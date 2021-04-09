Monte Carlo Analysis Tool for Trading Strategies

Important: This is an analysis tool, not a trading robot. It does not execute trades but analyzes strategy data through statistical simulations.

The Problem

EdgeZone EA Inspector - FREE Edition

Many Expert Advisors show impressive backtest results but fail in live trading. The most common reason: over-optimization - the strategy was adjusted until it looks perfect for past data, but doesn't work for the future.

The Solution: EdgeZone EA Inspector analyzes your strategy before live trading and warns you about unrealistic parameters, hidden risks, and over-optimization.

Main Features

1. Over-Optimization Detector

Checks for unrealistic parameters (e.g. Win Rate >85%, Reward:Risk >4:1)

Detects Martingale, Grid-Trading, and other high-risk patterns

Validates statistical significance of results

Risk Score (0-100) with color coding: Green / Yellow / Red

2. Monte Carlo Simulation

50 Simulations with different trade sequences

with different trade sequences Parametric method: Generates virtual trades based on your strategy parameters

Considers Win Rate, Reward:Risk, Trading Frequency, Spreads & Commissions

3. Scenario Analysis

Best Case: Top 10% of simulations

Top 10% of simulations Median: Realistic scenario (50th percentile)

Realistic scenario (50th percentile) Worst Case: Bottom 10% of simulations

4. Risk Metrics

Max Drawdown, Sharpe Ratio, Ruin Probability

Profit Factor, Win Rate, Expectancy

Capital Curves Chart (all 50 simulations)

R-Distribution Histogram

Data Sources

Manual Input: Enter parameters directly (Start Capital, Risk, Win Rate, Reward:Risk, etc.)

HTML Import: Save your MT5 backtest report as HTML in the MetaTrader Files folder ( MQL5\Files\ ). The tool will then automatically import all relevant data after entering the file name in the inputs field (Win Rate, Reward:Risk, Profit Factor, Number of Trades, etc.)

Use Cases

Before Live Trading: Validate backtest results and detect warning signs

Validate backtest results and detect warning signs EA Development: Test parameter sets objectively without over-optimization

Test parameter sets objectively without over-optimization EA Testing: Analyze purchased EAs before real money deployment

Analyze purchased EAs before real money deployment Risk Management: Determine optimal position sizes and capital reserves

Technical Details

Feature FREE Edition Simulations Max. 50 Future Trades Max. 100 Data Sources Manual + HTML Import Over-Optimization Detector ✅ Full Charts 2 (Capital Curves + R-Distribution)

System Requirements: MetaTrader 5, Windows 7+, 2 GB RAM, 1280x720 Display

Performance: 1-3 seconds for 50 simulations, no internet connection required

How to Use

1. Drag tool onto chart → opens own window

2. Enter data (manual or HTML import)

3. Click "Run Simulation" → results after 1-3 seconds

Documentation

A complete user manual (German & English) is available with:

Step-by-step instructions

Interpretation of results

Best practices & FAQ

Request Manual: After download via our Seller Profile by direct message.

Important Notices

This tool does not execute automatic trades

There are no profit guarantees

Past performance is no guarantee of future results

All simulations are based on historical data and assumptions

Trading involves risk of loss - only risk capital you can afford to lose

Recommendation: Always test strategies on a demo account first and listen to the warnings of the over-optimization detector.

Support & Contact

For questions, support, or to receive the manual, contact us via our MQL5 Seller Profile by direct message.

Other Tools: More trading software in our Product Overview.

Your Opinion Matters

This tool is 100% free and continuously being improved.