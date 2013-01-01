//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileReadFloat.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "CloseLine"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

//--- parámetros para la lectura de datos

input string InpFileName="Close.bin"; // nombre del archivo

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // nombre de la carpeta

//--- variables globales

int ind=0;

int size=0;

double close_buff[];

datetime time_buff[];

//--- indicator buffers

double buff[];

double color_buff[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

int def_size=100;

//--- adjudicamos la memoria para los arrays

ArrayResize(close_buff,def_size);

ArrayResize(time_buff,def_size);

//--- abrimos el archivo

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("Archivo %s abierto para la lectura",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("Ruta del archivo: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

//--- leemos los datos desde el archivo

while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- leemos los valores de la hora y el precio

time_buff[size]=(datetime)FileReadDouble(file_handle);

close_buff[size]=(double)FileReadFloat(file_handle);

size++;

//--- aumentamos el tamaño de los arrays si están sobrecargados

if(size==def_size)

{

def_size+=100;

ArrayResize(close_buff,def_size);

ArrayResize(time_buff,def_size);

}

}

//--- cerramos el archivo

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Datos leídos, archivo %s cerrado",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Fallo al abrir el archivo %s, Código del error = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- enlace de los arrays a los búferes de indicadores

SetIndexBuffer(0,buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//---- establecimiento de valores del indicador que no van a mostrarse en el gráfico

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

//--- ciclo para las barras no procesadas todavía

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- por defecto 0

buff[i]=0;

color_buff[i]=0; // el color rojo por defecto

//--- prueba de que si hay más datos

if(ind<size)

{

for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)

{

//--- si las fechas coinciden, utilizamos el valor desde el archivo

if(time[i]==time_buff[j])

{

//--- obtenemos el precio

buff[i]=close_buff[j];

//--- si el precio actual supera el anterior, el color es azul

if(buff[i-1]>buff[i])

color_buff[i]=1;

//--- aumentamos el contador

ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

}

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call

return(rates_total);

}