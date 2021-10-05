Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 82): Refactorización de los objetos de la biblioteca y colección de objetos gráficos

Contenido

Concepto

En el último artículo, comenzamos a integrar gráficos en los objetos de biblioteca. Cada uno de los objetos de la biblioteca poseerá su propia instancia del objeto de gestión de objetos gráficos, lo cual le permitirá construir los objetos gráficos que le pertenezcan (tanto estándar, como basados en CCanvas).

Para integrar gráficos en los objetos de la biblioteca, ya en el último artículo, comenzamos a mejorar el objeto de barra, construyendo en él una clase de gestión de gráficos. Después de realizar la depuración, añadiremos el mecanismo creado y depurado para trabajar con los gráficos en otros objetos.

Y aquí, nos encontramos con la necesidad de mejorar todos los objetos de la biblioteca. En este sentido, necesitaremos asegurarnos de que cada objeto tenga su propio identificador único, Type(), mediante el cual podremos determinar qué tipo de objeto es. El asunto es que cada objeto de biblioteca debe poder crear objetos gráficos, y el objeto gráfico debe saber "quién" lo ha creado. Después de crear un objeto gráfico con cualquier objeto de la biblioteca, el objeto gráfico deberá saber quién lo ha creado y tener el puntero a su objeto padre. A su vez, el objeto padre deberá conocer los objetos gráficos que ha generado, y también tener los punteros a ellos.

Al mismo tiempo, al crear un objeto gráfico, deberemos introducirlo en una lista de colección de objetos gráficos única. Para todos los objetos gráficos, necesitaremos una nueva propiedad: la pertenencia del objeto. Utilizando esta, podremos determinar cómo se ha creado un objeto gráfico, ya sea mediante un programa o manualmente en el terminal. En este caso, además, aquellos objetos que hemos creado utilizando la biblioteca del programa se añadirán a la lista inmediatamente tras su creación. No obstante, los gráficos creados por el terminal (varios objetos gráficos añadidos manualmente al gráfico) deberán ser monitoreados por la clase de colección de objetos gráficos, y añadidos o eliminados de la lista. Además, deberemos crear para ellos objetos de programa separados de la clase de objeto gráfico, de forma que nuestro programa también pueda gestionarlos.

Para hacer esto, necesitaremos implementar en la clase de colección de objetos gráficos el seguimiento del estado de todas las ventanas de gráficos abiertas en el terminal: la aparición de los objetos gráficos estándar en ellas, la creación de objetos de la biblioteca sobre su base y su introducción en la lista de colección. Lo mismo sucederá con la eliminación de los objetos gráficos estándar.

De esta forma, nuestra biblioteca podrá asumir finalmente el control de todos los objetos gráficos estándar presentes en los gráficos abiertos, para luego trabajar con ellos como si fueran suyos, pero sin olvidar que han sido creados manualmente.

No todo lo expuesto se podrá implementar hoy: hemos descrito la base para varios artículos que tenemos por delante.

No obstante, hoy mejoraremos todos los objetos de la biblioteca. En esa línea, les asignaremos nuestros propios tipos y trabajaremos con la clase de colección de objetos gráficos, organizando el seguimiento de la creación de nuevos objetos gráficos y la eliminación de objetos existentes en los gráficos abiertos en el terminal.



Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

Vamos a comenzar introduciendo las nuevas macrosustituciones y enumeraciones en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh. Necesitamos añadir los tipos de todos los objetos de la biblioteca, para que estos valores se puedan escribir en la propiedad "tipo" del objeto inmediatamente después de su creación.

Pero primero, vamos a añadir las macrosustituciones para indicar los parámetros del temporizador de la colección de objetos gráficos al final de la lista de parámetros del temporizador para las colecciones ya existentes:

#define COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE ( 500 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID ( 9 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID ( 10 )





Ya tenemos escritos en este archivo los identificadores de las listas de colección.

Lo lógico es continuar esta lista, pero usando los identificadores como tipos de objeto. Sin embargo, como vamos a continuar añadiendo nuevas colecciones de objetos, y la lista de sus identificadores se ampliará, necesitaremos agregar una etiqueta determinada desde cuyo valor partirán los valores de los tipos de objeto, usando ya para ellos el valor de esta etiqueta como inicial:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7786 ) #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ( 0x7787 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID ( 0x7788 ) #define COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END (COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID)

Es decir, el valor de esta etiqueta + 1 será para nosotros el valor para la primera constante de enumeración de los tipos de objeto de la biblioteca, que añadiremos ahora:

