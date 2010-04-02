Click Trading

One Click Trading – Auto TP SL

Developer TraderLinkz
Version 1.00
Category Utility

What it does

Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders
Sets them once per ticket
Lets you move TP and SL afterward
Works on hedging and nett

ing accounts
Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events

Why you want it

You place faster entries
You get consistent risk and exit targets
You reduce fat finger errors
You keep full manual control

Quick start

  1. Attach the EA to any chart

  2. Keep TP and SL empty when placing orders if you want the preset distances

  3. The EA adds TP and SL automatically

  4. Move TP and SL whenever you like

  5. Open more trades and pendings

  6. The EA sets TP and SL for each new ticket once

Inputs

  • TP_Ticks default 500

  • SL_Ticks default 2000

  • OnlyCurrentSymbol default false

  • ManualOnly default true

  • ShowStatusPanel default true

How it behaves

  • Manual trades only when ManualOnly is true

  • All symbols when OnlyCurrentSymbol is false

  • One time per ticket so no blinking and no fights with your edits

  • Uses broker tick size per symbol

  • Respects broker minimum stop distance

Examples

  • EURUSD with tick size 0.00001
    500 ticks equals 50 pips
    2000 ticks equals 200 pips

  • XAUUSD with tick size 0.01
    500 ticks equals 5.00 price units
    2000 ticks equals 20.00 price units

Formula
ticks multiplied by tick size equals price distance

What it covers

  • Market positions buy and sell

  • Pending orders buy limit sell limit buy stop sell stop buy stop limit sell stop limit

What it does not do

  • It does not open trades

  • It does not manage trailing stops

  • It does not overwrite both legs once they exist

Installation

  • Open MetaTrader 5

  • File then Open Data Folder

  • MQL5 then Experts

  • Copy the ex5 or mq5

  • Restart the terminal or refresh the Navigator

  • Drag the EA onto a chart and allow Algo Trading

Best practice

  • Test in Strategy Tester visual mode

  • Place several market and pending orders without TP and SL

  • Confirm TP and SL appear once per ticket

  • Adjust TP_Ticks and SL_Ticks to match your instrument volatility

Troubleshooting

  • TP SL keep blinking
    You likely used another EA that modifies the same ticket
    Run only this EA for the test

  • TP SL did not appear
    Check ManualOnly
    Some brokers tag manual orders with a non zero magic
    Set ManualOnly to false and try again

  • Invalid stops error
    Your broker minimum stop distance is larger
    Increase SL_Ticks or reduce TP_Ticks

Status panel

Shows positions set and orders set
Shows your current inputs
Toggle with ShowStatusPanel

Compatibility

  • Quick News Trading with automatic Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL), Pending Orders, Limit Orders,

  • All symbols including Forex indices metals crypto and stocks

  • No DLL

  • No WebRequest

  • Strategy Tester compatible

Files included

  • One Click Trading mq5

  • Compiled ex5

Change log

  • 1.00 first release
    Auto TP SL for manual trades and pending orders
    One time set per ticket
    On chart status

Support

  • Developer TraderLinkz

  • MQL5 profile TraderLinkz

  • Send your broker name symbol and a screenshot of the status panel when asking for help



