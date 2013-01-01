|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileReadStruct.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.MQL5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- Label1 をプロットする
#property indicator_label1 "Candles"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1 clrOrange
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
#property indicator_separate_window
//--- データ受信のパラメータ
input string InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"; // ファイル名
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // ディレクトリ名
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ローソク足データを格納する構造体 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct candlesticks
{
double open; // 始値
double close; // 終値
double high; // 高値
double low; // 安値
datetime date; // 日付
};
//--- 指標バッファ
double open_buff[];
double close_buff[];
double high_buff[];
double low_buff[];
//--- グローバル変数
candlesticks cand_buff[];
int size=0;
int ind=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
int default_size=100;
ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);
//--- ファイルを開く
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);
PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));
//--- ファイルからデータを読む
while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
{
//--- データを配列に書く
FileReadStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[size]);
size++;
//--- 配列がオーバーフローしているかチェックする
if(size==default_size)
{
//--- 配列サイズを増やす
default_size+=100;
ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);
}
}
//--- ファイルを閉じる
FileClose(file_handle);
PrintFormat("Data is read, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- 指標バッファマッピング
SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 空の値
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
//--- まだ処理されてないローソク足のループ
for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- デフォルトでは 0
open_buff[i]=0;
close_buff[i]=0;
high_buff[i]=0;
low_buff[i]=0;
//--- まだデータがあるかをチェック
if(ind<size)
{
for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
{
//--- 日付が同じならファイルの値を使用する
if(time[i]==cand_buff[j].date)
{
open_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].open;
close_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].close;
high_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].high;
low_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].low;
//--- カウンタを増加する
ind=j+1;
break;
}
}
}
}
//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す
return(rates_total);
}