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND_IND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ARROW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CALCULATE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CANDLE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_FILLING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM2, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_LINE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_SECTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ZIGZAG, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_INDICATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA_LIST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADXW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ALLIGATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ATR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BANDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BEARS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BULLS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BWMFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CCI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CHAIKIN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMARKER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ENVELOPES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FORCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRACTALS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRAMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_GATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ICHIMOKU, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MACD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MOMENTUM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OBV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OSMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RSI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RVI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_SAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STDEV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STOCH, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TRIX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VIDYA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VOLUMES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_WPR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MQL5_SIGNAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_DEAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_SLTP, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_PLACE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_REMOVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_BONDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CFD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COLLATERAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMODITY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMON, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CRYPTO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_EXCHANGE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FUTURES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_EXOTIC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MAJOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MINOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_RUB, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDEX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDICATIVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_METALL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_OPTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_STOCKS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_NEW_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICKSERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TRADE, };

Si estudiamos detenidamente los valores de las constantes de esta enumeración, veremos que para los tipos de objeto correspondientes a los objetos gráficos estándar, usaremos el valor de la anterior constante de enumeración de los objetos de la biblioteca + 1 + el valor de la enumeración estándar para el objeto gráfico correspondiente. Ya después de completar la enumeración de las listas de objetos gráficos estándar, continuaremos enumerando las listas de los tipos de objeto de la biblioteca, partiendo desde el valor de la constante del último objeto gráfico + 1:

OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 ,

Por consiguiente, los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca basados en objetos gráficos estándar, tienen un valor de tipo que concuerda con el valor de tipo del objeto gráfico estándar (este tipo se podrá calcular fácilmente), mientras que los tipos posteriores continuarán obteniendo los valores por encima del valor de la constante del último objeto gráfico estándar sin provocar colisiones entre los valores de las constantes de esta enumeración.



Continuamos. Ahora, necesitaremos modificar ligeramente las listas de propiedades de los objetos gráficos, es decir, añadir la enumeración de pertenencia de un objeto a un programa o terminal (cómo se ha creado, de forma programática o manualmente) y escribir esta propiedad en la enumeración de propiedades enteras del objeto gráfico:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL, }; enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, }; enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 22 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

En consecuencia, como hemos introducido una nueva propiedad, también deberemos aumentar el número total de estas propiedades (de 21 a 22), y también añadir la clasificación según esta propiedad a la lista de posibles criterios para clasificar los objetos gráficos:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };





En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, añadimos los índices de los nuevos mensajes de la biblioteca para la colección de objetos gráficos:

MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ, };

y los textos de los mensajes que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

{ "Ошибка! Размер изображения очень маленький или очень большое размытие" , "Error! Image size is very small or very large blur" }, { "Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id " } , { "Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to create chart control object with chart id " } , };





Ahora necesitaremos añadir a cada objeto significativo (no auxiliar) de la biblioteca una indicación sobre su tipo en el momento de la creación. Para nosotros, los objetos auxiliares son los objetos necesarios para el funcionamiento del objeto principal: no tenemos obligación de asignar sus tipos a dichos objetos; no son objetos para las colecciones, solo sirven para organizar el trabajo y simplificar los cálculos en los objetos principales del biblioteca.

Muchos objetos de biblioteca son herederos del objeto básico de todos los objetos de biblioteca, que ya tiene la variable m_type, encargada de guardar el valor del tipo de objeto, y también el método virtual Type(), que retorna el tipo de objeto establecido en la variable. Por consiguiente, nos bastará con especificar en los constructores de sus descendientes el valor de la variable m_type correspondiente al tipo de objeto.

Como hemos introducido el concepto de pertenencia del objeto, determinaremos esta pertenencia según la presencia del nombre del programa en el nombre del objeto gráfico. Para hacerlo, en el objeto básico de todos los objetos de la biblioteca, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh , crearemos una nueva variable en la sección protegida de la clase para guardar el nombre del programa:

class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected : CGraphElmControl m_graph_elm; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; bool m_first_start; bool m_use_sound; bool m_available; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id_main; long m_chart_id; string m_name_program; string m_name; string m_folder_name; string m_sound_name; int m_type; public :

Y en el constructor de la clase, indicaremos el nombre del programa y el tipo del objeto como objeto básico:

CBaseObj() : m_program(( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE )), m_name_program(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )) , m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG), m_chart_id_main(:: ChartID ()), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_sound_name( "" ), m_name( __FUNCTION__ ), m_type(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE) , m_use_sound( false ), m_available( true ), m_first_start( true ) {} };

En el mismo archivo, después de la clase del objeto básico, hemos escrito la clase del objeto básico ampliado para todos los objetos de la biblioteca. Vamos a indicar en su constructor el tipo de este objeto como básico-ampliado:

CBaseObjExt::CBaseObjExt() : m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ),m_event_code( WRONG_VALUE ), m_long_prop_total( 0 ), m_double_prop_total( 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT ; :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); }

Para todos los objetos de la biblioteca herederos de estas dos clases (básica y básica ampliada), solo necesitamos indicar el tipo de objeto en sus constructores, en la variable m_type.



