Bitcoin Robot MT5

4.5

The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision. Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe, ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bitcoin Robot is also protected during important news, when high-impact news comes out, the robot doesn't open positions before and after 60 minutes after the news. We provide access to a group where you can ask questions, as well as personalized support at each step. The Bitcoin Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading FirmsThe detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot, and I will give you access to the group where you will receive support and be able to discuss about the robot.

The discounted price of $1299 is available until 26 September 2025. The price without a discount is $2499. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.

After purchasing or renting Bitcoin Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free (Scalping Robot, Bitcoin Robot Grid, GbpUsd Robot, DS Gold Robot or AX Indicator)

Features:

  • News filter
  • All updates for free
  • Popular BTCUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours 
  • Quick installation, only one parameter needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • All positions are protected by Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Break even
  • No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time

Parameters:

  • Lots - the fixed lots size
  • Lots  - the percent lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default, no need to change
  • Stop Loss - is set as default, no need to change
  • Trailing Stop - is set as default, no need to change
  • Break Even - is set as default, no need to change
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • News Filter - activation of news filter for blocking new trades
  • MaxDD %, is possible to specify the maximum drawdown in percentage
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the history
  • Report For USD (true/false) - choice of the currency for which the news are included in the filter
  • doNotTradeBefore/AfterInMinutes - 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after the news during which EA cannot place new trades
  • Trading days and Hours - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Sunday and change the trading hours or select that EA works 24/7
  • Max positions per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA (robot open 1 position in the same time with TP-SL-TS and you can select that open for example max 10 per day and stopped until next day
  • Opositesignal - a function that allows you to close positions based on opposing signals. For example, if we have an open Buy BTCUSD and it is active until Sell signals appear, the EA will automatically close Buy positions and open Sell positions. This function is optional and can be used or not.
  • Show panel - we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, forex calendar and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.
  • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M5 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
  • The Bitcoin Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $500, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 9.8. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $1299, and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading FirmsPlease send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.


Avis 133
Orosman Azuaje
94
Orosman Azuaje 2025.09.11 18:11 
 

I’ve been really impressed with the Bitcoin Robot and the excellent support provided by Mark and his team. The setup process was smooth, and whenever I had questions, they responded quickly and professionally. The EA runs as expected, and the guidance I’ve received gives me confidence in using it for my trading. Highly recommended for both the product quality and the outstanding customer service.

Christopher Williams
53
Christopher Williams 2025.09.04 15:39 
 

This EA will set you free financially (with patience if your initial account balance is small).

Chawit Chirawat
849
Chawit Chirawat 2025.09.03 03:50 
 

This is a good ea for bitcoin.

