Lee de un archivo del tipo CSV una cadena desde la posición actual hasta el separador (o hasta el final de la línea de texto) y convierte la cadena leída al valor del tipo double.

double  FileReadNumber(
   int  file_handle      // manejador del archivo
   );

Parámetros

file_handle

[in]  Descriptor de archivo devuelto por la función FileOpen().

Valor devuelto

Valor del tipo double.

Ejemplo (se utiliza el archivo conseguido como resultado de trabajo del ejemplo para la función FileWriteString)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          Demo_FileReadNumber.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "Overbought & Oversold"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_BARS
#property indicator_color1  clrRedclrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
//--- parámetros para la lectura de datos
input string InpFileName="RSI.csv";   // nombre del archivo
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"// nombre de la carpeta
//--- buferes de indicadores
double   open_buff[];
double   high_buff[];
double   low_buff[];
double   close_buff[];
double   color_buff[];
//--- variables de sobrecompra
int      ovb_ind=0;
int      ovb_size=0;
datetime ovb_time[];
//--- variables de sobreventa
int      ovs_ind=0;
int      ovs_size=0;
datetime ovs_time[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- variables de tamaños de arrays por defecto
   int ovb_def_size=100;
   int ovs_def_size=100;
//--- adjudicamos memoria para arrays
   ArrayResize(ovb_time,ovb_def_size);
   ArrayResize(ovs_time,ovs_def_size);
//--- abrimos el archivo
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("Archivo %s abierto para la lectura",InpFileName);
      PrintFormat("Ruta del archivo: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
      double value;
      //--- leemos los datos desde el archivo
      while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
        {
         //--- leemos el primer valor en la cadena
         value=FileReadNumber(file_handle);
         //--- leemos a diferentes arrays dependiendo del resultado de la función
         if(value>=70)
            ReadData(file_handle,ovb_time,ovb_size,ovb_def_size);
         else
            ReadData(file_handle,ovs_time,ovs_size,ovs_def_size);
        }
      //--- cerramos el archivo
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("Datos leídos, archivo %s cerrado",InpFileName);
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Fallo al abrir el archivo %s, Código del error = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- enlace de arrays
   SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//---- establecimiento de valores del indicador que no van a ser visibles en el gráfico
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Lectura de datos de la cadena de caracteres del archivo                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ReadData(const int file_handle,datetime &arr[],int &size,int &def_size)
  {
   bool flag=false;
//--- leemos hasta alcanzar el fin de la cadena o archivo
   while(!FileIsLineEnding(file_handle) && !FileIsEnding(file_handle))
     {
      //--- desplazamos el carro al leer el número
      if(flag)
         FileReadNumber(file_handle);
      //--- recordamos la fecha actual
      arr[size]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);
      size++;
      //--- si hace falta aumentamos el tamaño del array
      if(size==def_size)
        {
         def_size+=100;
         ArrayResize(arr,def_size);
        }
      //--- pasamos de la primera iteración
      flag=true;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- ciclo para las barras todavía no procesadas
   for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- por defecto 0
      open_buff[i]=0;
      high_buff[i]=0;
      low_buff[i]=0;
      close_buff[i]=0;
      color_buff[i]=0;
      //--- prueba de que si hay más datos
      if(ovb_ind<ovb_size)
         for(int j=ovb_ind;j<ovb_size;j++)
           {
            //--- si las fechas coinciden, la barra se encuentra en la zona de sobrecompra
            if(time[i]==ovb_time[j])
              {
               open_buff[i]=open[i];
               high_buff[i]=high[i];
               low_buff[i]=low[i];
               close_buff[i]=close[i];
               //--- 0 - color rojo
               color_buff[i]=0;
               //--- aumentamos el contador
               ovb_ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
      //--- prueba de que si hay más datos
      if(ovs_ind<ovs_size)
         for(int j=ovs_ind;j<ovs_size;j++)
           {
            //--- si las fechas coinciden, la barra se encuentra en la zona de sobreventa
            if(time[i]==ovs_time[j])
              {
               open_buff[i]=open[i];
               high_buff[i]=high[i];
               low_buff[i]=low[i];
               close_buff[i]=close[i];
               //--- 1 - color azul
               color_buff[i]=1;
               //--- aumentamos el contador
               ovs_ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Manejador del evento ChartEvent                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam
                  )
  {
//--- variamos el grosor del indicador en función de la escala
   if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE)>3)
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,2);
   else
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);
  }

