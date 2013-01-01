|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileWriteFloat.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
//--- mostramos la ventana de parámetros de entrada al iniciar el script
#property script_show_inputs
//--- parámetros para obtener datos desde el terminal
input string InpSymbolName="EURUSD"; // par de divisas
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_M15; // período de tiempo
input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // fecha de inicio del copiado de datos
//--- parámetros para la escritura de datos en el archivo
input string InpFileName="Close.bin"; // nombre del archivo
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // nombre de la carpeta
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();
double close_buff[];
datetime time_buff[];
int size;
//--- reseteamos el valor del error
ResetLastError();
//--- copiamos el precio de cierre para cada barra
if(CopyClose(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,close_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Fallo al copiar los valores de los precios de cierre. Código del error = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- copiamos el tiempo para cada barra
if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Fallo al copiar el valor del tiempo. Código del error = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- obtenemos el tamaño del búfer
size=ArraySize(close_buff);
//--- abrimos el archivo para escribir los valores (si no existe, se crea automáticamente)
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("El archivo %s está abierto para la escritura",InpFileName);
PrintFormat("Ruta del archivo: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
//--- escribimos el tiempo y los valores de precios de cierre en el archivo
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
{
FileWriteDouble(file_handle,(double)time_buff[i]);
FileWriteFloat(file_handle,(float)close_buff[i]);
}
//--- cerramos el archivo
FileClose(file_handle);
PrintFormat("Datos grabados, el archivo %s cerrado",InpFileName);
}
else
PrintFormat("Fallo al abrir el archivo %s, Código del error = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
}