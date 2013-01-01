DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Operaciones con archivosFileReadFloat 

FileReadFloat

Lee el número de precisión simple en punto flotante (float) de un archivo binario desde la posición actual.

float  FileReadFloat(
   int  file_handle      // manejador del archivo
   );

Parámetros

file_handle

[in]  Descriptor de archivo devuelto por la funciónFileOpen().

Valor devuelto

Valor del tipo float.

Nota

Para obtener la información sobre el error hay que llamar a la función GetLastError().

Ejemplo (se utiliza el archivo conseguido como resultado de trabajo del ejemplo para la función FileWriteFloat)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           Demo_FileReadFloat.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "CloseLine"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
//--- parámetros para la lectura de datos
input string InpFileName="Close.bin"// nombre del archivo
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"// nombre de la carpeta
//--- variables globales
int      ind=0;
int      size=0;
double   close_buff[];
datetime time_buff[];
//--- indicator buffers
double   buff[];
double   color_buff[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   int def_size=100;
//--- adjudicamos la memoria para los arrays
   ArrayResize(close_buff,def_size);
   ArrayResize(time_buff,def_size);
//--- abrimos el archivo
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("Archivo %s abierto para la lectura",InpFileName);
      PrintFormat("Ruta del archivo: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
      //--- leemos los datos desde el archivo
      while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
        {
         //--- leemos los valores de la hora y el precio
         time_buff[size]=(datetime)FileReadDouble(file_handle);
         close_buff[size]=(double)FileReadFloat(file_handle);
         size++;
         //--- aumentamos el tamaño de los arrays si están sobrecargados
         if(size==def_size)
           {
            def_size+=100;
            ArrayResize(close_buff,def_size);
            ArrayResize(time_buff,def_size);
           }
        }
      //--- cerramos el archivo
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("Datos leídos, archivo %s cerrado",InpFileName);
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Fallo al abrir el archivo %s, Código del error = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- enlace de los arrays a los búferes de indicadores
   SetIndexBuffer(0,buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//---- establecimiento de valores del indicador que no van a mostrarse en el gráfico
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
//--- ciclo para las barras no procesadas todavía
   for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- por defecto 0
      buff[i]=0;
      color_buff[i]=0; // el color rojo por defecto
      //--- prueba de que si hay más datos
      if(ind<size)
        {
         for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
           {
            //--- si las fechas coinciden, utilizamos el valor desde el archivo
            if(time[i]==time_buff[j])
              {
               //--- obtenemos el precio
               buff[i]=close_buff[j];
               //--- si el precio actual supera el anterior, el color es azul
               if(buff[i-1]>buff[i])
                  color_buff[i]=1;
               //--- aumentamos el contador
               ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }

Véase también

Tipos reales (double, float), FileReadDouble, FileWriteFloat