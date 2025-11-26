Extract. Transform. Analyze. Your Trading Data.

Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5

Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking.

What It Does

Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors, generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations, and tracks live performance metrics in real-time.

Key Features

Multi-EA Analytics - Track performance of unlimited Expert Advisors simultaneously

Real-Time Monitoring - Live tracking of open positions, floating P/L, and current drawdown

Historical Equity Drawdown - Reconstructs true equity curve including unrealized P/L from price history

Interactive Reports - Beautiful HTML dashboards with sortable data, sparkline charts, and heatmaps

Auto-Refresh - Reports update automatically at your specified interval

Per-EA Breakdowns - Individual analysis for each EA including streaks, win rates, and profit curves

Time-of-Day Analysis - Heatmap showing which hours are most profitable for each EA

Monthly Calendar - Visual calendar showing daily P/L across months

Withdrawal Calculator - Calculates take-home profits after tax and withdrawal percentages

Perfect For

✓ Professional forex traders running multiple EAs

✓ Prop firm traders tracking performance metrics

✓ EA developers analyzing strategy effectiveness

✓ Anyone serious about understanding their trading performance

✓ Automated report generation

✓ Data entry elimination





Why Traders Choose Ultimate Extractor

Complete Visibility - See every metric that matters across all your EAs in one place

Zero Performance Impact - Runs alongside your EAs without affecting execution

Historical Accuracy - Reconstructs true equity drawdown from actual price history

Professional Reports - Share performance reports with investors or prop firms

Ready to gain complete insight into your trading?