Why I Built DAX EA — A Personal Note to Fellow Index Traders

Hey traders,

After months of research, live testing, and digging into the market's inner mechanics, I finally found a new angle. Not a typical scalping method — this one’s different. I discovered a powerful connection between certain market directions and specific calendar dates. These dates aren't random; they align with the expiry cycles of futures contracts and their influence on the spot market.

This timing-based confirmation has been a game-changer — and it’s what sets DAX EA apart.

Of course, I can’t reveal all the details (some things are best kept as trade secrets), but the results speak for themselves. DAX EA was born out of necessity, built with care, and designed to work with today’s index market — not against it.

If you’ve been struggling with your old bots, maybe it’s time to try something new.

Let’s get back in sync with the market.

Why Most EAs Fail in the Long Run?

Simple — they rely on static parameters. Fixed stop losses, take profits, and outdated settings might work for a while, but as the value of the index changes, those static rules fall apart.

DAX EA is different.

All key parameters are dynamic, automatically adjusting based on market conditions and index value. This built-in adaptability helps the EA stay effective over time — no constant updates needed.

Key Advantages

  1. Compatible with most brokers, no special conditions required
  2. Optimized risk-to-reward structure for sustainable trading
  3. Fully integrated setup, no external files or adjustments needed
  4. Simple configuration suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
  5. Designed to meet prop firm requirements and challenge conditions
  6. Avoids outdated retail concepts, built on advanced market behavior analysis
  7. Includes multiple independent strategies focused on institutional movements, not basic support and resistance zones


Highlights:

  • Simple and easy to use : Attach the EA with any timeframe to the symbol chart of the DAX pairs (DAX, DE30, GER30, DE40, GER40, DAX40, Germany30, Germany40, etc.)  
  • No grid/No Martingale/No risky money management
  • Minimum Account Balance: 50 $ ( The EA includes 23 separate strategies, each with a maximum stop loss of around $3 per 0.1 lot. For small deposits, it’s recommended to run only one group of strategies at a time — similar to how I manage different live signals.)
  • FIFO compatible: This highly reliable product complies with all trading rules and standards, as well as being suitable for novices, professionals and investors
  • The EA is suitable for both personal accounts and those managed by Prop Firms or Funded Accounts. 
    The EA includes 23 independent strategies, each with unique comments and magic numbers for easy identification and backtesting—either in groups or separately.Default risk: 0.01 lot per $25 (~1-1.5% risk per strategy).To limit exposure, a maximum of 10 strategies can be triggered simultaneously (adjustable in settings). For prop firms: You can lower risk by increasing the lot calculation (e.g., 0.01 per $50, $75, or $100) or reducing the max active strategies (e.g., from 10 to 5).
  • To reduce correlation with other users on the same prop firms, the 23 separate strategies allow you to mix and rotate setups — making your account more unique and harder to track. If you're using it on personal investment accounts, this doesn't matter.


Backtesting Highlight:

Why OHLC Backtest Fails on DAX?

DAX (and most indices) are highly volatile with many price jumps.

OHLC only uses 4 price points per candle: Open, High, Low, Close.

Many scalping strategies (especially with tight SL/TP) get distorted because price movement within the candle isn't simulated precisely.

Real Tick backtest reflects real price ticks, spreads, slippage—so it's more reliable but slow.


About Us:

As bank traders, We were happy to help friends and colleagues promote their trading skills, but we couldn't release an official automatic system due to conflicts of interest! Things changed, and we finally made it happen!    


Avis 4
Nice Trader
2716
Aller Uja 2025.07.15 14:10 
 

This EA makes a very strong first impression! I’ve been using this developer’s work for quite some time and own most of his EAs — they have always been high-quality and reliable products.

What I especially appreciate is that the developer isn’t just someone producing pretty backtest charts but a genuine developer who works with real markets and shows results from live accounts.

Even with this EA, trust is boosted by the fact that he uses it himself in live signals with different strategies — this level of transparency is a huge plus and really sets him apart from many others.

Since I haven’t had a good EA for trading the DAX index in my portfolio until now, I believe this EA might secure a very strong position among my “serious EAs.” I’m now starting at least a 3-month testing period to see how the EA performs under various market conditions.

My initial impression is very promising, and my previous experience with this developer gives me solid reason to recommend this EA to others as well.

Torsten
342
Torsten 2025.09.11 07:42 
 

Babak has disabled the signal after the recent series of losses. This is not what I was expecting. If an EA has a "bad period" - the signal has to stay, even if it's hurting sales. As with all EA's, this is on a demo account for the first months - but since release it mainly produced losses sadly. if this is turning around I am happy to edit the review. In General these optimized EA's where the "potential" RR is good but the trail is always resulting in tiny wins vs. larger losses which then will need a dozend of winning trades or more to recover are problematic.THis is nice in providing backtest results but forward is.....you see it in the results.