Para el objeto de cuenta, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh, esto tendrá el aspecto siguiente (el constructor completo):

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2155 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE ) #else false #endif ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); this .m_name=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT)+ " " +( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ ")" ; this .m_type=COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID; this .m_type_server=(:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); }

Como podemos ver, todo lo que necesitamos es establecer el tipo de objeto necesario en la variable protegida m_type. En este caso, se trata del tipo "cuenta". La escritura de un nuevo valor del tipo de objeto en esta variable, declarada en la clase del objeto básico (y en ella se le asigna el tipo "objeto básico"), redefinirá el tipo de objeto de "básico" a "cuenta". Ahora, el método virtual Type(), que retorna el valor de la variable m_type y también se implementa en el objeto básico, retornará el valor de la variable redefinido en el constructor de la clase del objeto de cuenta.



La clase de solicitud abstracta de la profundidad de mercado en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh tiene dos constructores: por defecto y paramétrico. En ambos constructores, escribiremos el tipo de objeto.

En el constructor por defecto:

bool IsEqual(CMarketBookOrd* compared_req) const ; CMarketBookOrd(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER; } protected : CMarketBookOrd( const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status, const MqlBookInfo &book_info, const string symbol); public :

y en el paramétrico:

CMarketBookOrd::CMarketBookOrd( const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status, const MqlBookInfo &book_info, const string symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE,book_info.type); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME,book_info.volume); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE,book_info.price); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,book_info.volume_real); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL,(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol)); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TIME_MSC, 0 ); }

En los herederos de la clase de solicitud abstracta de la profundidad de mercado, escribiremos los tipos de objeto correspondientes.

Solicitud de compra en la profundidad de mercado en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuy.mqh:

class CMarketBookBuy : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookBuy( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

Solicitud de venta en la profundidad de mercado en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuyMarket.mqh:

class CMarketBookBuyMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookBuyMarket( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

Solicitud de venta en la profundidad de mercado en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSell.mqh:

class CMarketBookSell : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookSell( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

Solicitud de venta a precio de mercado en la profundidad de mercado en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSellMarket.mqh:

class CMarketBookSellMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookSellMarket( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

La clase "instantánea de la profundidad de mercado" en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSnapshot.mqh tiene dos constructores: por defecto y paramétrico. Por consiguiente, aquí deberemos indicar el tipo de objeto en ambos constructores.

En el constructor por defecto:

string Header( void ); virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); CMBookSnapshot(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT; } CMBookSnapshot( const string symbol, const long time, MqlBookInfo &book_array[]);

y en el paramétrico:

CMBookSnapshot::CMBookSnapshot( const string symbol, const long time, MqlBookInfo &book_array[]) : m_time(time) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT; this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .m_list.Clear(); int total=:: ArraySize (book_array); this .m_volume_buy= this .m_volume_sell= 0 ; this .m_volume_buy_real= this .m_volume_sell_real= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord= NULL ; switch (book_array[i].type) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuy( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSell( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuyMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSellMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; default : break ; } if (mbook_ord== NULL ) continue ; mbook_ord.SetTime( this .m_time); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(mbook_ord)) delete mbook_ord; else { switch (mbook_ord.TypeOrd()) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : this .m_volume_sell+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_sell_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; default : break ; } } } }

La clase "serie de instantáneas de la profundidad de mercado" también tiene dos constructores, así que escribiremos igualmente el tipo de objeto en ambos.

Por defecto:

virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); CMBookSeries(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES; } CMBookSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 );

y en el paramétrico:

CMBookSeries::CMBookSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) : m_symbol(symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES; this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_TIME_MSC); this .SetRequiredUsedDays(required); }





La clase de evento abstracto en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\Event.mqh no es un heredero ni del objeto básico ni del objeto básico ampliado de todos los objetos de la biblioteca. Por ello, no existe en ella una variable m_type, ni tampoco hay un método virtual Type() que retorne el valor de esta variable (tal método existe en el objeto básico CObject, del cual se hereda esta clase, pero retorna 0, y deberá redefinirse en sus descendientes). Esto significa que necesitaremos añadir la variable y el método y escribir en los constructores de la clase el tipo necesario para la variable creada:

class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id_main; int m_type; int m_digits; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } ushort GetMagicID( void ) const { return ushort ( this .Magic() & 0xFFFF ); } uchar GetGroupID1( void ) const { return uchar( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0x0F ; } uchar GetGroupID2( void ) const { return uchar(( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0xF0 )>> 4 ; } uchar GetPendReqID( void ) const { return uchar( this .Magic()>> 24 ) & 0xFF ; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type;} void SetTypeEvent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } virtual void SendEvent( void ) {;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event); CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code),m_digits( 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_digits_acc= #ifdef __MQL4__ 2 #else ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #endif; this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); }

En los herederos del objeto de clase de evento abstracto, deberemos indicar en sus constructores el tipo necesario del objeto.