Produits recommandés
Ea Fibo Grid Hedge
Diogo Antonio De Jesus
Experts
EA Fibo Grid Hedge – Automatic Grid Trading Bot with Dynamic Intelligence A professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed using a grid trading logic, combining risk control, adaptive intelligence, and automatic profit management. Proven High Performance With over   1800 simulated trades   and a   Profit Factor of 2.45 , EA_Fibo stands out for its strong market adaptability and robust defense strategy. Its   automatic recovery system   ensures uninterrupted operation even after MetaTrade
AI Gold Master
Jian Jie
Experts
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.38 (29)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Tesla Scalper V1 MT5
Benrashi Sagev Jacobson
Experts
PROMO :          Only a few copies left at the current price!         Final price: 2000$ Live Signal 60 Thousand prop firm allocation and 400$ gained contact me to receive more information. Analyzing Strategy Resilience and Adaptability Various stress-testing techniques are used to explore how an EA may react to changing market conditions and parameter adjustments. Walk Forward Optimization (WFO) and Walk Forward Matrix (WFM) assess adaptability to previously unseen data and different tra
Simo Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
Nerotronik EurUsd Rus Brokers
Irina Kolosova
Experts
Торговый експерт предназначен для торговли в лицензированых российских брокерах . Советник ищет места перелома, смены настроения и изменения тенденции на рынке. В торговле не используется мартингейл, реверсы и иные рискованные стратегии. Торговля ведется по валютной паре EURUSD. Для получения более подробной информации , пишите в личные сообщения.  ВАЖНО - перед тем как проверить советник, укажите Risk от 10-20, и установите Maximum Lot -100
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (1)
Experts
AlgoFusion FX est un Expert Advisor (EA) avancé, conçu pour les traders recherchant une approche robuste, diversifiée et multi-stratégique du trading algorithmique. Conçu pour une gestion des risques exceptionnelle, une adaptabilité au marché et une optimisation des performances, cet EA intègre des modèles quantitatifs sophistiqués et des algorithmes d’apprentissage automatique afin d’améliorer la rentabilité dans des environnements de marché en constante évolution. Que vous soyez un trader inst
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.33 (3)
Experts
New  Signal Account (  running 0.75% Balance Risk ) Old  Signal Account  (running 0.75% Balance Risk) If you need MT4 version or can't afford renting/purchasing contact me for alternative solution. Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. The best NON martingale, grid or averaging EA in mql5 market. Most other EAs only sell backtest dream. This is the o
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney est un algorithme complexe et novateur qui utilise l'intelligence artificielle en combinaison avec l'analyse technique traditionnelle pour prédire les mouvements futurs du marché des symboles GBPUSD et USDJPY . Ce conseiller expert utilise des réseaux neuronaux récurrents, en particulier des cellules à mémoire à long terme, qui sont formés à l'aide de données provenant d'indicateurs d'analyse technique. Grâce à cette méthode, l'EA est capable d'apprendre quels indicateurs sont les plus pe
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
ArcTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
ArcTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Arc Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51336 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Arc
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Hammurabi AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hammurabi AI Code of Profit – Gouvernez les marchés avec une précision divine Inspiré par Hammurabi, le roi babylonien qui a gravé la justice dans la pierre et a régné avec une sagesse inébranlable, nous dévoilons le Code of Profit d’Hammurabi, un chef-d’œuvre de trading qui allie la majesté de la loi ancienne à la puissance illimitée de l’intelligence artificielle. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil ; c’est un trône d’où vous commanderez les marchés financiers, transformant le chaos en or avec l
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
« Deux conseillers experts, un seul prix : alimentez votre réussite ! » Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert dans un seul expert-conseil    Live signal Ce prix est temporaire pendant la durée de la promotion et sera augmenté prochainement Prix ​​final : 5000 $ Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel, le prochain prix est -->> 1120 $ Bienvenue dans le pétrole Brent Le conseiller expert Brent Oil est une centrale électrique, conçue pour maîtriser les marchés volatils
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
ComplexEuro Edge Pro
Luke Anthony Coles
Experts
REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Nova EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (1)
Experts
NOVA   EA   C'est un       Système d'index accessible entièrement automatique [DE40 / GER40]   avec paramètres d'optimisation ouverts et   mécanisme de récupération en option. Only 3 Copies of 10 Left  for 345 $ Next Price 890 $   GUIDE NOVA Signaux Remboursement du courtier en commission Mises à jour Mon blog Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        DE40 H1 Chaque position a toujours un    
Forex Mentor Ex
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Forex Mentor: Your Reliable Partner in Automated Trading Introduction Forex Mentor   is a revolutionary trading bot designed to automate strategies in the dynamic Forex market. With a focus on trend trading, this bot serves as a powerful tool for traders, enabling them to effectively capitalize on market opportunities while minimizing risks and simplifying decision-making processes. Its versatility and extensive customizable parameters make it the ideal choice for both novice traders and experie
Kureopatora no Sakura
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Kureopatora no Sakura   -   Where Egyptian Wisdom Meets Shogun Strategy Embodying Cleopatra's cunning as a Japanese Shogun, this EA wages calculated market campaigns. Its core deploys Fibonacci-tuned Ichimoku lines –   Tenkan-sen scouts   (8-55 periods) and   Kijun-sen battlements   (89-377 periods) – to pinpoint assaults at decisive crossovers. Like an archaeologist deciphering Rosetta Stone secrets, the EA reads Japanese candlesticks as modern hieroglyphs: each pattern reveals hidden market na
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Momo botbot
Or Franco
Experts
Momo botbot  is an automated trading bot designed to maximize profit potential in Forex trading, specifically for the EUR/USD currency pair. The bot operates based on a smart combination of technical indicators and an advanced averaging strategy, with a focus on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). Key Advantages: Advanced Technology: Combines precise data from multiple technical indicators for accurate market analysis and optimal trade execution. Sophisticated Averaging Method: Enables smart risk manag
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (13)
Experts
MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (45)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.41 (17)
Experts
