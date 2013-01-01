DocumentaciónSecciones
Lee de un archivo binario el contenido en una estructura que ha sido pasada como un parámetro. La lectura se realiza desde la posición actual del puntero de archivos.

uint  FileReadStruct(
   int          file_handle,        // manejador del archivo
   const void&  struct_object,      // estructura de destino para la lectura
   int          size=-1             // tamaño de estructura en bytes
   );

Parámetros

file_handle

[in]  Descriptor de archivos de un archivo binario abierto.

struct_object

[out]  Objeto de esta estructura. La estructura no debe contener líneas de caracteres, matrices dinámicas, funciones virtuales u objetos de clases, así como punteros a objetos y funciones.

size=-1

[in]  Cantidad de bytes que hay que leer. Si el tamaño no se especifica o la cantidad de bytes especificada supera el tamaño de la estructura, entonces se usa el tamaño exacto de la estructura indicada.

Valor devuelto

En caso de éxito la función devuelve el número de bytes leído. El puntero de archivos se mueve a esta misma cantidad de bytes.

Ejemplo (se utiliza el archivo conseguido como resultado de trabajo del ejemplo para la función FileWriteStruct)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          Demo_FileReadStruct.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "Candles"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1  clrOrange
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
#property indicator_separate_window
//--- parámetros para recibir datos
input string  InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"// nombre del archivo
input string  InpDirectoryName="Data";  // nombre de la carpeta
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Estructura para almacenar los datos de la vela                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct candlesticks
  {
   double            open;  // precio de apertura
   double            close; // precio de cierre
   double            high;  // precio máximo
   double            low;   // precio mínimo
   datetime          date;  // fecha
  };
//--- búferes de indicadores
double       open_buff[];
double       close_buff[];
double       high_buff[];
double       low_buff[];
//--- variables globales
candlesticks cand_buff[];
int          size=0;
int          ind=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   int default_size=100;
   ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);
//--- abrimos el archivo
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("Archivo %s abierto para la lectura",InpFileName);
      PrintFormat("Ruta del archivo: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));
      //--- leemos los datos desde el archivo
      while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
        {
         //--- escribimos los datos en el array
         FileReadStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[size]);
         size++;
         //--- comprobamos si el array está sobrecargado
         if(size==default_size)
           {
            //--- aumentar la dimensión del array
            default_size+=100;
            ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);
           }
        }
      //--- cerramos el archivo
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("Datos leídos, archivo %s cerrado",InpFileName);
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Fallo al abrir el archivo %s, Código del error = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- valor vacío
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
//--- ciclo para las velas no procesadas todavía
   for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- por defecto 0
      open_buff[i]=0;
      close_buff[i]=0;
      high_buff[i]=0;
      low_buff[i]=0;
      //--- prueba de que si hay más datos
      if(ind<size)
        {
         for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
           {
            //--- si las fechas coinciden, utilizamos el valor desde el archivo
            if(time[i]==cand_buff[j].date)
              {
               open_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].open;
               close_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].close;
               high_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].high;
               low_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].low;
               //--- aumentamos el contador
               ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }

Véase también

Estructuras y clases, FileWriteStruct