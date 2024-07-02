SegnaliSezioni
Joel Juanpere

SFE Impulse

3 recensioni
Affidabilità
108 settimane
1 / 96K USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 273%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
632
Profit Trade:
389 (61.55%)
Loss Trade:
243 (38.45%)
Best Trade:
30.80 EUR
Worst Trade:
-51.88 EUR
Profitto lordo:
5 100.57 EUR (13 654 516 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 090.25 EUR (9 532 543 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (293.01 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
293.01 EUR (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
11.31%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.13%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.80
Long Trade:
376 (59.49%)
Short Trade:
256 (40.51%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.65
Profitto previsto:
3.18 EUR
Profitto medio:
13.11 EUR
Perdita media:
-12.72 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-210.91 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-346.57 EUR (12)
Crescita mensile:
9.23%
Previsione annuale:
112.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
53.01 EUR
Massimale:
346.57 EUR (14.57%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.82% (346.57 EUR)
Per equità:
4.80% (49.87 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
ETHUSD 346
BTCUSD 286
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
ETHUSD 1.6K
BTCUSD 719
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
ETHUSD 480K
BTCUSD 3.6M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +30.80 EUR
Worst Trade: -52 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +293.01 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -210.91 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 7
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 9
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 7
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 22
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 2
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.38 × 104
Exness-MT5Real31
2.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.01 × 90
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
13.12 × 41
3 più
using  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104102?source=Site+Profile+Seller

more information: https://t.me/sfecommunity

Valutazione media:
JUNJIE WANG
844
JUNJIE WANG 2024.07.02 15:21 
 

loss money in 1 month, not all broekr allow saturday trading crypto

yang zhang
1118
yang zhang 2024.06.26 20:56 
 

靠天吃饭的盈利，在大波动的时候，表现好，波动小了，收益很差，6月很多的盈利单变亏损，不推荐

Longsen Chen
3782
Longsen Chen 2024.06.22 04:32 
 

过往的历史纪录非常好，但是6月份就不好了。我只订了这一个月，亏了一点小钱。暂停订阅，以后再来看。