Clase de evento de operación de balance en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh:

class CEventBalanceOperation : public CEvent { public : CEventBalanceOperation( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

Clase de evento de modificación de una orden pendiente o posición en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventModify.mqh:

class CEventModify : public CEvent { private : double m_price; string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventModify( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY,event_code,ticket),m_price( 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

Clase de evento de establecimiento de una orden pendiente en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh:



class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

Clase de evento de eliminación de una orden pendiente en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh:



class CEventOrderRemoved : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderRemoved( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

Clase de evento de cierre de una posición en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh:



class CEventPositionClose : public CEvent { private : string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventPositionClose( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

Clase de evento de apertura de una posición en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh:



class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { private : string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventPositionOpen( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };





Entonces, podemos ver que todas las acciones destinadas a mejorar las clases de los objetos anteriormente creados son las siguientes:

Si un objeto es heredero del objeto básico o del objeto básico ampliado de todos los objetos de la biblioteca, necesitaremos especificar en sus constructores (por defecto y paramétrico) el tipo de objeto de la enumeración ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE que hemos creado arriba, en el archivo Defines.mqh.

Si el objeto no es heredero del objeto básico o del objeto básico ampliado de todos los objetos de la biblioteca, tendremos que añadir en la sección protegida de la clase la variable m_type, que almacenará el tipo del objeto, y también añadir en la sección pública el método virtual Type(), que retornará el valor de la variable m_type. Asimismo, deberemos indicar en los constructores de la clase (por defecto y paramétrico) el tipo de objeto de la enumeración ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE.



Todos estos cambios ya se han realizado en los archivos de las clases de objetos de la biblioteca, por lo que no tiene sentido describir aquí el mismo tipo de acciones destinadas a modificar el resto de clases de la biblioteca.

Aquí tenemos una lista de las clases modificadas en el directorio de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects:

Carpeta Chart : archivos ChartObj.mqh y ChartWnd.mqh;

: archivos ChartObj.mqh y ChartWnd.mqh; Carpeta Indicators : archivos Buffer.mqh, BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCalculate.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferLine.mqh, BufferSection.mqh, BufferZigZag.mqh, DataInd.mqh, IndicatorDE.mqh, SeriesDataInd.mqh;

Carpeta Standart : archivos IndAC.mqh, IndAD.mqh, IndADX.mqh, IndADXW.mqh, IndAlligator.mqh, IndAMA.mqh, IndAO.mqh, IndATR.mqh, IndBands.mqh, IndBears.mqh, IndBulls.mqh, IndBWMFI.mqh, IndCCI.mqh, IndChaikin.mqh, IndCustom.mqh, IndDEMA.mqh, IndDeMarker.mqh, IndEnvelopes.mqh, IndForce.mqh, IndFractals.mqh, IndFRAMA.mqh, IndGator.mqh, IndIchimoku.mqh, IndMA.mqh, IndMACD.mqh, IndMFI.mqh, IndMomentum.mqh, IndOBV.mqh, IndOsMA.mqh, IndRSI.mqh, IndRVI.mqh, IndSAR.mqh, IndStDev.mqh, IndStoch.mqh, IndTEMA.mqh, IndTRIX.mqh, IndVIDYA.mqh, IndVolumes.mqh, IndWPR.mqh;



: archivos Buffer.mqh, BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCalculate.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferLine.mqh, BufferSection.mqh, BufferZigZag.mqh, DataInd.mqh, IndicatorDE.mqh, SeriesDataInd.mqh; Carpeta : archivos IndAC.mqh, IndAD.mqh, IndADX.mqh, IndADXW.mqh, IndAlligator.mqh, IndAMA.mqh, IndAO.mqh, IndATR.mqh, IndBands.mqh, IndBears.mqh, IndBulls.mqh, IndBWMFI.mqh, IndCCI.mqh, IndChaikin.mqh, IndCustom.mqh, IndDEMA.mqh, IndDeMarker.mqh, IndEnvelopes.mqh, IndForce.mqh, IndFractals.mqh, IndFRAMA.mqh, IndGator.mqh, IndIchimoku.mqh, IndMA.mqh, IndMACD.mqh, IndMFI.mqh, IndMomentum.mqh, IndOBV.mqh, IndOsMA.mqh, IndRSI.mqh, IndRVI.mqh, IndSAR.mqh, IndStDev.mqh, IndStoch.mqh, IndTEMA.mqh, IndTRIX.mqh, IndVIDYA.mqh, IndVolumes.mqh, IndWPR.mqh; Carpeta MQLSignalBase : archivo MQLSignal.mqh;



