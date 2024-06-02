BreakoutPulse MT5

5
ATTENTION: DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW

DOWNLOAD HERE V8.0 Setfiles - updated 12/08/2025

Please, now, add the http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal.

This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system.

Introducing BreakoutPulse: Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files.

BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on breakout strategies, delivering consistent results across various timeframes and market conditions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, BreakoutPulse adapts to your trading style, offering a range of settings from conservative to aggressive.

This EA is designed to adapt to various market conditions, especially high-liquidity markets. It doesn't promise miracles (amazing backtests) or outrageous profits as many others claim but fail to deliver. It doesn’t use GRID, Martingale, AI, or enormous stop losses. It’s a powerful strategy developed by me over years of market observation.

The fact that the EA runs on various assets, such as gold, indices, and forex pairs, using the same strategy (just adjusting some of the entry and exit parameters) demonstrates that the strategy is solid and consistent over time.


Key Features:

No Grid, No Martingale, No Risky Money Management Strategies. ALL TRADES WITH STOPLOSS (NO HUGE SL)

Tested Extensively on Historical Data.

Recommended brokers: Fusion Markets, ICTrading, or any ECN broker with low spreads. Please note that performance may vary depending on your broker's conditions.

For differents brokers, please contact me for ajust the setfile in case of bad performance at the backtest

Minimum Account Balance for XAUUSD: $100 for each 0.01 lot size.

Recommended: $500 per 0.01 lot size.

Backtesting: Run BreakoutPulse with recomended set files or adjust set files for your risk tolerance. You can also manually adjust the trade frequency for different results.




Avis 11
Dhiiraj A
391
Dhiiraj A 2025.07.11 08:20 
 

The best developer on mql , he listens to all his clients . Also updates the bot timingly with the changing markets . Breakout pulse is a profitable robot . Currently I am using it with 1% risk but soon will increase to 2.5-3% risk . I 100% recommend the bot and I am sure no one will regret it . Thankyou author for the best support .

LeoSimo12
32
LeoSimo12 2025.07.10 07:14 
 

Very nice EA, have a good risk management system and I am very happy. Been running it for few weeks and no losses. For about three weeks it raises an profit of 65 usd from the capital of 70 usd. I love this EA .Thanks

Serafin Perez
3513
Serafin Perez 2025.06.25 17:16 
 

I've tested many EAs over the years, and this one stands out — especially since version 6. The optimization for RAW accounts is excellent; execution is fast, drawdown is under control, and trade logic adapts well to different market conditions. Since updating, I’ve seen a noticeable improvement in performance and consistent profitability. I'm very satisfied with the purchase. It's clear the developer is experienced and actively committed to refining the product. Highly recommended for serious traders.

