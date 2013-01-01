//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileIsLineEnding.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "Overbought & Oversold"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_BARS

#property indicator_color1 clrRed, clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

//--- parámetros para la lectura de datos

input string InpFileName="RSI.csv"; // nombre del archivo

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // nombre de la carpeta

//--- buferes de indicadores

double open_buff[];

double high_buff[];

double low_buff[];

double close_buff[];

double color_buff[];

//--- variables de sobrecompra

int ovb_ind=0;

int ovb_size=0;

datetime ovb_time[];

//--- variables de sobreventa

int ovs_ind=0;

int ovs_size=0;

datetime ovs_time[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- variables de tamaños de arrays por defecto

int ovb_def_size=100;

int ovs_def_size=100;

//--- adjudicamos memoria para arrays

ArrayResize(ovb_time,ovb_def_size);

ArrayResize(ovs_time,ovs_def_size);

//--- abrimos el archivo

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("Archivo %s abierto para la lectura",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("Ruta del archivo: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

double value;

//--- leemos los datos desde el archivo

while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- leemos el primer valor en la cadena

value=FileReadNumber(file_handle);

//--- leemos a diferentes arrays dependiendo del resultado de la función

if(value>=70)

ReadData(file_handle,ovb_time,ovb_size,ovb_def_size);

else

ReadData(file_handle,ovs_time,ovs_size,ovs_def_size);

}

//--- cerramos el archivo

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Datos leídos, archivo %s cerrado",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Fallo al abrir el archivo %s, Código del error = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- enlace de arrays

SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(4,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//---- establecimiento de valores del indicador que no van a ser visibles en el gráfico

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Lectura de datos de la cadena de caracteres del archivo |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ReadData(const int file_handle,datetime &arr[],int &size,int &def_size)

{

bool flag=false;

//--- leemos hasta alcanzar el fin de la cadena o archivo

while(!FileIsLineEnding(file_handle) && !FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- desplazamos el carro al leer el número

if(flag)

FileReadNumber(file_handle);

//--- recordamos la fecha actual

arr[size]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);

size++;

//--- si hace falta aumentamos el tamaño del array

if(size==def_size)

{

def_size+=100;

ArrayResize(arr,def_size);

}

//--- pasamos de la primera iteración

flag=true;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);

//--- ciclo para las barras todavía no procesadas

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- por defecto 0

open_buff[i]=0;

high_buff[i]=0;

low_buff[i]=0;

close_buff[i]=0;

color_buff[i]=0;

//--- prueba de que si hay más datos

if(ovb_ind<ovb_size)

for(int j=ovb_ind;j<ovb_size;j++)

{

//--- si las fechas coinciden, la barra se encuentra en la zona de sobrecompra

if(time[i]==ovb_time[j])

{

open_buff[i]=open[i];

high_buff[i]=high[i];

low_buff[i]=low[i];

close_buff[i]=close[i];

//--- 0 - color rojo

color_buff[i]=0;

//--- aumentamos el contador

ovb_ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

//--- prueba de que si hay más datos

if(ovs_ind<ovs_size)

for(int j=ovs_ind;j<ovs_size;j++)

{

//--- si las fechas coinciden, la barra se encuentra en la zona de sobreventa

if(time[i]==ovs_time[j])

{

open_buff[i]=open[i];

high_buff[i]=high[i];

low_buff[i]=low[i];

close_buff[i]=close[i];

//--- 1 - color azul

color_buff[i]=1;

//--- aumentamos el contador

ovs_ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Manejador del evento ChartEvent |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam

)

{

//--- variamos el grosor del indicador en función de la escala

if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE)>3)

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,2);

else

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);

}