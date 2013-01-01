ドキュメントセクション
FileReadStruct

バイナリファイルのファイルポインタの現在位置から、パラメータとして渡される構造体にコンテンツを読み込みます。

uint  FileReadStruct(
  int        file_handle,        // ファイルハンドル
  const void&  struct_object,      // コンテンツが読み込まれる構造体
  int          size=-1            // バイト単位の構造体サイズ
  );

パラメータ

file_handle

[in] バイナリファイルのファイル記述子

struct_object

[out]  構造体オブジェクト構造体は文字列、動的配列 また 仮想関数を含むことは出来ません。

size=-1

[in]  読まれるバイト数サイズが無指定、または示された値が構造体のサイズよりも大きい場合は、指定された構造のサイズが使用されます。

戻り値

成功の場合、読み込まれたバイト数ファイルポインタは、読み込まれたバイト数によって動きます。

FileWriteStruct 関数の例の実行によって取得されたファイルが使用されます）

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          Demo_FileReadStruct.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.MQL5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- Label1 をプロットする
#property indicator_label1 "Candles"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1 clrOrange
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
#property indicator_separate_window
//--- データ受信のパラメータ
input string InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"; // ファイル名
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // ディレクトリ名
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ローソク足データを格納する構造体                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct candlesticks
 {
  double            open; // 始値
  double            close; // 終値
  double            high; // 高値
  double            low;   // 安値
  datetime          date; // 日付
 };
//--- 指標バッファ
double       open_buff[];
double       close_buff[];
double       high_buff[];
double       low_buff[];
//--- グローバル変数
candlesticks cand_buff[];
int          size=0;
int          ind=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
  int default_size=100;
  ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);
//--- ファイルを開く
  ResetLastError();
  int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);
  if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
    {
    PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);
    PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));
    //--- ファイルからデータを読む
    while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
       {
        //--- データを配列に書く
        FileReadStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[size]);
        size++;
        //--- 配列がオーバーフローしているかチェックする
        if(size==default_size)
          {
          //--- 配列サイズを増やす
           default_size+=100;
          ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);
          }
       }
    //--- ファイルを閉じる
    FileClose(file_handle);
    PrintFormat("Data is read, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
    }
  else
    {
    PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
    return(INIT_FAILED);
    }
//--- 指標バッファマッピング
  SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
  SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
  SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
  SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 空の値
  PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| カスタム指標の反復関数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
              const int prev_calculated,
              const datetime &time[],
              const double &open[],
              const double &high[],
              const double &low[],
              const double &close[],
              const long &tick_volume[],
              const long &volume[],
              const int &spread[])
 {
  ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
//--- まだ処理されてないローソク足のループ
  for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
    {
    //--- デフォルトでは 0
     open_buff[i]=0;
     close_buff[i]=0;
     high_buff[i]=0;
     low_buff[i]=0;
    //--- まだデータがあるかをチェック
    if(ind<size)
       {
        for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
          {
          //--- 日付が同じならファイルの値を使用する
          if(time[i]==cand_buff[j].date)
             {
              open_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].open;
              close_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].close;
              high_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].high;
              low_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].low;
              //--- カウンタを増加する
              ind=j+1;
              break;
             }
          }
       }
    }
//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す
  return(rates_total);
 }

