DrawLegendVertical

수직 범례 그리기.

 int  DrawLegendVertical(
   const int  w,  // 너비
   const int  h,  // 높이
매개변수

w

[in] 범례에서 텍스트의 최대 너비.

h

[in] 범례에서 텍스트의 최대 높이. 

값 반환

범례의 너비(픽셀).