Babak Alamdar
5600
Réponse du développeur Babak Alamdar 2025.09.14 17:39
Hello Torsten, thank you for taking the time to share your feedback. I’d like to clarify one important point: I did not disable the signal to hide results. As I explained before, I switched to a single default signal with Fast Closing = True to avoid confusion for new users. All of the older signals are still openly available on MyFXbook, so nothing has been hidden (this has also been mentioned in the public MQL5 chat). The recent difficult period is mainly due to the choppy conditions around all-time highs. That’s exactly why the Fast Closing option was introduced — to reduce the impact of false breakouts. This wasn’t about protecting sales; it was about providing a clearer picture of how the system adapts. On your point about RR: scalping strategies naturally produce many smaller wins versus fewer, larger losses. The idea behind trailing and Fast Closing is to minimize damage in tough conditions, often closing trades at breakeven or with small gains instead of letting them hit full SL. Recently, during the EU first hour (the main working time of the EA), the market has been in a narrow range, which is why you’ve seen many small profits. As I’ve shown in the screenshots in the comments thread and the Public Index group, once the accumulation phase ends and strong moves begin, the TP levels hit are much larger than the stop losses — even with trailing enabled. In such phases, recovery doesn’t take dozens of trades; sometimes just a few strong trades or a couple of good days are enough to offset prior drawdowns. (For reference: Comment #24
) I really appreciate that you’re open to re-evaluating your review when conditions improve. I’ll continue to provide full transparency and fast support so you can see the long-term value of the system.
EasyForexAutoTrading
89
EasyForexAutoTrading 2025.09.10 11:36 
 

Hello Babadak! The ea performs very bad first two months. If the things gone well next months, i´ll come back and update my review.

Babak Alamdar
5600
Réponse du développeur Babak Alamdar 2025.09.14 17:43
Hello, thank you for your feedback. The EA has indeed gone through a tough first couple of months — mainly due to the very choppy conditions we’ve had recently. This is part of trading, and short losing periods can happen, especially at all-time highs when liquidity is thinner. The important point is that the EA is designed for long-term stability. When conditions align, it recovers quickly, and a few strong trades or good weeks are often enough to offset earlier drawdowns. That’s why I encourage patience and proper risk settings. I truly appreciate your openness to update the review if results improve, and I’ll continue providing full transparency so you can see the system’s performance over time.
Tomasz W
742
Tomasz W 2025.09.10 07:53 
 

This is scamm ea, from the first day on the market it cannot make any profits, signals are falling down as well, all loosing strategies were removed from market

Babak Alamdar
5600
Réponse du développeur Babak Alamdar 2025.09.14 17:37
Let’s be clear: a temporary losing period is not the same as a scam. We’ve discussed this many times in the group — when indices are at all-time highs, liquidity becomes thinner and slippage increases. This impacts results across all strategies, not just mine. To reduce confusion, I consolidated everything into one default signal with Fast Closing = True, which I also personally switched to. This wasn’t about “removing losing strategies”; all the older signals remain transparently available on MyFXbook, exactly as before. From the very beginning, I’ve answered every question you raised, sometimes in detail within minutes. That’s why it feels unfair to drop a 1★ across every category, including Support, when you’ve had full and immediate assistance. This EA is designed for long-term stability, and short periods of drawdown are part of trading. When market conditions normalize, the strength of the strategy becomes clear again.
Nice Trader
2716
Aller Uja 2025.07.15 14:10 
 

This EA makes a very strong first impression! I’ve been using this developer’s work for quite some time and own most of his EAs — they have always been high-quality and reliable products.

What I especially appreciate is that the developer isn’t just someone producing pretty backtest charts but a genuine developer who works with real markets and shows results from live accounts.

Even with this EA, trust is boosted by the fact that he uses it himself in live signals with different strategies — this level of transparency is a huge plus and really sets him apart from many others.

Since I haven’t had a good EA for trading the DAX index in my portfolio until now, I believe this EA might secure a very strong position among my “serious EAs.” I’m now starting at least a 3-month testing period to see how the EA performs under various market conditions.

My initial impression is very promising, and my previous experience with this developer gives me solid reason to recommend this EA to others as well.

Babak Alamdar
5600
Réponse du développeur Babak Alamdar 2025.07.15 14:40
Thank you so much, Aller, for the thoughtful review. I truly appreciate your continued trust in my work. It means a lot to hear such feedback from someone who has followed my EAs over time. I’ll keep doing my best to deliver transparent, high-quality products. Wishing you great results with the DAX EA!
