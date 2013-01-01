//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileReadStruct.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 4

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "Candles"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_CANDLES

#property indicator_color1 clrOrange

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

#property indicator_separate_window

//--- verileri almak için parametreler

input string InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"; // dosya ismi

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // dizin ismi

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Mum verilerini depolamak için bir yapı |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct candlesticks

{

double open; // açılış fiyatı

double close; // kapanış fiyatı

double high; // yüksek fiyat

double low; // düşük fiyat

datetime date; // tarih

};

//--- gösterge tamponları

double open_buff[];

double close_buff[];

double high_buff[];

double low_buff[];

//--- global değişkenler

candlesticks cand_buff[];

int size=0;

int ind=0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

int default_size=100;

ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);

//--- dosyayı aç

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s dosyası, okuma için müsait",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("Dosya adresi: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));

//--- dosyadan veriyi oku

while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- veriyi diziye yaz

FileReadStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[size]);

size++;

//--- dizi taşmış mı kontrol et

if(size==default_size)

{

//--- dizinin boyutlarını artır

default_size+=100;

ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);

}

}

//--- dosyayı kapat

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Veriler okundu, %s dosyası kapatıldı",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("%s dosyası açılamadı, Hata kodu = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- gösterge tamponlarının eşlenmesi

SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- boş değer

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

//--- hala işlenmemiş olan mumlar için bir döngü

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- varsayılan olarak 0

open_buff[i]=0;

close_buff[i]=0;

high_buff[i]=0;

low_buff[i]=0;

//--- hala, herhangi bir veri mevcut mu kontrol et

if(ind<size)

{

for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)

{

//--- tarihler örtüşüyorsa dosyadaki değeri kullan

if(time[i]==cand_buff[j].date)

{

open_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].open;

close_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].close;

high_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].high;

low_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].low;

//--- sayacı artır

ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

}

//--- bir sonraki çağrı için prev_calculated değerine dönüş yap

return(rates_total);

}