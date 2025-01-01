MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCChartCanvasDrawLegendVertical
DrawLegendVertical
수직 범례 그리기.
|
int DrawLegendVertical(
매개변수
w
[in] 범례에서 텍스트의 최대 너비.
h
[in] 범례에서 텍스트의 최대 높이.
값 반환
범례의 너비(픽셀).