NeonScalper

4.75

NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot

!!! AFTER BUY IT SEND ME A MESSAGE TO HAVE SET FILE !!!

LIVE SIGNAL

Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 Timeframe)

NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading.

Important: Use a low spread account for optimal performance. After purchasing, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging for setup instructions.

Key Features

  • Safe & Stable Strategy: No Martingale or Grid techniques.
  • Smart Breakout Entries: Identifies high-probability trade levels.
  • Flexible Trading Hours: Adjustable to suit optimal market conditions.
  • Automated Risk Management: Lot sizes calculated based on account balance and stop loss.
  • Trailing Stop Protection: Secures profits while minimizing risk.
  • Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of balance, equity, and performance.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M15 (15-minute chart)
  • Minimum Capital: $100+
  • Settings: Default settings optimized for stable trading.
  • Broker Selection: Choose a broker with tight spreads, fast execution, and minimal slippage during high-volatility periods. ECN or STP brokers are preferred for scalping strategies. 
  • VPS Deployment: For optimal performance, deploy NeonScalper on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure 24/7 operation and minimal latency. 

Why Choose NeonScalper EA?

  • No Dangerous Strategies: Avoids risky methods like Martingale or Grid.
  • Broker Compatibility: Works with most brokers offering low spreads.
  • Ease of Use: Simply attach to the chart and let it run.

This EA is ideal for traders seeking a safe, automated way to trade gold with minimal manual intervention, controlled risk, and smart stop loss/take profit levels.

Get Started Today

Start trading efficiently with NeonScalper EA! For setup guidance or questions, contact the seller via MQL5 messaging.

Note: Only 2 copies remain at the current price. The next price will be 450$.

Avis 19
H 420
133
H 420 2025.09.18 16:50 
 

Very nice Ea backtest and real trading is the same , most importantly super nice author :)

MiguelEn
307
MiguelEn 2025.08.30 19:12 
 

After the last update, there are less entries but more precise, a lot of potential on it. Good support from the author, answers really fast

Ferdy Aprilim Tambunan
121
Ferdy Aprilim Tambunan 2025.08.28 07:17 
 

This EA works really well. Fortunately, Jorge was very helpful in creating a setup that suited my trading style. Initially, I had a problem because I was using IDR instead of USD for my account, but Jorge was very helpful in modifying the setup to suit my broker and account. Thanks, mate.