NEXUS — un Expert Advisor qui évolue avec le marché Beaucoup d’EAs fonctionnent… jusqu’à ce que le marché change. La raison est souvent simple : ils utilisent des règles fixes comme « acheter avec RSI < 30 ». Cela fonctionne un temps puis devient inefficace lorsque le régime change. NEXUS combine des règles quantitatives avec une validation hors échantillon : il construit en temps réel des combinaisons à partir des données. Il analyse un historique configurable (par exemple 500 périodes en H1 o
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (38)
Experts
Présentation de Mean Machine GPT Version 9.0+ — Un Bond Révolutionnaire dans la Technologie de Trading IA Je suis fier d'annoncer la mise à jour la plus significative de Mean Machine GPT à ce jour : la Version 9.0+. Cette version révolutionnaire introduit l'accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, le nouveau rôle d'Analyste, des vérifica
Remstone
Remstone
5 (1)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 6 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoign
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
À propos de APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de retour à la moyenne . Il est conçu pour détecter les mouvements de prix excessifs et réagir avec une logique contrarienne selon des conditions prédéfinies. Le système intègre des mécanismes de gestion du risque, tels qu’un limiteur de perte quotidienne et une fonction de clôture automatique en cas de profit. Les utilisateurs peuvent ajuster les paramètres en fonction de la taille du comp
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA est basé sur la stratégie Pending Position (PPS) et un algorithme de trading secret très avancé. La stratégie de Bonnitta EA est une combinaison d'un indicateur personnalisé secret, de lignes de tendance, de niveaux de support et de résistance (action sur les prix) et de l'algorithme de trading secret le plus important mentionné ci-dessus. N'ACHETEZ PAS UN EA SANS AUCUN TEST EN ARGENT RÉEL DE PLUS DE 3 MOIS, IL M'A PRIS PLUS DE 100 SEMAINES (PLUS DE 2 ANS) POUR TESTER BONNETTA EA E
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (6)
Experts
Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today. The AI was trained on a server using the latest machine learning techniques, followed by reinforcement learning. This process took multiple weeks, but the results are truly impressive. Zenox always uses predefined s
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Stratégie de trading En live depuis 4 mois Après l'achat, tous mes produits resteront gratuits à vie.  Télécharger le fichier de configuration Or M1 | Compte ECN : Compatible avec tout broker 1. Stratégie de piège de rupture Une fois les conditions de marché confirmées, l'EA place deux ordres en attente simultanés dans des directions opposées : Un ordre Buy Stop au-dessus du prix actuel Un ordre Sell Stop en dessous du prix actuel Cette configuration garantit que l'E
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — Expert Advisor MT5 Présentation Système automatisé pour XAUUSD (or) et principales paires Forex . Gère entrées, SL/TP, trailing et contrôle du drawdown selon des règles claires. Aucune garantie de profit ; voir l’avertissement sur les risques. Exigences Plateforme : MetaTrader 5 Compte : ECN/RAW recommandé Connexion : 24/7 (VPS conseillé) Unités de temps : M1–H4 Mise en route Activer Algo Trading . Attacher l’EA au graphique (un symbole par graphique). Dans Inputs, AI_Ac
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Experts
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks.  Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Rosaline
Simone Peruggio
5 (4)
Experts
Rosaline is an EA that operates with a refinement of a simple strategy based on RSI + bollinger bands + ATR mainly on Gold, EU and OJ. The EA is designed with manually settable 'equity protect' that goes to protect capital from drawdowns. What does this mean?  If you are thinking of using it to pass a challenge you can do so because thanks to this 'feature' you are covered by the classic daily DD rule. Example: on a 100k account you can set a hedge at -4%. If EA reaches that floating loss it
Beatrix Inventor MT5
Azil Al Azizul
3.15 (107)
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus. This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair
Compound Interest Moon
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
Compound Interest Moon brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Pearl Robot
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Experts
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
WaveMaster Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
Experts
Are you tired of expert advisors that only perform well in one specific market condition? Do you need a flexible, powerful tool that can adapt its strategy as the market shifts between trends and consolidations? Introducing WaveMaster Hunter   – a sophisticated and highly versatile trading system designed for the serious trader. It is not just one strategy; it's two independent trading models packed into a single, intelligent expert advisor, complete with an advanced on-chart control panel. Wave
Obor Pawai V75
Suharmoko
Experts
Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. At September End, we discounted price 75 % OFF for Unlimited and 1 month rent. Enjoy... Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout op
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Experts
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
GoldScalpX
Asadullah Habibi
Experts
GoldScalpX – Scalping XAUUSD Like a golden trader!   This EA is designed only for Gold (XAUUSD) and trades during the London and New York sessions using ultra-fast latency scalping. Requirements: Zero Spread Account Only Must have 0% Stop-Out and no more than 30% Margin Call Leverage 1:1000+ (the higher, the better) Use with VPS latency 0–5ms Backtest only on real accounts for accurate results (uses real tick data) This EA needs speed, precision, and the right setup. To get the best out of this
Plus de l'auteur
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.38 (29)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Scalping Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.14 (76)
Experts
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD .This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an autom
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.68 (135)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Scalping Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.05 (22)
Experts
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the   M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is   XAUUSD .  This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the   scalping method   and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking fo
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.83 (23)
Utilitaires
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.25 (8)
Utilitaires
Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one of
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Utilitaires
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (8)
Utilitaires
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Indicateurs
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (6)
Utilitaires
Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Utilitaires
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicateurs
The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
Multi Pairs Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicateurs
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of multiple currency pairs in real-time on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exotic pair
Filtrer:
LuisGustavo_BR
206
LuisGustavo_BR 2025.09.22 17:02 
 