: archivo MQLSignal.mqh; Carpeta Orders : archivos HistoryBalance.mqh, HistoryDeal.mqh, HistoryOrder.mqh, HistoryPending.mqh, MarketOrder.mqh, MarketPending.mqh, MarketPosition.mqh, Order.mqh;



: archivos HistoryBalance.mqh, HistoryDeal.mqh, HistoryOrder.mqh, HistoryPending.mqh, MarketOrder.mqh, MarketPending.mqh, MarketPosition.mqh, Order.mqh; Carpeta PendRequest : archivos PendReqClose.mqh, PendReqModify.mqh, PendReqOpen.mqh, PendReqPlace.mqh, PendReqRemove.mqh, PendReqSLTP.mqh, PendRequest.mqh;



: archivos PendReqClose.mqh, PendReqModify.mqh, PendReqOpen.mqh, PendReqPlace.mqh, PendReqRemove.mqh, PendReqSLTP.mqh, PendRequest.mqh; Carpeta Series : archivos Bar.mqh, SeriesDE.mqh, TimeSeriesDE.mqh;



: archivos Bar.mqh, SeriesDE.mqh, TimeSeriesDE.mqh; Carpeta Symbols : archivos Symbol.mqh, SymbolBonds.mqh, SymbolCFD.mqh, SymbolCollateral.mqh, SymbolCommodity.mqh, SymbolCommon.mqh, SymbolCrypto.mqh, SymbolCustom.mqh, SymbolExchange.mqh, SymbolFutures.mqh, SymbolFX.mqh, SymbolFXExotic.mqh, SymbolFXMajor.mqh, SymbolFXMinor.mqh, SymbolFXRub.mqh, SymbolIndex.mqh, SymbolIndicative.mqh, SymbolMetall.mqh, SymbolOption.mqh, SymbolStocks.mqh;



: archivos Symbol.mqh, SymbolBonds.mqh, SymbolCFD.mqh, SymbolCollateral.mqh, SymbolCommodity.mqh, SymbolCommon.mqh, SymbolCrypto.mqh, SymbolCustom.mqh, SymbolExchange.mqh, SymbolFutures.mqh, SymbolFX.mqh, SymbolFXExotic.mqh, SymbolFXMajor.mqh, SymbolFXMinor.mqh, SymbolFXRub.mqh, SymbolIndex.mqh, SymbolIndicative.mqh, SymbolMetall.mqh, SymbolOption.mqh, SymbolStocks.mqh; Carpeta Ticks : archivos DataTick.mqh, NewTickObj.mqh, TickSeries.mqh;



: archivos DataTick.mqh, NewTickObj.mqh, TickSeries.mqh; Carpeta Trade : archivo TradeObj.mqh;



: archivo TradeObj.mqh; Carpeta Graph: archivos Form.mqh, GCnvElement.mqh, GraphElmControl.mqh, ShadowObj.mqh;

Carpeta Animations: archivos Animations.mqh, Frame.mqh, FrameGeometry.mqh, FrameQuad.mqh, FrameText.mqh;



El lector podrá ver todos estos archivos y estudiar los cambios realizados en ellos en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.

Hemos dejado fuera de la lista de archivos modificados una clase: la clase del objeto básico de todos los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh. En esta, además de indicar el tipo de objeto, añadimos la propiedad "pertenencia al programa/terminal": la necesitaremos para entender qué objeto gráfico ha sido creado por un programa ejecutado bajo el control de la biblioteca, y cuál se ha añadido manualmente al gráfico en el terminal:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; bool m_visible; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public : string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } void SetVisible( const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : 0 ); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) this .m_visible=flag; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(); }; CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; } CGBaseObj::~CGBaseObj() { }





También hemos hecho mejoras similares a las realizadas en los archivos de clase de los objetos de la biblioteca en los archivos de clase de los objetos de la biblioteca en el directorio \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\.



Aquí tenemos una lista con los archivos de las clases de colección de objetos mejoradas:

AccountsCollection.mqh, BookSeriesCollection.mqh, BuffersCollection.mqh, ChartObjCollection.mqh, EventsCollection.mqh, HistoryCollection.mqh, IndicatorsCollection.mqh, MarketCollection.mqh, MQLSignalsCollection.mqh, ResourceCollection.mqh, SymbolsCollection.mqh, TickSeriesCollection.mqh, TimeSeriesCollection.mqh.