Produits recommandés
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Perfect Trade EA IMFX
Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva
Experts
This is a robot for trading FOREX and INDICES currency pairs that have low Spred and performs best on M5 and M1 timeframes. This EA was developed for traders who think in the long term, don't expect any miraculous results or crazy promises from me here. Follow the performance of our EA: LIVE RESULTS IMPORTANT! In all shared configuration sets, no dangerous form of trading of this algorithm is used, we do not use martingale, grid or any other risky technique for total loss of capital. Feel f
McDuckEA MT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
McDuckEA MT5 – works on the martingale strategy. It shows good results when trading on Gold, XAUUSD. Martingale orders are opened with a step from each other and only after the opening of a new bar of the set timeframe. During the release of important news, the adviser suspends the opening of new orders. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme positions in pairs. The level of loading of the deposit determines the risk
Ultima Trader Root
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Ultima Trader   is a multi-currency advisor that can effectively operate on different time frames and in a variety of market scenarios thanks to its advanced non-geometric progression averaging system. This feature allows him to build trading grids and determine the moments of entry into the market with high accuracy. Main characteristics of Ultima Trader: Security systems: The advisor is equipped with special filters, spread control and trading time limits to ensure safety and reliability. Ac
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
« Deux conseillers experts, un seul prix : alimentez votre réussite ! » Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert dans un seul expert-conseil    Live signal Ce prix est temporaire pendant la durée de la promotion et sera augmenté prochainement Prix ​​final : 5000 $ Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel, le prochain prix est -->> 1120 $ Bienvenue dans le pétrole Brent Le conseiller expert Brent Oil est une centrale électrique, conçue pour maîtriser les marchés volatils
Scalper Master AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Scalper Master AI Moteur de scalping de précision pour l'USD/JPY | H1 Scalper Master AI est un système de scalping de pointe, basé sur l'IA, conçu pour la paire USD/JPY et exploitant les techniques les plus avancées du trading haute fréquence. Cet Expert Advisor (EA) associe une intelligence artificielle de pointe à des méthodologies de scalping propriétaires pour offrir une précision et des performances inégalées sur des marchés en constante évolution. Destiné aux traders recherchant des ent
OP Skill FX Joker EA
Yago Sales Rodrigues
Experts
OP Skill FX Joker - Annual Strategy with AI & Mathematical Logic Telegram  to access the SET settings. Description: Discover a new way to trade the markets, where Artificial Intelligence and mathematical precision unite to make logical, strategic decisions. The OP Skill FX Joker was developed to analyze the market in-depth, identifying high-probability opportunities. Forget high-risk approaches. The OP Skill FX Joker ’s philosophy is annual, sustainable growth , not chasing unrealistic monthly
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Experts
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA     est un robot de trading multifonctionnel conçu pour le trading actif sur les instruments financiers les plus prisés, incluant les paires de devises majeures (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’or (XAU/USD), le pétrole (Brent, WTI) et les cryptomonnaies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.). Le cœur de son algorithme repose sur une version modernisée de la moyenne mobile de Hull (HMA), offrant des signaux plus clairs comparés aux Moving Average classiques. Le conseiller s’adap
OXI Trend Chaser
Nickey Magale
Experts
Oxi – Mean Reversion + Trend Trading Expert Advisor (MT5) Oxi is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor that merges two powerful trading philosophies: Mean Reversion and Trend Trading . Instead of adding to losing positions, Oxi strategically rides momentum after price reverts to the mean—capturing both correction and continuation. It’s optimized for stability, precision, and profitability across various market conditions. Whether the market snaps back to its average or continues with the tren
Golden TaiGong
Rong Bin Su
Experts
(Backtest period parameter – must read! Enter 15 for GMT+2, 16 for GMT+3, otherwise it will not deliver optimal performance!) Golden TaiGong:The Grand Duke on the River of Time Introduction: In ancient lore,a sage named Jiang TaiGong fished on the banks of the Wei River.His hook was straight,for he sought not to catch fish,but to attract a king destined to unite the realm. This is the philosophy ofTaiGong's fishing:He wasn't catching an asset;he was waiting for the opportune moment,the inevi
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
AdvisorKing
Artem Grishchenko
Experts
AdvisorKing is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, you
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney est un algorithme complexe et novateur qui utilise l'intelligence artificielle en combinaison avec l'analyse technique traditionnelle pour prédire les mouvements futurs du marché des symboles GBPUSD et USDJPY . Ce conseiller expert utilise des réseaux neuronaux récurrents, en particulier des cellules à mémoire à long terme, qui sont formés à l'aide de données provenant d'indicateurs d'analyse technique. Grâce à cette méthode, l'EA est capable d'apprendre quels indicateurs sont les plus pe
Exotic Adrenalin
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Form Designer Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Form Designer : Advanced Trading Bot for Forex and Cryptocurrency Markets Form Designer represents the latest advancement in automated trading technology designed to perform optimally in both the Forex and Cryptocurrency markets (with supported brokers). This highly effective tool has unique capabilities, making it an indispensable assistant for traders. Key features and benefits: Multi-currency: Form Designer supports a wide range of currency pairs, providing flexibility and versatility in t
AI Gold Master
Jian Jie
Experts
AI Gold Master is an exceptional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) on M1 and M5 timeframes. By harnessing the power of advanced GPT-based models and the deep learning capabilities of DeepSeek, AI Gold Master has been trained on over ten years of historical data, spanning from 2014 to February 2025. This strategy, tested with an initial investment of just $1000, has proven to be an absolute powerhouse, showing a staggering return of 46,000 times its original value in
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Gold ISIS MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.33 (12)
Experts
EA Gold Isis – Une solution de trading de l'or sûre et efficace Promotion de lancement Il ne reste que 1 copies au prix actuel !  Prochain prix : 699.99 $  Prix final : 1999.99 $  SIGNAL EN DIRECT   (Gold Isis + Nasdaq Algo) Version MT4 Bonjour ! Je suis EA Gold Isis, le deuxième EA de la famille Diamond Forex Group, spécialement conçu pour le trading de l'or (XAU/USD). Avec des fonctionnalités exceptionnelles et une approche axée sur la sécurité, je promets de fournir une expérience de trading
Super Powered
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
The SUPER POWER AI represents the convergence of cutting-edge computational intelligence and advanced algorithmic trading technologies. Engineered on the robust GPT-4o platform, it integrates high-dimensional neural network architectures capable of real-time adaptability to the stochastic dynamics of global financial markets. A defining feature of this Expert Advisor is its implementation of discrete Fourier transform visualizations within the proprietary ATFNet framework. By harmonizing the spe
SL Gold Scalper
Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
Experts
SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
Asian Express
Antonius Loubser
Experts
I'm trading EA for 4+ months now on a FBS Cent account which is profitable...SEE SCREENSHOT. SIMPLE STRATEGY, NOTE; THIS STRATEGY IS INCLUDED IN MY OTHER EA "The Good Buyer". "Asian Express"   is for those who have a long-term strategy in mind, EA   Trade 1 trade per week, each trade has a hard SL and TP. NO dangerous strategies like martingale or grid are used, no scalping, it's a (1-3) day trading strategy. I have tested many pairs, and it looks like GBPJPY will be the only consistent pair to
RSI crossmarket
Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
5 (1)
Experts
diversification to sleep well RSIcrossmarket is an EA that adapts to all markets . It manages to maintain a relatively low drawdown and realistic coherent gain with basic setting , good on 36 markets . Designed for the purpose of long-term portfolio management The strategy uses a martingale approach and hedging , which helps to avoid staying with low drawdown. As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency, ind
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Super Smart Triangle XXX
Giorgi Durgarian
Experts
Our  SMART TRIANGLE EA is  somehow like a grid , but it differs WAY TOO MUCH from ordinary grid and martingale strategies, because we always trade in TRIANGLE. For example in any situation 3 orders are opened at the same time ( For example EURUSD, EURGBP and GBPUSD in this triangle. In any situation does not matter if GBPUSD goes up or down , we always have EURGBP that insures our position and in gives defense in case of volatile market. This strategy is based on a correlation and discorellati
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Filtrer:
H 420
133
H 420 2025.09.18 16:50 
 

