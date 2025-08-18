SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / JS SmartGrid Signal MG01
Jan Stancel

JS SmartGrid Signal MG01

Jan Stancel
3 recensioni
Affidabilità
84 settimane
78 / 233K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 1 454%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 247
Profit Trade:
1 003 (80.43%)
Loss Trade:
244 (19.57%)
Best Trade:
127.61 USD
Worst Trade:
-82.27 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 856.89 USD (408 532 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 471.44 USD (97 805 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
47 (164.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
211.81 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
66.22%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.64%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
20.32
Long Trade:
783 (62.79%)
Short Trade:
464 (37.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.30
Profitto previsto:
2.71 USD
Profitto medio:
4.84 USD
Perdita media:
-6.03 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-166.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-166.54 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
17.78%
Previsione annuale:
219.03%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.07 USD
Massimale:
166.58 USD (6.96%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.95% (166.68 USD)
Per equità:
32.01% (387.69 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 879
AUDCAD 364
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1K
AUDCAD 2.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 93K
AUDCAD 40K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +127.61 USD
Worst Trade: -82 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +164.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -166.54 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.31 × 4560
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.50 × 2
FXNXGlobal-Trade
3.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.79 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.19 × 157
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.23 × 13
Exness-MT5Real12
4.31 × 32
Darwinex-Live
4.33 × 48
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.40 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
4.42 × 137
XM.COM-MT5
5.06 × 36
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
JunoMarkets-Server
5.40 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.40 × 284
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.66 × 1095
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
6.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
6.30 × 30
Axiory-Live
6.33 × 12
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.43 × 54
Exness-MT5Real3
6.57 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
7.38 × 37
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.50 × 2
42 più
Thank you for choosing my signal

There are two EAs running on this signal that are currently providing good results...


Trade on AUDCAD - high risk grid signal with martingale

Trade on XAUUSD - Medium risk grid Signal


minimum 1000 USD (higher balance is better)

recommended lever 1:500 and higher


Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are fully under your direction and responsibility is up to you !!!

Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.

Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!



Valutazione media:
chenggong
41
chenggong 2025.08.18 02:09 
 

我不能继续订阅，提示 无效的卡 地址 电话。

I am unable to continue subscribing and am prompted with an invalid card address and phone number. Please answer why?

Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.08.10 01:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

Su Huang
125
Su Huang 2025.08.09 10:31 
 

I'm very satisfied with this signal and hope it can remain stable.

2025.01.06 04:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.04 04:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.23 15:43
80% of trades performed within 12 days. This comprises 4.78% of days out of the 251 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.23 11:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.23 10:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.16 16:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.09.18 07:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.17 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.30 01:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.07.28 19:27
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2024.07.18 04:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.17 16:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.03 15:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.06.03 15:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.02 10:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.27 00:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.21 06:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.04.29 14:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.04.28 07:38
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.04.26 17:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