Prodotti consigliati
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Utilità
Scopo: Apre automaticamente i grafici di tutti i simboli della Watchlist utilizzando il template default.tpl sul timeframe corrente (TF) , chiudendo tutti gli altri grafici (tranne quello attivo). Perfetto per analizzare rapidamente più strumenti senza sforzo manuale! Caratteristiche: Automazione: Apre decine di grafici con un clic. Sicurezza: Chiude i grafici superflui, mantenendo quello attivo. Flessibilità: Usa il tuo template default.tpl (configuralo in anticipo!). Timeframe c
FREE
EmaRsi robot
Deepak Saini
Experts
https://youtu.be/KHhg88fXWTk?si=ZoVtpc-wpfTVImSL 5-Minute Trading Strategy | Quick & Effective for Beginners Welcome to our trading channel- the deepak trading In this video, we'll be exploring a simple 5-minute trading strategy that can help you capture quick market movements and make profitable trades. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this strategy is designed to give you clear entry and exit points using technical indicators like EMA, RSI, and Stochastic Oscillator.
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.74 (47)
Utilità
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
5 (12)
Utilità
Il pannello di trading Lot by Risk è progettato per il trading manuale. È un mezzo alternativo per inviare ordini. La prima caratteristica del pannello è la comoda emissione di ordini utilizzando linee di controllo. La seconda caratteristica è il calcolo del volume della transazione per un determinato rischio in presenza di una linea stop loss. Le linee di controllo sono impostate utilizzando i tasti di scelta rapida: take profit-tasto T predefinito; price-tasto P predefinito; stop loss-tasto
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
Utilità
Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilità
Vi presentiamo NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker per MT5: Non perdete mai più l'impostazione di StopLoss e TakeProfit con il nostro NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, un assistente indispensabile per i trader che navigano sul mercato del Nasdaq 100 su MetaTrader 5. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare la gestione dei livelli di StopLoss e TakeProfit. Caratteristiche principali: Automazione senza sforzo: Monitora automaticamente le operazioni sul N
FREE
Boleta Easy Trade
Silvio Garcia Wohl
Utilità
When executing an order, whether through the Metatrader ticket on a computer or the Metatrader app on a mobile device, either manual or pending, Easy Trade will automatically set the take profit and stop loss levels, as well as a limit order with its respective take profit and stop loss levels. It follows the trading strategy for market open (US30, US100, US500), but it can be applied to any market asset.
FREE
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
Utilità
VR Color Levels è uno strumento utile per coloro che applicano l'analisi tecnica utilizzando elementi come linea di tendenza, rettangolo e testo. È possibile aggiungere testo direttamente al grafico e acquisire screenshot. È possibile ottenere impostazioni, file di set, versioni demo, istruzioni e risoluzione dei problemi da [blog] Puoi leggere o scrivere recensioni su [collegamento] Versione per [MetaTrader 4] Il lavoro con l'indicatore viene eseguito in un clic . Per fare ciò, fare clic sul
FREE
Panel Orders Easy MT5
Maksim Novikov
Utilità
This utility (as an advisor) allows you to open and close positions in a couple of clicks. Panel Orders Easy is a Lite version of the Panel Orders program. Opening and closing positions in it is not available. You can see the full version among my other products. The control panel , in the form of graphical objects, allows you to manage orders without the help of third-party programs. Program Features: 1. There is a lot selection option. Either the usual fixed or a percentage of the depos
FREE
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators
Luiz Guilherme Neves Da Silva
Utilità
NS Financas Automatic Clear All Chart Indicators Script Automatically remove all indicators from your chart offered for free by NS Financas! Don't waste any more time deleting the indicators one by one. With this script it is possible in one click to remove all indicators from the screen to adjust your new strategy while still using the settings of your graph, in addition to the possibility of configuring keyboard shortcuts for quick access to the script. Take the opportunity to visit our cha
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT5
Eda Kaya
3.8 (5)
Utilità
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced, specialized tool for capital management, risk management, and trading in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, designed. This expert utilizes a special panel to provide specialized functionalities for trade management. Key features of this expert include setting the risk-to-reward ratio, calculating stop loss , setting multiple take profits , and managing both take profits and stop losses, alongside other
FREE
Prop Edge Heartbeat
Nuno Madeira Amaro Pire Costa
Utilità
EA to prevent inactivity violations on prop firms. This EA will scout for your most recent trade and if it is older than the number of days defined, will enter a micro lot position size 0.01 on the pair defined. It is recommended to use a tight spread pair like EURUSD. This EA will not act as long as you have at least one trade in the last X days (defined on config). This EA will not place other trades or modify existing position.
FREE
Smart Risk Management and Trade Execution
Phan The Nhan
Utilità
Position Size Tool – Smart Risk Management & Trade Execution Panel The Position Size Tool is a powerful and intuitive MT5 panel that simplifies your trading by combining position sizing , risk calculation , risk/reward visualization , and order placement —all in one place. ️ Clean & Functional Interface The tool features a compact, real-time panel with the following: Balance & Equity display Live Price tracking Customizable Risk % input Auto-calculated Lot Size based on SL and Risk Input for S
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.65 (23)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore informativo sarà utile per coloro che vogliono essere sempre informati sulla situazione attuale del conto. -   Indicatori più utili L'indicatore mostra dati come profitto in punti, percentuale e valuta, nonché lo spread per la coppia corrente e il tempo fino alla chiusura della barra nell'intervallo di tempo corrente. Esistono diverse opzioni per posizionare la linea delle informazioni sulla carta: A destra del prezzo (corre dietro al prezzo); Come commento (nell'angolo in alt
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (3)
Experts
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Mini Panel Plus
PATRICK ANTONIO MORELO A.
4.2 (10)
Utilità