Very nice Ea backtest and real trading is the same , most importantly super nice author :)

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.09.18 17:28
thanks my friend!!!
MiguelEn
307
MiguelEn 2025.08.30 19:12 
 

After the last update, there are less entries but more precise, a lot of potential on it. Good support from the author, answers really fast

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.08.30 19:34
thanks for your trust my friend!!
Dhiiraj A
391
Dhiiraj A 2025.08.30 16:34 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.08.30 16:36
Thanks for your trust bro!!
Ferdy Aprilim Tambunan
121
Ferdy Aprilim Tambunan 2025.08.28 07:17 
 

This EA works really well. Fortunately, Jorge was very helpful in creating a setup that suited my trading style. Initially, I had a problem because I was using IDR instead of USD for my account, but Jorge was very helpful in modifying the setup to suit my broker and account. Thanks, mate.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.08.28 09:31
Thanks for your trust!!!
Haruki Sumiyoshi
210
Haruki Sumiyoshi 2025.08.21 12:57 
 

I believe NeonScalper is an excellent product overall. I'm grateful to Jorge for bringing such a wonderful product to the market.

1. Strategy

Given the high volatility of the gold market and the effectiveness of technical analysis, the line break approach is a powerful strategy. I believe it's implemented with high precision in analyzing lines and skillfully trailing profits by capitalizing on volatility. I also appreciate that line breaks are an immutable psychological-based approach, making them effective long-term. There are several impressive aspects, but what I particularly liked were the stable backtest results over long periods, low drawdown, and ease of setup. With high precision in line analysis and optimized risk management, it achieves low drawdown and I believe it has potential for use in prop trading as well.

2. Live Trading Although

I've only had it for about a week, Jorge provides set files tailored to the broker being used, which makes setup completely straightforward and very reassuring. I'm running it on 2 brokers with 4 total settings (2 default, 2 for high-frequency trading), and the results are basically the same as the backtests. There may be differences between brokers, likely due to spread impact. Personally, I recommend IC's low spread account. I'm running it with extremely high risk based on the backtest DD values, and achieved 27% profit with 4.4% DD from 8/14-8/21. I have high expectations going forward.

3. Developer

Jorge is dedicated to development and is a trustworthy person based on our message exchanges and his generous support.

He graciously responded to my modest feedback and consultations.

I plan to update this review after several months of operation.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.08.21 13:01
Thank you for your trust, my friend!
algoman
101
algoman 2025.08.15 17:43 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.09.25 13:19
thanks for your trust bro!!
akira1212
137
akira1212 2025.08.06 14:21 
 

The reason I downgraded the EA is because it's a scalping EA, so results will vary depending on the broker. The attached image (version 1.7) shows the difference in recent trading results, but the results are quite different between real trading and backtesting. (I've posted the image in the Comments section.)

The red circles indicate wins in the backtest and losses in real trading.

The broker is an ICMarkets raw spread account.