I've been following Bitcoin Robot since July. I bought it a week ago and have been constantly testing it. I started testing it last weekend on a real account. I expect it to be one of my most consistent EA's; and the suport is always great!!

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.22 18:04
You are welcome👍📊
Orosman Azuaje
94
Orosman Azuaje 2025.09.11 18:11 
 

I’ve been really impressed with the Bitcoin Robot and the excellent support provided by Mark and his team. The setup process was smooth, and whenever I had questions, they responded quickly and professionally. The EA runs as expected, and the guidance I’ve received gives me confidence in using it for my trading. Highly recommended for both the product quality and the outstanding customer service.

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.11 18:49
You are welcome👍📊
Yao Gao Tang
126
Yao Gao Tang 2025.09.05 15:56 
 

Everyone, do not buy any products here! I purchased a Bitcoin robot yesterday. Its demo historical data looks extremely impressive, but all of it is intentionally fabricated. The demo data stops after July 24th, and when it updates next time, it will fill in the demo gap from after July 24th. This cycle repeats at regular intervals, making the demo history always perfect and instantly appealing to you. Moreover, no matter how you modify the setting parameters of the EA (Expert Advisor), the demo historical data generated remains exactly the same. I only realized the data was fake after purchasing it. It costs 1,599 US dollars, which is so expensive, and I am extremely regretful. Furthermore, there is no refund available. Everyone, please read the reviews carefully—all the negative reviews come from real buyers.

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.08 12:37
This person bought the robot yesterday and immediately demanded a refund and now is blackmailing us saying that if they don't get a refund they will write a negative review and comment. Sellers on MQL5 do not have the ability to process refunds as such functions are not available here. Regarding the robot's parameters everything works correctly and any function can be changed while the test works in every period. We invite to all users download the EA and check all features.
Christopher Williams
53
Christopher Williams 2025.09.04 15:39 
 

This EA will set you free financially (with patience if your initial account balance is small).

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.04 15:41
You are welcome👍📊
Chawit Chirawat
849
Chawit Chirawat 2025.09.03 03:50 
 

This is a good ea for bitcoin.

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.09.03 08:50
You are welcome👍📊
smp1990
229
smp1990 2025.08.14 07:33 
 

I have been using the EA for more than one week and I can say it is working well. The EA is opening multiple trades a day and most of them are profitable. I'm very happy with the purchase so far. Few comments for new buyers: - The EA won't work if you are not given the URL's provided after the purchase. - Using the EA in different brokers will results in different results: trades will open in different moments and the spread may impact the outcome - Important to check the contract size of BTCUSD in your brokers, since some are one and others are 10. This may have a massive impact on the lot size!

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.14 09:44
You are welcome👍📊
Meikel
114
Meikel 2025.08.14 05:46 
 

I have been using this EA for more than three months. He is one of the best bitcoin trading EA I have ever seen. Good support and the help is exelent.

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.14 06:45
You are welcome👍📊
Katohiro
19
Katohiro 2025.08.14 04:02 
 

I purchased an EA robot. It's currently working on a demo account. The results are stable. The help and support are excellent.

