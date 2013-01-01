//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileReadStruct.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 4

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "Candele"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_CANDLES

#property indicator_color1 clrOrange

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

#property indicator_separate_window

//--- parametri per la ricezione dei dati

input string InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"; // nome del file

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // nome directory

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Struttura per memorizzare i dati della candela |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

struct candlesticks

{

double open; // prezzo apertura

double close; // prezzo chiusura

double high; // prezzo più alto

double low; // prezzo più basso

datetime date; // data

};

//--- buffers indicatore

double open_buff[];

double close_buff[];

double high_buff[];

double low_buff[];

//--- variabili globali

candlesticks cand_buff[];

int size=0;

int ind=0;

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Funzione di inizializzazione Indicatore Personalizzato |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

int default_size=100;

ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);

//--- apre il file

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s il file è disponibile per la lettura",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("Percorso file: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));

//--- legge i dati dal file

while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- scrive i dati sull' array

FileReadStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[size]);

size++;

//--- controlla se l'array è stato riempito

if(size==default_size)

{

//--- incrementa le dimensioni dell'array

default_size+=100;

ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);

}

}

//--- chiude il file

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("I dati vengono letti, il file %s è chiuso",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Fallimento nell'aprire il file %s, Codice errore = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- mappatura buffers indicatore

SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- valore vuoto

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Funzione di iterazione indicatore personalizato |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

//--- il ciclo per le candele che non sono state ancora trattate

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 0 per default

open_buff[i]=0;

close_buff[i]=0;

high_buff[i]=0;

low_buff[i]=0;

//--- controlla se ci sono ancora dati presenti

if(ind<size)

{

for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)

{

//--- se le date coincidono, viene usato il valore dal file

if(time[i]==cand_buff[j].date)

{

open_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].open;

close_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].close;

high_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].high;

low_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].low;

//--- incrementa il contatore

ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

}

//--- restituisce il valore di prev_calculated per la prossima chiamata

return(rates_total);

}