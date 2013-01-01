DocumentazioneSezioni
La funzione legge il contenuto in una struttura passata come parametro da un file binario, a partire dalla posizione corrente del puntatore del file.

uint  FileReadStruct(
   int          file_handle,        // File handle
   const void&  struct_object,      // struttura target per il quale il contenuto viene letto
   int          size=-1             // grandezza struttura in bytes
   );

Parametri

file_handle

[in] Descrittore di un file-bin aperto.

struct_object

[out]  L'oggetto di questa struttura. La struttura non deve contenere stringhe, array dinamici o funzioni virtuali.

size=-1

[in] Numero di byte che devono essere letti. Se la grandezza non è specificata o il valore indicato è maggiore della grandezza della struttura, viene utilizzata la grandezza esatta della struttura specificata.

Valore restituito

In caso di successo la funzione restituisce il numero di byte letti. Il puntatore del file viene spostato per lo stesso numero di byte.

Esempio (il file ottenuto dopo aver usato l'esempio per la funzione for FileWriteStruct è qui utilizzato)

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                        Demo_FileReadStruct.mq5 |
//|                                      Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | 
//|                                                           https://www.mql5.com |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "Candele"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1  clrOrange
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
#property indicator_separate_window
//--- parametri per la ricezione dei dati
input string  InpFileName="EURUSD.txt"// nome del file
input string  InpDirectoryName="Data";  // nome directory
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Struttura per memorizzare i dati della candela                                 |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct candlesticks
  {
   double            open;  // prezzo apertura
   double            close; // prezzo chiusura
   double            high;  // prezzo più alto
   double            low;   // prezzo più basso
   datetime          date;  // data
  };
//--- buffers indicatore
double       open_buff[];
double       close_buff[];
double       high_buff[];
double       low_buff[];
//--- variabili globali
candlesticks cand_buff[];
int          size=0;
int          ind=0;
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Funzione di inizializzazione Indicatore Personalizzato                         |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   int default_size=100;
   ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);
//--- apre il file
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s il file è disponibile per la lettura",InpFileName);
      PrintFormat("Percorso file: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH));
      //--- legge i dati dal file
      while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
        {
         //--- scrive i dati sull' array
         FileReadStruct(file_handle,cand_buff[size]);
         size++;
         //--- controlla se l'array è stato riempito
         if(size==default_size)
           {
            //--- incrementa le dimensioni dell'array
            default_size+=100;
            ArrayResize(cand_buff,default_size);
           }
        }
      //--- chiude il file
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("I dati vengono letti, il file %s è chiuso",InpFileName);
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Fallimento nell'aprire il file %s, Codice errore = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- mappatura buffers indicatore
   SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- valore vuoto
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Funzione di iterazione indicatore personalizato                                |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
//--- il ciclo per le candele che non sono state ancora trattate
   for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 0 per default
      open_buff[i]=0;
      close_buff[i]=0;
      high_buff[i]=0;
      low_buff[i]=0;
      //--- controlla se ci sono ancora dati presenti
      if(ind<size)
        {
         for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
           {
            //--- se le date coincidono, viene usato il valore dal file
            if(time[i]==cand_buff[j].date)
              {
               open_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].open;
               close_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].close;
               high_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].high;
               low_buff[i]=cand_buff[j].low;
               //--- incrementa il contatore
               ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- restituisce il valore di prev_calculated per la prossima chiamata
   return(rates_total);
  }

