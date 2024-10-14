AI GoldX M1

Introducing AI GoldX M1 - a groundbreaking EA that changes your approach to trading the prestigious XAUUSD pair!

AI GoldX M1 - uses a sophisticated trading methodology including cross-market analysis to find scalping entry points with XAUUSD, one of the most dynamic pairs on the market. The Expert Advisor uses stop loss for all orders, does not use any dangerous trading methods.


Technical details:

  • Strategy: Scalping Strategy with Artificial Intelligence
  •     Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
  •     Timeframe: M1
  •     Minimum deposit: 100$
  •     A VPS working 24/7 is required for EA stable operation.

IMPORTANT: For best results, it is very important to use accounts with LOW SPREAD!


