文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasDrawLegendVertical 

DrawLegendVertical

绘制垂直图例。

 int  DrawLegendVertical(
   const int  w,  // 宽度
   const int  h,  // 高度
   )

参数

w

[in] 图例中文本的最大宽度。

h

[in] 图例中文本的最大高度。 

返回值

以像素为单位图例的宽度。