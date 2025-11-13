Trade With Magic

──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

TRADE WITH MAGIC – Professional One-Click Trading Panel
| Crystal AI Systems
──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Trade With Magic is a fast, lightweight, and highly efficient one-click trading panel designed for traders who require precise manual execution and full control over magic numbers, comments, and risk parameters. It is suitable for both manual trading and advanced EA testing environments where accuracy and separation of strategies are essential.

================================================================
KEY FEATURES



1. Instant Execution System

  • One-click BUY/SELL execution without confirmation windows

  • Real-time Bid/Ask price display

  • Editable lot size directly from the panel

  • Designed for scalpers and fast-execution environments

  • Zero-delay order placement

2. Advanced Magic Number Management

  • Assign a unique magic number to all manual trades

  • Ideal for multi-strategy testing and portfolio separation

  • Close trades filtered by a specific magic number

  • Magic number 0 allows management of all trades

  • Essential for comparing multiple EAs on one account

3. Trade Comment Assignment

  • Automatically attach custom comments to new orders

  • Useful for tracking strategy origin

  • Helps maintain a clean trading journal

  • Filter trades by comment inside MT5 history

  • Effective for performance evaluation

4. Integrated Risk Control

  • Optional Stop Loss and Take Profit in points

  • Automatic SL/TP placement on all new orders

  • Validates broker stop-level requirements

  • Works with all symbol types and account types

  • Reliable protection for manual and hybrid trading

5. One-Click Close Functions

  • Close all trades for the current symbol

  • Close trades by selected magic number only

  • Rapid exit during volatile market conditions

  • Emergency close mode included

  • Optional alerts and sound confirmations

================================================================
PERFECT FOR EA TESTING AND STRATEGY DEVELOPMENT

Trade With Magic is particularly useful for traders running multiple Expert Advisors or performing controlled manual tests.

Multi-EA Portfolio Handling

  • Work with several EAs on the same symbol

  • Assign a different magic number to each strategy

  • Add manual positions without interfering with EA logic

  • Maintain complete separation between strategy results

Testing and Verification

  • Add manual hedge or rescue positions during EA testing

  • Validate EA behavior in real-time

  • Check how EAs respond to controlled entries

  • Test risk, SL/TP, and magic number filtering logic

Strategy Separation

  • Keep manual, semi-automated, and automated trades independent

  • Close only EA trades or only manual trades

  • Maintain organized trading history

  • Simplify post-trade statistical analysis

================================================================
USER INTERFACE & DESIGN

Professional Panel Layout

  • Clean layout with clearly defined buttons

  • Large BUY/SELL buttons for rapid access

  • Editable lot-size input box

  • Real-time Bid/Ask feed

  • "Close All" button for quick risk management

  • Optimized to occupy minimal chart space

Hide/Show Toggle

  • Quick visibility toggle in the top-left corner

  • Keep charts clean during analysis

  • Panel state retained through timeframe changes

  • Visibility remains even after terminal restart

Configurable Alerts

  • Optional popup alerts

  • Optional sound feedback

  • Custom alert messages

  • Silent mode for focused trading

  • Professional audio cues for order status

================================================================
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 only

  • All symbols supported: Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto

  • Works on Hedge and Netting accounts

  • No DLL or external libraries

  • Compatible with all timeframes

Performance

  • Zero-lag button response

  • Optimized for minimal CPU load

  • Stable during high-frequency interaction

  • No delays in trade execution

  • Reliable on all broker infrastructures

Settings Categories

  • Trading: Magic number, lot size, trade comment

  • Risk: Enable/disable SL & TP, point values

  • Panel Settings: Show/hide close options

  • Alerts: Enable/disable alerts and sound

================================================================
USE CASES

Scalping

  • Ultra-fast entries

  • Instant error-free exits

  • Suitable for news-based or high-volatility trading

Multi-EA Environments

  • Manage several EAs simultaneously

  • Separate manual and automated trades

  • Close only specific strategy positions

Risk and Portfolio Control

  • Quick emergency exits

  • Add protective hedges during EA testing

  • Perform manual corrections to automated systems

Analysis & Testing

  • Compare manual vs automated accuracy

  • Validate magic-number logic

  • Test SL/TP behavior on live markets

  • Create structured performance reports

================================================================
WHY CHOOSE TRADE WITH MAGIC

Professional Development Quality

  • Built by an experienced MQL5 developer

  • Tested on live and demo accounts

  • Clean, reliable, and highly maintainable code

  • No unnecessary features

  • Regular updates and improvement releases

Designed for Real Trading Needs

  • Streamlines manual execution

  • Solves workflow problems faced by active traders

  • Offers predictable and consistent behavior

  • Easy for beginners, efficient for professionals

Support and Documentation

  • Fully documented input parameters

  • Transparent event logging

  • Developer available for support via MQL5 messages

  • Clear guidance for feature requests or bug reports

================================================================
IMPORTANT NOTES

Risk Disclaimer

This tool does not generate trading signals. Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk, and users must apply proper risk management at all times.

Magic Number Operation

  • Magic number 0 manages all trades on the symbol

  • Non-zero magic numbers control only their assigned trades

  • Recommended: Use unique values for each EA or strategy

Broker Compliance

  • Works with all major MT5 brokers

  • SL/TP validation uses broker stop-level rules

  • Compatible with ECN, standard, and micro accounts

================================================================
SUPPORT
For technical issues, feature requests, or questions, please send a message through MQL5 or the channels listed above.
