DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Operaciones con archivosFileWriteFloat 

FileWriteFloat

Escribe el valor del parámetro del tipo float desde la posición actual del puntero de archivos en un archivo binario.

uint  FileWriteFloat(
   int    file_handle,     // manejador del archivo
   float  value            // valor para escribir
   );

Parámetros

file_handle

[in]  Descriptor de archivo devuelto por la función FileOpen().

value

[in]  Valor del tipo float.

Valor devuelto

En caso del éxito la función devuelve el número de bytes escritos (en este caso sizeof(float)=4). El puntero de archivos se mueve a esta misma cantidad de bytes.

Ejemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          Demo_FileWriteFloat.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- mostramos la ventana de parámetros de entrada al iniciar el script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- parámetros para obtener datos desde el terminal
input string          InpSymbolName="EURUSD";           // par de divisas
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_M15;       // período de tiempo
input datetime        InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // fecha de inicio del copiado de datos
//--- parámetros para la escritura de datos en el archivo
input string          InpFileName="Close.bin"// nombre del archivo
input string          InpDirectoryName="Data"// nombre de la carpeta
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();
   double   close_buff[];
   datetime time_buff[];
   int      size;
//--- reseteamos el valor del error
   ResetLastError();
//--- copiamos el precio de cierre para cada barra
   if(CopyClose(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,close_buff)==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("Fallo al copiar los valores de los precios de cierre. Código del error = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- copiamos el tiempo para cada barra
   if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("Fallo al copiar el valor del tiempo. Código del error = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- obtenemos el tamaño del búfer
   size=ArraySize(close_buff);
//--- abrimos el archivo para escribir los valores (si no existe, se crea automáticamente)
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("El archivo %s está abierto para la escritura",InpFileName);
      PrintFormat("Ruta del archivo: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
      //--- escribimos el tiempo y los valores de precios de cierre en el archivo
      for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
        {
         FileWriteDouble(file_handle,(double)time_buff[i]);
         FileWriteFloat(file_handle,(float)close_buff[i]);
        }
      //--- cerramos el archivo
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("Datos grabados, el archivo %s cerrado",InpFileName);
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("Fallo al abrir el archivo %s, Código del error = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
  }

Véase también

Tipos reales (double, float), FileWriteDouble