Since trades like this occur repeatedly, the win rate in real trading will be lower and the results will not be as good as in the backtest. I realized this and downgraded the rating. Even if the backtest had a win rate of 75%, real trading was around 55%, and the losses were greater, so the profits were negative.

The downside of this logic is that because it's a scalping technique, it's difficult to make a profit with a broker or in real trading. I'm not rating it emotionally.

If anyone knows of a profitable broker, please let me know.

Thank you.

The reason I'm sticking with 1.7 is because of profitability. With 2.0, my trading volume has decreased significantly and my profits have plummeted. It feels like it has become an entirely different EA. My ideal would be to be able to make a profit with the 1.7 version if possible.

As the author, I'm sure you're unhappy about the lowered rating, but it's not malicious, so I will return it to a positive rating once it starts to make a profit. The author said that 1.7 is also an excellent EA, so I hope to make a profit with this EA.

P.S.

My account went bust today with 1.7.

I still haven't traded with 2.1. It's a very boring EA.

To me, it was just garbage.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.08.16 14:57
Funny... you say the robot has a great winrate but you prefer to use a version that doesn't? your reasoning is contradictory. You admitted that version 2.0 delivers a higher win rate, yet you’re still running version 1.7 — which you also confirmed has already pushed you into negative results. If you prefer a robot that makes a lot of crazy trades, it's better to look for a grid robot ;) Good luck, my EA really isn't for you. For those who have doubts, take a look at the conversation with this supposed custommer, I will post it in the comments.
Temilade Balogun
23
Temilade Balogun 2025.07.31 11:42 
 

The EA is really nice and its been profitable back to back ... and the author is a very nice guy ... he will always attend to you as quickly as possible i love it

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.07.31 11:44
Thanks for your trust!!
fennessy1120
198
fennessy1120 2025.07.30 10:44 
 

Author is amazing. Created a set file for my specific broker.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.07.30 12:28
Thanks for your trust!!
sanji 55
241
sanji 55 2025.07.28 15:36 
 

Bought the EA 5 days ago and it’s performing exactly author described . During those 5 days , the ea took 28 trades and only 2 trades was sl while other was in profit. Even tho yhe profit was low but the amount of winning trades is very high cuz of the trailing sl that secure the profit . And the support is very good , fast and reliable,no bs . I like how the ea has good risk management, no high sl like many other EAs in the market. Lets see how it does this coming weeks

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.07.28 15:39
Thanks for your trust!!
gachaybo
35
gachaybo 2025.07.25 03:10 
 

ổn.tôi đang để chạy 3 tháng.tôi sẽ đánh giá lại sau thời gian 3 tháng kết thúc

dtomic_
30
dtomic_ 2025.07.06 14:46 
 

Good EA so far. I live trade it already. The autor is very friendly and answers fast. I will update my reviews in 2-3 weeks.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.07.06 14:48
Thanks for your trust!!
liaoli
220
liaoli 2025.07.01 00:55 
 

First tow trades profitable,backtest is great,worth it!

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.07.01 09:54
Thanks for your trust!!
Ferran Lopez Navarro
2791
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2025.06.28 11:46 
 

I purchased the EA. The author, Jorge Luiz, helped me with a problem in my backtesting. He was incredibly generous and helpful, and solved my problems. The EA paid 50% of the purchase price in one day. Please continue improving the EA. Thank you.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.06.28 11:48
Thanks for your trust!!
fujitaka1
246
fujitaka1 2025.06.27 11:36 
 

I have purchased this EA and have been running it for a few days and I think it is a great scalping EA.It has been profitable with little stress.I have high expectations for the future. Also, the author is quick to respond to requests and resolve them.I can trust them.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.06.27 11:39
Thanks for your trust!!
cyberhiga
937
cyberhiga 2025.06.27 07:53 
 

I purchased it today. I asked the author a question, and he kindly answered it. I have traded three times since purchasing it, and all three times I made a profit. I am looking forward to the results. I will try the demo for a week and report the results again.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.06.27 08:06
Thanks for your trust!!
Patcyber
84
Patcyber 2025.06.27 01:25 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.06.27 01:33
Thanks for you trust!!
[Supprimé] 2025.06.24 19:19 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.06.24 19:20
Thanks for your trust!!
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara
321
Ranaweera Wanasinghe Herath Bandara 2025.06.24 19:16 
 

Really good EA, bought few days ago, having good results thus far, I will update few days later, worth the price

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
1500
Réponse du développeur Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2025.06.24 19:18
Thanks for your trust!!
Répondre à l'avis