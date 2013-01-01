文档部分
MQL5参考文件函数FileReadStruct 

FileReadStruct

从二进制文件中函数读取以参量传递的结构，从文件指针的当前仓位开始。

uint  FileReadStruct(
   int          file_handle,        // 文件句柄
   const void&  struct_object,      // 读取的目标结构
   int          size=-1             // 字节中结构大小
   );

参量

file_handle

[in] 打开二进制文件的文件说明符。

struct_object

[out]  结构对象，结构不包括字符串， 动态数组 或者 虚拟函数

size=-1

[in]  可以读取字节数量，如果大小未标明或者指示值比结构大小要大，需要使用指定结构的精确大小。

返回值

如果成功，函数返回读取的字节数量，文件指标通过相同的字节数量移动。

示例 (执行 FileWriteStruct 函数示例后获得的文件在这里使用)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          Demo_FileReadStruct.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- 图 Label1
#property indicator_label1  "Candles"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1  clrOrange
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
#property indicator_separate_window
//--- 接收数据的参数
input string  InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"// 文件名称
input string  InpDirectoryName="Data";  // 目录名称
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 存储蜡烛图数据的结构                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct candlesticks
  {
   double            open;  // 开盘价
   double            close; // 收盘价
   double            high;  // 最高价
   double            low;   // 最低价
   datetime          date;  // 日期
  };
//--- 指标缓冲区
double       open_buff[];
double       close_buff[];
double       high_buff[];
double       low_buff[];
//--- 全局变量
candlesticks cand_buff[];
int          size=0;
int          ind=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   int default_size=100;
   ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);
//--- 打开文件
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);
      PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));
      //--- 读取文件数据
      while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
        {
         //--- 编写数组数据
         FileReadStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[size]);
         size++;
         //--- 检查数组是否超过
         if(size==default_size)
           {
            //--- 增加数组维数
            default_size+=100;
            ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);
           }
        }
      //--- 关闭文件
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("Data is read, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- 指标缓冲区映射
   SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 空值
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
//--- 还未处理的蜡烛图的循环
   for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 默认为0
      open_buff[i]=0;
      close_buff[i]=0;
      high_buff[i]=0;
      low_buff[i]=0;
      //--- 检查任何日期是否仍然存在
      if(ind<size)
        {
         for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
           {
            //--- 如果日期一致，使用文件的值
            if(time[i]==cand_buff[j].date)
              {
               open_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].open;
               close_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].close;
               high_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].high;
               low_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].low;
               //--- 增加计数器
               ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- 返回prev_calculated 值，以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }

另见

结构和类, FileWriteStruct