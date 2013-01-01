//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileReadStruct.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 4

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "Candles"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_CANDLES

#property indicator_color1 clrOrange

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

#property indicator_separate_window

//--- parámetros para recibir datos

input string InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"; // nombre del archivo

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // nombre de la carpeta

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Estructura para almacenar los datos de la vela |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct candlesticks

{

double open; // precio de apertura

double close; // precio de cierre

double high; // precio máximo

double low; // precio mínimo

datetime date; // fecha

};

//--- búferes de indicadores

double open_buff[];

double close_buff[];

double high_buff[];

double low_buff[];

//--- variables globales

candlesticks cand_buff[];

int size=0;

int ind=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

int default_size=100;

ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);

//--- abrimos el archivo

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("Archivo %s abierto para la lectura",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("Ruta del archivo: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));

//--- leemos los datos desde el archivo

while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- escribimos los datos en el array

FileReadStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[size]);

size++;

//--- comprobamos si el array está sobrecargado

if(size==default_size)

{

//--- aumentar la dimensión del array

default_size+=100;

ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);

}

}

//--- cerramos el archivo

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Datos leídos, archivo %s cerrado",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Fallo al abrir el archivo %s, Código del error = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- valor vacío

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

//--- ciclo para las velas no procesadas todavía

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- por defecto 0

open_buff[i]=0;

close_buff[i]=0;

high_buff[i]=0;

low_buff[i]=0;

//--- prueba de que si hay más datos

if(ind<size)

{

for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)

{

//--- si las fechas coinciden, utilizamos el valor desde el archivo

if(time[i]==cand_buff[j].date)

{

open_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].open;

close_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].close;

high_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].high;

low_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].low;

//--- aumentamos el contador

ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}