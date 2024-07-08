Fx Miracle MT5
- Experts
- Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 1 agosto 2024
- Attivazioni: 10
Fx Miracle
Are you ready for a new era in the world of trading? The idea behind this expert was formulated over three years of hard work and tests to reach the best results. It is an icon in the world of experts that you will not find like anything else. The expert relies on collecting multiple timeframes and moving between them with a very advanced algorithm to collect information to give quality entry. Its accuracy reaches 99%, as it trades automatically and collects an extremely huge amount of information from multiple time frames. It is also aided by other variables to increase the accuracy of entering and exiting trades. This expert is ahead of his time. It is truly a miracle. Do not miss this scientific masterpiece of extreme complexity and accuracy.
Fx Miracle blog
flash sale end after 24 h after purchase contact me to add you to our VIP channel
download EA and open strategy tester and choose every tick with real tick option and and choose the time period you want and choose 30 min time frame
on pair AUDNZD
- Fx Miracle have GMT+ system add your broker time zone ( +3GMT already in default parameter )
why you choose this unique expert ?
1. very secretive trading algorithm take a 3 year to create it and test it
2. very advanced time filter to avoid high impact news with very smart way And open market and close it
3. collect data from multi time frames to make high quality order
4. control max deposit load
5. very secret algorithm to open orders
6. Statistic Panel
7. very easy to use
How to install
- The EA must be attached to 30 min chart of AUDNZD
- Fx Miracle have GMT+ system add your broker time zone ( +3GMT already in default parameter )
-
if your capital 1000 $ you can use auto lot up to 0.16 lot if your leverage 1:500 and more and if your leverage 1:100 you can use auto lot 0.1
-
important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
Requirements
- I advise using a good ECN broker
- The EA should run on a VPS continuously
- Minimum deposit: 100 USD
Fx Miracle is a fairly safe EA, it doesn't open many trades, but it has a very high success rate as the author says. It's a good EA for people who don't want a risky scalping EA that forces them to monitor the account all the time. With this EA you can go weeks without checking it and it won't break your account, it's a very safe EA with low drawdown, and with very good monthly and annual profitability. This EA seems to me more like an EA for investors since it gives you a good return with great security. It's also worth highlighting the author's support, he's always willing to help you, with a lot of patience and kindness, with any problem or doubt you have. In addition to being a great developer, he's a very good person and will always be willing to answer your questions.