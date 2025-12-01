Crystal CopyCat Ultimate MT4
- Utilità
- Muhammad Jawad Shabir
- Versione: 5.0
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate
Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility
Architecture: MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility
1. Overview
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professional traders, portfolio managers, prop-firm operators, and signal distributors.
Unlike traditional copier EAs that rely on slow file polling, global variables, or heavy DLLs, Crystal CopyCat Ultimate operates through a binary shared-RAM channel. This architecture allows it to exchange trade data between Master and Slave terminals with minimal overhead and near zero latency.
Every trade is synchronized using a unique UID DNA hash, guaranteeing perfect tracking, conflict-free operation, and fully deterministic behavior across multiple accounts, servers, brokers, and symbols.
The MT4 version is designed to work in perfect sync with the MT5 version, making it an ideal solution for cross-platform environments.
2. Key Features
2.1 Instant Master–Slave Synchronization
The system writes the Master’s trade state to a binary RAM file in real time. The Slave reads this state every 200ms.
Benefits:
-
Near instant trade duplication
-
Guaranteed synchronization even during fast volatility
-
No lag, no missing signals, no delayed entries
2.2 Two Operational Modes
-
MODE_MASTER
-
Broadcasts complete trade data to the channel
-
Includes ticket, type, volume, SL, TP, entry price
-
Optimized for minimal CPU usage
-
-
MODE_SLAVE
-
Reads the Master’s RAM state
-
Creates and synchronizes trades in real time
-
Includes a full orphan-trade cleanup system to remove trades that no longer exist on the Master
-
2.3 Smart Copy Logic
The system ensures all copied trades remain perfectly in sync with the Master.
Supported functions:
-
Market orders
-
Pending orders
-
SL/TP modification
-
Price adjustments for pending orders
-
Automatic correction of mismatched trades
The internal function SyncModifications() ensures the Slave always mirrors the Master even if values differ by a single point.
2.4 Advanced Copy Behavior Modes
The EA offers two independent synchronization models:
A. COPY_FORCE
-
Strict synchronization
-
If a trade is closed manually on the Slave, it is reopened
-
Ideal for prop-firms, copier networks, and managed accounts
B. COPY_SIMPLE
-
One-time copy
-
If the user modifies or closes the trade manually, the EA respects the modification
-
Suitable for discretionary traders
2.5 Professional Volume Management
The copier provides three high-precision volume settings:
-
VOL_FIXED
-
Slave always uses a single fixed lot
-
-
VOL_MULTIPLIER
-
Lot size equals MasterLot * Multiplier
-
-
VOL_EQUITY_RATIO
-
Adaptive risk scaling
-
Slave Lot = MasterLot × (SlaveEquity / MasterEquity) × Multiplier
-
Ensures risk remains proportional across accounts and sizes
-
All parameters respect:
-
Minimum lot
-
Maximum lot
-
Lot step
2.6 Broker Safety and Stability
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate automatically handles multiple broker-side complications:
-
Trade allowed checks
-
Market open validation
-
Slippage control
-
Symbol mismatch protection
-
Price refreshes to avoid requotes
-
Cooldown mechanism for rejected trades
-
Pending order handling
The EA is engineered for crash-free, unattended, 24/7 operation.
2.7 High-Efficiency RAM Binary Protocol
The system encodes the following into a minimal binary file:
-
Master Account Number
-
Master Equity
-
Total number of trades
-
Full list of all active trades with symbol, ticket, volume, SL, TP, entry price, UID DNA
-
Last update time in milliseconds
This allows:
-
Zero network communication
-
No server dependency
-
Copying between multiple accounts on the same machine
-
Instant synchronization between multiple terminals
3. Internal Mechanics (Technical Breakdown)
3.1 UID DNA System
Each trade receives a unique ID generated from:
-
Symbol Name
-
Ticket
-
Timestamp
Result:
-
Perfect tracking
-
No duplication
-
No confusion between similar orders
3.2 Orphan Trade Cleanup
If a trade exists on Slave but not on Master:
-
Market orders are closed
-
Pending orders are deleted
Ensures Slave always mirrors Master exactly when using COPY_FORCE.
3.3 Automatic Re-entry Logic
If a trade is missing on the Slave but exists on the Master, the copier recreates it automatically using current market prices.
3.4 Trade Modification Sync
-
SL and TP are always matched
-
For pending orders, price is also matched
-
Prevents drift between platforms
4. Dashboards
Built-in dashboards show the real-time status:
Master Display
-
Broadcasting status
-
Channel name
-
Account
-
Update frequency
Slave Display
-
Master account
-
Master equity
-
Mode of copying
-
Connection status
-
Magic number tracking
5. Advantages Over Traditional Copiers
Crystal CopyCat Ultimate offers major technological advantages:
-
No reliance on slow text files
-
No terminal restarts needed
-
No delays during news volatility
-
No dependence on broker speed
-
No missed trades due to freeze levels
-
Risk scaling matches equity curves
-
Emits near zero CPU load
-
Perfect MT4 ↔ MT5 compatibility
6. Ideal For
-
Signal providers
-
Prop firm managers
-
Account managers
-
PAMM/MAM operations
-
Multi-account trading
-
Family offices
-
Multi-terminal setups
-
MT4 and MT5 cross-platform integration
-
Copying trades between different brokers
7. Settings Summary
Core
-
Master / Slave mode
-
Channel name
-
Magic number
Copy Behavior
-
Force Copy
-
Simple Copy
Volume Control
-
Fixed lot
-
Equity ratio
-
Multiplier mode
Execution
-
Maximum slippage
-
Auto price syncing
-
Cooldown for rejected trades
8. Delivery & Compatibility
-
Supports all brokers
-
Works on Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto
-
Multi-account unlimited copying
-
Fully compatible with hedging and netting environments
-
Optimized for terminals running 24/7 on VPS
9. Installation
-
Attach the EA to any chart.
-
Select Master or Slave mode.
-
Use the same Channel Name on all terminals.
-
For multiple Slaves, use different Magic Numbers per chart.
-
Ensure terminals run on the same machine (shared RAM).
-
Begin trading on Master. The Slave(s) will duplicate instantly.
Trading foreign exchange, indices, commodities, or cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. A trade copier does not guarantee profit and cannot prevent losses. Past performance of the Master account does not ensure future results. Users are responsible for managing risk according to their own trading objectives. The developer of this software is not responsible for financial losses resulting from its use.