Edgezone EA Inspector

EdgeZone EA Inspector - FREE Edition

Monte Carlo Analysis Tool for Trading Strategies

Important: This is an analysis tool, not a trading robot. It does not execute trades but analyzes strategy data through statistical simulations.

The Problem

Many Expert Advisors show impressive backtest results but fail in live trading. The most common reason: over-optimization - the strategy was adjusted until it looks perfect for past data, but doesn't work for the future.

The Solution: EdgeZone EA Inspector analyzes your strategy before live trading and warns you about unrealistic parameters, hidden risks, and over-optimization.

Main Features

1. Over-Optimization Detector

  • Checks for unrealistic parameters (e.g. Win Rate >85%, Reward:Risk >4:1)
  • Detects Martingale, Grid-Trading, and other high-risk patterns
  • Validates statistical significance of results
  • Risk Score (0-100) with color coding: Green / Yellow / Red

2. Monte Carlo Simulation

  • 50 Simulations with different trade sequences
  • Parametric method: Generates virtual trades based on your strategy parameters
  • Considers Win Rate, Reward:Risk, Trading Frequency, Spreads & Commissions

3. Scenario Analysis

  • Best Case: Top 10% of simulations
  • Median: Realistic scenario (50th percentile)
  • Worst Case: Bottom 10% of simulations

4. Risk Metrics

  • Max Drawdown, Sharpe Ratio, Ruin Probability
  • Profit Factor, Win Rate, Expectancy
  • Capital Curves Chart (all 50 simulations)
  • R-Distribution Histogram

Data Sources

Manual Input: Enter parameters directly (Start Capital, Risk, Win Rate, Reward:Risk, etc.)

HTML Import: Save your MT5 backtest report as HTML in the MetaTrader Files folder ( MQL5\Files\ ). The tool will then automatically import all relevant data after entering the file name in the inputs field (Win Rate, Reward:Risk, Profit Factor, Number of Trades, etc.)

Use Cases

  • Before Live Trading: Validate backtest results and detect warning signs
  • EA Development: Test parameter sets objectively without over-optimization
  • EA Testing: Analyze purchased EAs before real money deployment
  • Risk Management: Determine optimal position sizes and capital reserves

Technical Details

Feature FREE Edition
Simulations Max. 50
Future Trades Max. 100
Data Sources Manual + HTML Import
Over-Optimization Detector ✅ Full
Charts 2 (Capital Curves + R-Distribution)

System Requirements: MetaTrader 5, Windows 7+, 2 GB RAM, 1280x720 Display

Performance: 1-3 seconds for 50 simulations, no internet connection required

How to Use

1. Drag tool onto chart → opens own window
2. Enter data (manual or HTML import)
3. Click "Run Simulation" → results after 1-3 seconds

Documentation

A complete user manual (German & English) is available with:

  • Step-by-step instructions
  • Interpretation of results
  • Best practices & FAQ

Request Manual: After download via our Seller Profile by direct message.

Important Notices

  • This tool does not execute automatic trades
  • There are no profit guarantees
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future results
  • All simulations are based on historical data and assumptions
  • Trading involves risk of loss - only risk capital you can afford to lose

Recommendation: Always test strategies on a demo account first and listen to the warnings of the over-optimization detector.

Support & Contact

For questions, support, or to receive the manual, contact us via our MQL5 Seller Profile by direct message.

Other Tools: More trading software in our Product Overview.

Your Opinion Matters

This tool is 100% free and continuously being improved.

Help us make this tool more visible:

  • Share your feedback - Your experience helps us improve
  • Leave a rating - If the tool helped, we appreciate a positive review
  • Contact with questions via our Seller Profile

Only through your support can this free tool help more traders. Thank you!

