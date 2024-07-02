- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
632
Profit Trade:
389 (61.55%)
Loss Trade:
243 (38.45%)
Best Trade:
30.80 EUR
Worst Trade:
-51.88 EUR
Profitto lordo:
5 100.57 EUR (13 654 516 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 090.25 EUR (9 532 543 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (293.01 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
293.01 EUR (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
11.31%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.13%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.80
Long Trade:
376 (59.49%)
Short Trade:
256 (40.51%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.65
Profitto previsto:
3.18 EUR
Profitto medio:
13.11 EUR
Perdita media:
-12.72 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-210.91 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-346.57 EUR (12)
Crescita mensile:
9.23%
Previsione annuale:
112.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
53.01 EUR
Massimale:
346.57 EUR (14.57%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.82% (346.57 EUR)
Per equità:
4.80% (49.87 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|346
|BTCUSD
|286
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|ETHUSD
|1.6K
|BTCUSD
|719
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|ETHUSD
|480K
|BTCUSD
|3.6M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +30.80 EUR
Worst Trade: -52 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +293.01 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -210.91 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 7
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 7
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.00 × 22
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.38 × 104
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.01 × 90
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|13.12 × 41
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
100USD al mese
273%
1
96K
USD
USD
2.1K
EUR
EUR
108
100%
632
61%
11%
1.65
3.18
EUR
EUR
20%
1:30
loss money in 1 month, not all broekr allow saturday trading crypto
靠天吃饭的盈利，在大波动的时候，表现好，波动小了，收益很差，6月很多的盈利单变亏损，不推荐
过往的历史纪录非常好，但是6月份就不好了。我只订了这一个月，亏了一点小钱。暂停订阅，以后再来看。