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.14 06:45
You are welcome👍📊
superusdc
66
superusdc 2025.08.10 16:17 
 

The Bitcoin Robot is an outstanding EA. I’ve been using it to trade and have made consistent profits. It captures smart trading signals and automatically places buy or sell orders. Once a certain profit target is reached, it locks in the gains. If a trade hits stop loss, the robot uses a recovery strategy to try and recover the loss. I’m very satisfied — the money I paid for it has already been earned back through profits. I’m still using it and will post an updated review in the future.

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.11 18:22
You are welcome👍📊
bond
43
bond 2025.08.09 21:48 
 

Don't buy anything from this seller. ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️ They create fake backtest data with every update. You can use the days after an update to run a backtest . There is no any data. Other EAs from this seller have the same problem.

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.14 09:44
Hi. The robot was purchased two days ago, and a negative review was immediately posted to lower the product’s ranking. ⛔️Unfortunately, some people do this intentionally, while at the same time another seller is promoting their own product and here the attack is directed not only at this product, but at us as a whole. Some people do this to undermine the credibility of all our products.
✅️The robot has been working correctly for over a year for hundreds of people who use it every day. As for using the robots, they can be tested at any time. For some time, we’ve noticed that, for example, with the broker IC Markets MT5, there have been issues testing the BTCUSD pair, while with other brokers, no such problems occur. Unfortunately, we have no control over how each broker manages this. We have reported this review, because it is false and intended to damage our robots.
mh888
706
mh888 2025.08.08 03:18 
 

I have been using this EA for more than a year now. One of the safest bitcoin trading EA that does not blow up your account if risk management is employed. Good support from the vendor too.

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.08 10:27
You are welcome👍📊
wikmarpako
19
wikmarpako 2025.08.06 05:19 
 

I bought the EA Robot - it works, so far on a demo account. The results are stable. Help and support - very good. Everything is explained.

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.06 10:05
You are welcome👍📊
pranay12345
89
pranay12345 2025.08.04 21:32 
 

Hi I have been using the EA for past week, so far the results are really good.

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.04 21:53
You are welcome👍📊
andywhfung
116
andywhfung 2025.08.04 14:43 
 

This EA is easy to use. Nice!

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.04 14:51
You are welcome👍📊
Cham Lam
34
Cham Lam 2025.07.27 00:49 
 

The tester results are very good, I hope the real trading will be very good too.

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.27 07:55
You are welcome👍📊
Micky Willys
96
Micky Willys 2025.07.24 16:45 
 

I bought BTC Robot because I wanted a pressure-based EA that takes advantage of BTC's volatility and manages risk with SL. So far, it's worked very well, and the recovery feature is also very good. I highly recommend this EA. They also have an excellent support team.

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.24 17:04
You are welcome👍📊
Charles Philippe Martel
1641
Charles Philippe Martel 2025.07.21 10:08 
 

Simple to use! great service ! backtested and result were amazing! launch on real account 2 days ago... now lets see what it can really do !! Cheers!

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.21 14:41
You are welcome👍📊
Stephen Lodge
240
Stephen Lodge 2025.07.12 18:30 
 

I've just purchased the Bitcoin Robot and this is my 14th robot. With my experience I can see that the settings for Bitcoin trading make sense and you don't have to change much, but there are options with built in indicators should you wish to try your own trading style. The backtesting is extremely positive and I'm currently running an extensive backtest on other settings which is showing great results. I've already spoken to the developers on the support community so I know they are friendly and responsive, which you don't always get, sometimes never. I can't comment on results yet but I'm very excited to get going with this robot.

UPDATE: Very disappointed with the expensive EA and the free one offered. Very poor results since purchase on 11 July 2025. Backtesting is definitely manipulated showing highly profitable results. Definitely not worth the money.

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.12 19:18
You are welcome👍📊
Gan Jia
59
Gan Jia 2025.07.12 10:15 
 

Stable and profitable EA

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.12 10:16
You are welcome👍📊
Jason KST
107
Jason KST 2025.06.30 15:05 
 

Just started using the EA, the initial experience has been smooth so far. The support team on Telegram is very responsive and helpful. The manual is clear, which really helps in getting started. Looking forward to seeing how it performs over the next few weeks!

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.30 15:07
You are welcome👍📊
1234567
Répondre à l'avis