Remodeling the BoletaMiniPanel, the Mini Panel Plus has the same functionalities, but is now in the form of a box that allows it to be minimized and placed anywhere on the chart. Simple Panel with Stop loss (Loss), Stop gain (Gain), Trailing stop (TS) and Breakeven (BE-P). The Lot is the number of contracts to be traded. Gain is the number, in points, at which the stop gain will be positioned. If you don't want to place a stop gain, just put 0 (zero) in its place and when you open the order it w
FREE
Market Price Risk Split PnL Manager
Ling Bing Zhao
Utilità
Market & Pending Risk Manager EA Operation Manual Market & Pending Risk Manager is a professional MT5 trading panel EA that integrates multiple functions such as market order trading, pending order trading, risk management, and trailing stop loss, providing traders with a comprehensive trading solution. Core Advantages Intelligent Dual-Mode Trading Market Order Mode: One-click buy/sell for fast execution Pending Order Mode: Precise entry to wait for the optimal timing Seamless Switching
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines
Raymond Edusei
Utilità
This MQL5 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
Utilità
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
Manual Trade Strategy Tester
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
Experts
Gives you a trading environment where you can do forward testing without the use of a live trading account. You will be able to trade the same Market without having to wait for the next day, but by just fast forwarding  on the strategy tester and going straight to that session. You can trade it over and over again without having to just look at the charts and have a bias analysis when  back testing on a chart that is not moving
FREE
PositionsClose
Oleg Pavlenko
Utilità
Very often there are situations when you need to quickly close all open positions or close only under a certain condition... The Positions Close script closes open positions according to the selected settings. You can choose to close All positions , only Buy, only Sell You can also choose by which symbols to close positions: by all symbols or only by the current one, on the chart of which the script was thrown There is a filter for closing profitable or unprofitable positions, as well as bo
FREE
EasyGRID MT5
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilità
The utility places a grid of pending orders . You can select the number of orders in the grid, the step between orders, multiplier for the order size, SL and TP levels, magic number etc. If you use a profit bucket , please note that it applies to all orders on the current currency pair with the current magic. If you want to use several grids with independent profit buckets at the same time, run several copies of the utility and specify different magics in the settings. MT4 version of the utility
FREE
Net TP Net SL Setter MT5
Sajjad Ahmed
Utilità
This EA automatically closes all Open Trades and Pending Orders at your specified Net Profit or Net Loss. The TP and SL for a single trade can easily be set in Meta Trader, on individual basis and on hitting that TP or SL, the trade is automatically closed. However, if you have multiple trades and you want to set a Net TP and Net SL (in terms of profit & loss) for all of them, then Meta Trader cannot help you. Here comes this EA “Net TP Net SL Setter” using which you can set a Net TP and Net SL
FREE
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
Indicatori
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
Elsna Color Zones
Raymond Edusei
Utilità
This MQL4 code is a   custom indicator   that draws multiple colored rectangles on a chart, spaced apart by a defined pip distance, and projected into the future. Here's a brief breakdown: Purpose: Draws several horizontal rectangles (zones) starting from a specified price. Rectangles are spaced apart vertically by a pip distance. Colors alternate between FirstColor and SecondColor . Rectangles can be drawn behind candles and optionally filled. Each rectangle extends into the future for a specif
FREE
SG Quick Closer MT5
Aleksandr Blinov
Utilità
Скрипт для быстрого закрытия рыночных и отложенных ордеров. Этот зацикленный скрипт гарантированно закроет все выбранные ордера. Он будет работать, пока не закроет все выбранные позиции и удалится когда сделает свою работу. Если у Вас много открытых позиций этот скрипт поможет вам. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс 1) Просто бросьте его на график. 2) Выберите ордера, которые надо закрыть. По умолчанию выбраны все! 3) нажмите кнопку "Close". Если вы забыли включить Авто торговлю, будет выдано сообщен
FREE
Grid Master MT5 Evaluation
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (3)
Utilità
Introducing Grid Master MT5, your ultimate trading utility designed to revolutionize the management of single or multiple orders with unparalleled ease and effectiveness. Evaluation version of Grid Master MT5 Some limitations are applied: - Maximum of 3 open positions and 1 pending order per side (Buy/Sell) - Trailing Stop feature disabled - Economic calendar and news protection disabled - Trade event push notifications disabled Features: Clean and user friendly UI: With the benefits of fellow
FREE
Position Size Caculator
Nguyen Van Chien
5 (2)
Utilità
Calculating the volume of orders every time you create an order is an extremely important thing in risk management Let this tool simplify your work! ----------------------------------------------------- How to use? Attach the indicator to the chart and set its parameters:  Risk size in %  or money and Risk Reward Ratio. Click on the ON button and locate the horizontal line to your would-be StopLoss level. Options: Click on the Pending/Instant button to locate the horizontal line  to your would-b
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.6 (10)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Info Feed Multitimeframe
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Utilità
Indicator Name: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) Indicator Description: MultiTimeframe Info Feed (MIF) is a smart MQL5 indicator that displays a dynamic, real-time info panel directly on your chart, offering powerful insight into current market conditions. Key features include: Real-time display of Open, High, Low, Close, and live Tick price Tick Rate (ticks per second) for assessing market activity Auto-calculated Entry Price on new candle formation Signal direction detection ( BUY /
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Altri dall’autore
Buy n Sell Indicator
Jawad Tauheed
Indicatori
Buy n Sell Arrows with Trailing Stop – Traderlinkz Set File Provided on Request Turn market noise into clear Buy/Sell signals. A precision trading tool for MetaTrader 5 that combines clean entry signals with a dynamic trailing stop. Best results are achieved on the 5-minute timeframe , making it ideal for scalpers and intraday traders. Especially effective for Gold (XAUUSD) and optimized for metals, cryptocurrencies, forex pairs, commodities, and global indices . Ask the seller for the re
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione