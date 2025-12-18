Trade assistant pro v8

FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel

Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally.

It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management, precise risk control, and one-click execution, making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders.

This tool does not trade automatically. Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-grade risk management to every trade.

Key Features

Easy & Fast Trading

One-click Buy / Sell / Close operations

Instant order placement directly from the chart

Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

Professional Risk Management

Automatic lot size calculation based on: Balance percentage Equity percentage Fixed lot

Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit

Risk-controlled execution to protect your capital

Ideal for prop firm rules and funded accounts

Advanced Order Management

Close all orders , only buys , or only sells

Modify Stop Loss & Take Profit easily

Break-even and partial management support

Clear visual control directly on the chart

Clean & User-Friendly Panel

Simple and modern interface

No complicated settings

Works smoothly on any MT5 broker

Why Use Trade Assistant?