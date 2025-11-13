──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Trade With Magic is a fast, lightweight, and highly efficient one-click trading panel designed for traders who require precise manual execution and full control over magic numbers, comments, and risk parameters. It is suitable for both manual trading and advanced EA testing environments where accuracy and separation of strategies are essential.





1. Instant Execution System

One-click BUY/SELL execution without confirmation windows

Real-time Bid/Ask price display

Editable lot size directly from the panel

Designed for scalpers and fast-execution environments

Zero-delay order placement

2. Advanced Magic Number Management

Assign a unique magic number to all manual trades

Ideal for multi-strategy testing and portfolio separation

Close trades filtered by a specific magic number

Magic number 0 allows management of all trades

Essential for comparing multiple EAs on one account

3. Trade Comment Assignment

Automatically attach custom comments to new orders

Useful for tracking strategy origin

Helps maintain a clean trading journal

Filter trades by comment inside MT5 history

Effective for performance evaluation

4. Integrated Risk Control

Optional Stop Loss and Take Profit in points

Automatic SL/TP placement on all new orders

Validates broker stop-level requirements

Works with all symbol types and account types

Reliable protection for manual and hybrid trading

5. One-Click Close Functions

Close all trades for the current symbol

Close trades by selected magic number only

Rapid exit during volatile market conditions

Emergency close mode included

Optional alerts and sound confirmations

Trade With Magic is particularly useful for traders running multiple Expert Advisors or performing controlled manual tests.

Multi-EA Portfolio Handling

Work with several EAs on the same symbol

Assign a different magic number to each strategy

Add manual positions without interfering with EA logic

Maintain complete separation between strategy results

Testing and Verification

Add manual hedge or rescue positions during EA testing

Validate EA behavior in real-time

Check how EAs respond to controlled entries

Test risk, SL/TP, and magic number filtering logic

Strategy Separation

Keep manual, semi-automated, and automated trades independent

Close only EA trades or only manual trades

Maintain organized trading history

Simplify post-trade statistical analysis

Professional Panel Layout

Clean layout with clearly defined buttons

Large BUY/SELL buttons for rapid access

Editable lot-size input box

Real-time Bid/Ask feed

"Close All" button for quick risk management

Optimized to occupy minimal chart space

Hide/Show Toggle

Quick visibility toggle in the top-left corner

Keep charts clean during analysis

Panel state retained through timeframe changes

Visibility remains even after terminal restart

Configurable Alerts

Optional popup alerts

Optional sound feedback

Custom alert messages

Silent mode for focused trading

Professional audio cues for order status

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 only

All symbols supported: Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto

Works on Hedge and Netting accounts

No DLL or external libraries

Compatible with all timeframes

Performance

Zero-lag button response

Optimized for minimal CPU load

Stable during high-frequency interaction

No delays in trade execution

Reliable on all broker infrastructures

Settings Categories

Trading: Magic number, lot size, trade comment

Risk: Enable/disable SL & TP, point values

Panel Settings: Show/hide close options

Alerts: Enable/disable alerts and sound

Scalping

Ultra-fast entries

Instant error-free exits

Suitable for news-based or high-volatility trading

Multi-EA Environments

Manage several EAs simultaneously

Separate manual and automated trades

Close only specific strategy positions

Risk and Portfolio Control

Quick emergency exits

Add protective hedges during EA testing

Perform manual corrections to automated systems

Analysis & Testing

Compare manual vs automated accuracy

Validate magic-number logic

Test SL/TP behavior on live markets

Create structured performance reports

Professional Development Quality

Built by an experienced MQL5 developer

Tested on live and demo accounts

Clean, reliable, and highly maintainable code

No unnecessary features

Regular updates and improvement releases

Designed for Real Trading Needs

Streamlines manual execution

Solves workflow problems faced by active traders

Offers predictable and consistent behavior

Easy for beginners, efficient for professionals

Support and Documentation

Fully documented input parameters

Transparent event logging

Developer available for support via MQL5 messages

Clear guidance for feature requests or bug reports

Risk Disclaimer

This tool does not generate trading signals. Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk, and users must apply proper risk management at all times.

Magic Number Operation

Magic number 0 manages all trades on the symbol

Non-zero magic numbers control only their assigned trades

Recommended: Use unique values for each EA or strategy

Broker Compliance

Works with all major MT5 brokers

SL/TP validation uses broker stop-level rules

Compatible with ECN, standard, and micro accounts





For technical issues, feature requests, or questions, please send a message through MQL5 or the channels listed above.