El lector podrá ver estos archivos y estudiar los cambios realizados en ellos en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.



La mejora de las clases de la biblioteca ha finalizado.







Clase de colección de objetos gráficos

En el último artículo, hicimos una plantilla para la clase de colección de objetos gráficos de la biblioteca (archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh). Hoy continuaremos desarrollando esta.

Necesitamos asegurarnos de que al crear cualquier objeto gráfico en cualquiera de los gráficos abiertos en el terminal, la biblioteca pueda determinar qué tipo de objeto es, si ha sido añadido o eliminado, y cómo se ha creado: de forma programática desde la biblioteca o manualmente. Los objetos añadidos de forma programática no deben agregarse automáticamente a la colección de objetos gráficos de la biblioteca: se añadirán a la lista de colecciones al ser creados (implementaremos esto en artículos posteriores). En el caso de objetos gráficos añadidos manualmente, la biblioteca deberá identificarlos, crear el objeto gráfico (elemento) para ellos y agregarlos a la lista de la colección. Al eliminar objetos gráficos del gráfico, la biblioteca deberá hacer lo mismo: los objetos creados de forma programática se borrarán de la lista durante la eliminación. En cuanto a los que se eliminan manualmente, la biblioteca deberá rastrearlos y borrar el elemento que coincida con el objeto gráfico eliminado de la lista de colección.

Como esta funcionalidad supera el volumen de un solo artículo, implementaremos todo esto de forma secuencial. Hoy crearemos en la clase de colección de objetos gráficos el monitoreo de la aparición de cualquier objeto gráfico en cualquiera de los gráficos del terminal. No importa cómo se construya este objeto gráfico (de forma programática desde la biblioteca o manualmente), la clase de colección rastreará su aparición en el gráfico o su eliminación del mismo y escribirá el resultado en el diario: cuántos objetos gráficos se han añadido/eliminado en cuál de los gráficos del terminal. Es decir, hoy nos limitaremos a rastrear el número de objetos gráficos en los gráficos y los mensajes en el diario sobre los cambios en dicho número.

Para obtener el número de objetos gráficos en el gráfico, podemos usar la función ObjectsTotal(), que retorna el número de objetos gráficos del tipo especificado en el gráfico indicado y su subventana especificada. Para obtener el número de objetos gráficos de cualquier tipo en cualquiera de las subventanas del gráfico especificado (incluida la ventana principal), deberemos transmitir a la función el identificador del gráfico necesario, dejando el resto de los parámetros por defecto (-1). De esta forma, obtendremos el número total de objetos para este gráfico, incluidas sus subventanas.

Para comprender cuántos objetos se han añadido en el momento actual, necesitaremos saber cuántos había antes y cuántos hay ahora. La diferencia entre estos dos valores será el número de objetos añadidos. Para conseguirlo, necesitamos tener dos variables: una con el número actual de objetos gráficos en el gráfico y otra con el número en la última verificación. Si la cantidad ha cambiado, deberemos comprobar qué tipo de objeto se ha añadido al gráfico o se ha eliminado del mismo.

Y aquí nos encontraremos con la dificultad de calcular correctamente esta cantidad. Si volvemos a la descripción de la función ObjectsTotal(), nos quedará claro que esta retorna el número de objetos solo para un gráfico, y no para todos al mismo tiempo. Por consiguiente, para cada gráfico necesitaremos tener nuestras propias variables para guardar el número actual y pasado de objetos gráficos. Esto significa que lo más simple es crear una pequeña clase para gestionar los objetos gráficos y tener una instancia de esta clase para cada uno de los gráficos abiertos en la terminal. Luego, para cada uno de los gráficos, podremos monitorear fácilmente los cambios en el número de objetos independientemente de otros gráficos.

Vamos a escribir esta clase directamente en el archivo de la clase de colección de objetos gráficos \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_index_object; int m_delta_graph_obj; public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } }; void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); int i= this .m_index_object; int delta= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if (delta!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(delta> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (delta)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } this .m_delta_graph_obj=i- this .m_index_object; this .m_index_object=i; this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

En general, todo está claro aquí: tenemos variables propias para almacenar el número de objetos gráficos "ahora" y en la última comprobación. Una variable para almacenar el valor actual del índice del ciclo, para no realizar el ciclo desde el principio cada vez; recordamos el valor actual del índice, y la próxima vez no iniciamos el ciclo desde el principio, sino desde el valor almacenado. Así es como tenemos ciclos para controlar órdenes, transacciones y posiciones: este también es el caso aquí. Dos constructores: el primero crea un objeto para el gráfico actual; el segundo, para el gráfico indicado según su identificador. El método Compare() compara dos objetos según el identificador del gráfico. Es necesario para determinar que tal objeto ya existe para el gráfico con el identificador indicado.

