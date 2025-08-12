SegnaliSezioni
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

NoPain MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
9 recensioni
Affidabilità
204 settimane
77 / 305K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 1 535%
OANDA-Live-1
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 452
Profit Trade:
3 460 (63.46%)
Loss Trade:
1 992 (36.54%)
Best Trade:
19.97 USD
Worst Trade:
-28.41 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 012.18 USD (394 896 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 384.07 USD (680 727 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (21.38 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
32.70 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
63.26%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.13%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
45.88
Long Trade:
2 753 (50.50%)
Short Trade:
2 699 (49.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.67
Profitto previsto:
0.67 USD
Profitto medio:
2.60 USD
Perdita media:
-2.70 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-21.36 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-38.35 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
1.28%
Previsione annuale:
15.59%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.56 USD
Massimale:
79.07 USD (6.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.89% (79.07 USD)
Per equità:
20.63% (227.18 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 5452
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD -286K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.97 USD
Worst Trade: -28 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +21.38 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -21.36 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OANDA-Live-1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

SwitchMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 36
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 5
Bybit-Live-5
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-2
0.00 × 28
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 5
CMCMarkets-MT5-LIVE
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.00 × 5
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 27
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 22
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 2
BullWaves-LIVE
0.00 × 37
DerivFX-Server
0.00 × 14
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 44
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 6
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 54
GICLimited-Live
0.00 × 1
BenchMark-Server
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 71
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
MabiconPty-Live
0.00 × 4
104 più
NOTE: Trades are made by my robot, but the statistics indicate low AlgoTrading, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.

NOTE: If you want bigger profit, my UpFuji MT4/5 signal is the same strategy but with half the balance (600 USD), so the profit and DrawDown will be double of NoPain.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 3% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 100.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Valutazione media:
Ji Wei Zhu
230
Ji Wei Zhu 2025.08.12 09:40 
 

Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.08.10 02:15 
 

11560865
66
11560865 2025.06.30 18:03 
 

Wth was that in the last days...

Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai
226
Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai 2025.05.26 10:44   

Trade is not copying in my account.

ahmed8808
413
ahmed8808 2025.04.04 15:32 
 

Another scammer with a scam signal, stay away.

Giorgi Komakhidze
83
Giorgi Komakhidze 2025.03.12 21:27 
 

SOMEBODY HELP TO INSTALL THIS SIGNAL, where I must write thise files? ( PRESETS 3.3 MT5 )

Dany Steyaert
949
Dany Steyaert 2025.03.06 15:27 
 

Very good signal, keep up the good work.

Malik Difanagara
157
Malik Difanagara 2025.02.11 14:21 
 

"May you stay consistent and keep pushing your profits to new heights. We believe in you, and we know you have what it takes to achieve even greater success!"

Dan Liu
670
Dan Liu 2025.01.25 07:03 
 

Everything looks going well.

2025.04.17 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 07:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 05:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 01:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 03:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.12.18 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.18 10:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.20 23:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.17 04:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.16 17:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.07 20:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
