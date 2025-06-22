NeonScalper
- Experts
- Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
- Version: 2.1
- Mise à jour: 13 août 2025
- Activations: 10
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot
LIVE SIGNAL
Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 Timeframe)
NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading.
Important: Use a low spread account for optimal performance. After purchasing, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging for setup instructions.
Key Features
- Safe & Stable Strategy: No Martingale or Grid techniques.
- Smart Breakout Entries: Identifies high-probability trade levels.
- Flexible Trading Hours: Adjustable to suit optimal market conditions.
- Automated Risk Management: Lot sizes calculated based on account balance and stop loss.
- Trailing Stop Protection: Secures profits while minimizing risk.
- Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of balance, equity, and performance.
Recommended Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M15 (15-minute chart)
- Minimum Capital: $100+
- Settings: Default settings optimized for stable trading.
- Broker Selection: Choose a broker with tight spreads, fast execution, and minimal slippage during high-volatility periods. ECN or STP brokers are preferred for scalping strategies.
- VPS Deployment: For optimal performance, deploy NeonScalper on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure 24/7 operation and minimal latency.
Why Choose NeonScalper EA?
- No Dangerous Strategies: Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid.
- Broker Compatibility: Works with most brokers offering low spreads.
- Ease of Use: Simply attach to the chart and let it run.
This EA is ideal for traders seeking a safe, automated way to trade gold with minimal manual intervention, controlled risk, and smart stop loss/take profit levels.
Start trading efficiently with NeonScalper EA! For setup guidance or questions, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging.
Very nice Ea backtest and real trading is the same , most importantly super nice author :)