En el método Refresh(), por el momento, simplemente comprobaremos el número de objetos ahora y en la última comprobación. Si el número ha cambiado, mostraremos una entrada sobre ello en el diario. Posteriormente, realizaremos un ciclo por los objetos, partiendo desde el índice de bucle almacenado en la variable m_index_object, para monitorear todos los objetos nuevos y crear un objeto de evento. Pero ahora, el índice del ciclo está almacenado en una variable para iniciar posteriormente el ciclo de cálculo económico; esto es una reserva para el futuro.



En estos momentos, si creamos tales objetos en la clase de colección para cada uno de los gráficos abiertos en el terminal, podremos monitorear el cambio en el número de objetos para cada gráfico de forma independiente entre sí.

Vamos a añadir las nuevas variables y métodos a la clase CGraphElementsCollection creada anteriormente.

En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos la lista de punteros a los objetos de control de gráficos, una variable de bandera para el evento de adición/eliminación de un objeto gráfico en el gráfico, una variable para guardar el número de objetos en todos los gráficos abiertos y una variable para almacenar el número total de objetos añadidos/eliminados en todos los gráficos abiertos del terminal:

class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj);

En la misma sección, declaramos el método que retorna el puntero al objeto de control de objetos del gráfico especificado, el método para crear un nuevo objeto de control de objetos gráficos para el gráfico especificado y añadirlo al lista y el método para actualizar la lista de objetos gráficos según el identificador del gráfico:



bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); void RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); public :

En la sección pública, escribimos el método que retorna la bandera de cambio sucedido en la lista de objetos gráficos, declaramos el método que crea la lista de objetos de control de los gráficos, y dos métodos que actualizan las listas de objetos gráficos en los gráficos del terminal:

public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int NewObjects( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } CGraphElementsCollection(); virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); int CreateChartControlList( void ); void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); };

En el constructor de la clase, asignamos al objeto su tipo; asimismo, asignamos a la lista de punteros a los objetos de control de gráficos la bandera de lista clasificada y limpiamos la lista. Además, establecemos un número total de objetos en todos los gráficos igual a cero y reseteamos el indicador de evento de la colección de objetos gráficos:

CGraphElementsCollection::CGraphElementsCollection() { this .m_type=COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID; :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Type(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_charts_control.Sort(); this .m_list_charts_control.Clear(); this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; }

Veamos la implementación de los métodos declarados.

Método que crea un nuevo objeto para gestionar los objetos gráficos del gráfico especificado y lo añade a la lista:

CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj= new CChartObjectsControl(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ),( string )chart_id); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_charts_control.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; return NULL ; } return obj; }

Método que retorna el puntero a un objeto de control de los objetos gráficos especificados:

CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_charts_control.Total();i++) { CChartObjectsControl *obj= this .m_list_charts_control.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj. ChartID ()==chart_id) return obj; } return NULL ; }

Método que crea una lista de objetos de control de gráficos:

int CGraphElementsCollection::CreateChartControlList( void ) { this .m_list_charts_control.Clear(); this .m_list_charts_control.Sort(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *chart_control= new CChartObjectsControl(chart_id); if (chart_control== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .m_list_charts_control.Search(chart_control)> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS),( string )chart_id); delete chart_control; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_charts_control.Add(chart_control)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete chart_control; continue ; } i++; } return this .m_list_charts_control.Total(); }

Método que actualiza la lista de objetos gráficos según el identificador del gráfico:

void CGraphElementsCollection::RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) obj= this .CreateChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.Refresh(); }

Método que actualiza la lista de objetos gráficos en el gráfico indicado:

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.Refresh(); }

Método que actualiza la lista de todos los objetos gráficos en todos los gráficos abiertos del terminal:



void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); i++; } }

La lógica de cada uno de los métodos mostrados se describe con detalle en los comentarios a los métodos. Esperamos que no requieran explicaciones adicionales. En cualquier caso, el lector podrá escribir cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.

Ahora necesitamos conectar la colección creada de objetos gráficos al objeto principal de la biblioteca CEngine, para que podamos tener acceso normal a la funcionalidad de la colección de objetos gráficos desde nuestros programas.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh, en la sección privada de la clase, declaramos una instancia de la clase de colección de objetos gráficos, una variable de bandera de evento en la lista de objetos gráficos y declaramos el método para controlar los eventos de los objetos gráficos:



class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; CChartObjCollection m_charts; CGraphElementsCollection m_graph_objects; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; string m_name; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); void AccountEventsControl( void ); void GraphObjEventsControl( void ); void SymbolEventsControl( void ); void MarketWatchEventsControl( void ); COrder *GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder *GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder *GetLastPosition( void ); COrder *GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder *GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder *GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder *GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder *GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder *GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder *GetLastDeal( void ); ushort LongToUshortFromByte( const long source_value, const uchar index) const ; public :

En el constructor de la clase, creamos un contador del temporizador para la colección de objetos gráficos:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

En el temporizador de la clase, añadimos el procesamiento del temporizador para la colección de objetos gráficos:



void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt8= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt8!= NULL ) { if (cnt8.IsTimeDone()) this .TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt9= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt9!= NULL ) { if (cnt9.IsTimeDone()) this .ChartsRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt10= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt10!= NULL ) { if (cnt10.IsTimeDone()) this .GraphObjEventsControl(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); this .TickSeriesRefreshAll(); this .GraphObjEventsControl(); } }

Fuera del cuerpo de la clase, escribimos la implementación del método para comprobar los eventos de los objetos gráficos:

void CEngine::GraphObjEventsControl( void ) { this .m_graph_objects.Refresh(); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= this .m_graph_objects.IsEvent(); if ( this .m_is_graph_obj_event) { Print (DFUN, "Graph obj is event. NewObjects: " ,m_graph_objects.NewObjects()); } }

Aquí, simplemente llamamos al método de actualización de todos los gráficos abiertos del terminal para cambiar el número de objetos gráficos en ellos.



Todas las líneas posteriores del método después de la seleccionada no se procesarán de ninguna forma: implementaremos esto en artículos posteriores. Por el momento, el método Refresh() de la clase de colección de objetos gráficos llamará uno por uno a los métodos encargados de buscar los eventos de todos los gráficos usando para ello la llamada a los métodos Refresh() correspondientes de los objetos de control de objetos gráficos que hemos analizado anteriormente. Este método (el suyo propio para cada uno de los gráficos abiertos) se imprimirá en el diario de registro sobre los cambios en el número de objetos gráficos en el gráfico correspondiente, que pondremos a prueba ahora.







Simulación

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part82\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart82.mq5.



Aquí necesitaremos realizar muy pocos cambios.



Vamos a escribir el manejador OnTimer(), que llama al temporizador de la biblioteca si el trabajo no se realiza en el simulador:



void OnTick () { } void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (rates_data); }

En el manejador OnChartEvent(), añadimos la prohibición de llamar al menú contextual con el botón derecho del ratón si está presionada la tecla Ctrl, y el permiso de llamar si la tecla no está pulsada: cuando la mantengamos presionada, crearemos elementos gráficos a partir del objeto de barra con una descripción del tipo de esta barra (ya implementamos esto en el último artículo), y aumentaremos ligeramente la anchura del objeto creado para que la descripción larga de la barra ("Vela con cuerpo cero") encaje por completa en ella:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CForm *form= NULL ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) { list_forms.Clear(); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU , true ); return ; } if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { int index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( Symbol (), Period (),index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; int x=( int )lparam,y=( int )dparam; if (! ChartTimePriceToXY ( ChartID (), 0 ,bar.Time(),(bar.Open()+bar.Close())/ 2.0 ,x,y)) return ; ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU , false ); string name= "FormBar_" +( string )index; HideFormAllExceptOne(name); if (!IsPresentForm(name)) { form=bar.CreateForm(index,name,x,y, 114 , 16 ); if (form== NULL ) return ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( C'47,70,59' ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 2 , 2 ,clr, 200 , 3 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; return ; } form.Done(); } if (form!= NULL ) { form.TextOnBG( 0 ,bar.BodyTypeDescription(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 - 1 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'7,28,21' ); form.Show(); } ChartRedraw (); } } }

Y estas son todas las mejoras que necesitábamos hacer en el asesor.

Lo iniciamos en el gráfico de un símbolo (en este caso, debería haber más de un gráfico abierto) y añadimos los objetos gráficos a cada uno de los gráficos: los mensajes sobre esto se mostrarán en el diario. Luego, en cada gráfico, presionamos la tecla Delete; esto eliminará todos los objetos gráficos seleccionados. Y los mensajes sobre esto también se mostrarán en el diario:









¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos trabajando en la colección de objetos gráficos.



Nos gustaría señalar que no todos nuestros objetos gráficos están listos: la transición hacia la creación de una colección de objetos gráficos no se ha implementado por casualidad; tendremos que almacenar los punteros a estos objetos en una lista de colecciones para su posterior desarrollo. Nos ocuparemos de ellos después de preparar su colección.

Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y el archivo del asesor de prueba para MQL5. Podrá descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

