Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 76): Objeto de formulario y temas de color predeterminados

Contenido

Concepto

En el último artículo, desarrollamos la clase del objeto de elemento gráfico básico, que supone la base para crear objetos gráficos de la biblioteca más complejos, y también creamos métodos para dibujar primitivas gráficas y textos. Usando como base este objeto de elemento gráfico, hoy crearemos su clase de objeto heredero: el objeto de formulario. El objeto de formulario ya puede constituir una unidad absolutamente independiente para el diseño y la presentación elementos de control y la visualización en los programas creados sobre la base de esta biblioteca.

Pero antes de crear un objeto de formulario, debemos hablar de la GUI y los métodos necesarios para su diseño. También tenemos que crear un conjunto inicial de temas de color y tipos de objetos gráficos.

Muchos programas que usan la representación gráfica de datos y ofrecen interacción con el mundo exterior gracias a su motor gráfico, nos permiten cambiar rápidamente la apariencia y el diseño de nuestros objetos gráficos. Para cambiar rápidamente la apariencia y el esquema de color, usaremos un conjunto de temas. Los parámetros de los temas creados se encontrarán en un archivo aparte de la biblioteca, en el que el usuario del programa o el programador podrá cambiar rápidamente varias configuraciones para la apariencia y el color de los objetos gráficos.

Hoy empezaremos a crear dos máscaras a las que iremos añadiendo gradualmente más parámetros diferentes con sus valores correspondientes a medida que desarrollemos nuevos objetos y funcionalidades en la biblioteca.

A la hora de crear nuestros propios objetos gráficos, no usaremos necesariamente los temas creados en la biblioteca, pero estos podrán servir como ejemplo sobre cómo crear exactamente este o aquel objeto para su uso posterior.



Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

En primer lugar, y como venimos haciendo en cada ocasión, añadiremos al archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh los índices de los nuevos mensajes:

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_SYM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DATA_GRAPH_RES,

...

MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ADD_BUFFER, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BUFFER_OBJ, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST,

y los textos de los mensajes que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

{ "Не удалось добавить символ " , "Failed to add " }, { "Не удалось создать объект-графический элемент " , "Failed to create graphic element object " }, { "Такой объект уже есть в списке" , "Such an object is already in the list" } , { "Не удалось получить данные графического ресурса" , "Failed to get graphic resource data" } ,

...

{ "Не удалось добавить объект-буфер в список" , "Failed to add buffer object to list" }, { "Не удалось создать объект \"Индикаторный буфер\"" , "Failed to create object \"Indicator buffer\"" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект в список" , "Failed to add object to the list" } ,

Adelantándonos un poco, podemos decir que hoy, creando un objeto de formulario, generaremos un espacio en blanco para la posterior creación de las sombras que el formulario proyecta sobre los objetos que se encuentran por debajo del mismo. Aquí, para dibujar un formulario, necesitaremos crear a su alrededor un pequeño espacio en el que se dibujará la sombra. Para determinar el tamaño de este espacio, deberemos crear una macrosustitución que indicará en píxeles el tamaño del lado de este espacio. Si indicamos 5 píxeles, tendremos un espacio libre alrededor de la parte superior, inferior, izquierda y derecha de cinco píxeles a cada lado.

Y una cosa más: el análisis del trabajo con el objeto de elemento gráfico ha mostrado que no necesitamos algunas de las propiedades en su lista de propiedades; estas no se utilizarán para buscar y clasificar objetos. Por consiguiente, deberemos eliminarlas de la enumeración de propiedades de tipo entero del objeto de elemento: se encontrarán en las variables de miembro de clase protegidas ordinarias.

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh y añadimos las mejoras:

En la lista de parámetros del lienzo, añadimos el margen por un lado para las sombras:

#define MBOOKSERIES_DEFAULT_DAYS_COUNT ( 1 ) #define MBOOKSERIES_MAX_DATA_TOTAL ( 200000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 5 )

Eliminamos las dos propiedades innecesarias de la lista de propiedades de tipo entero del elemento gráfico:

CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,

Ahora, la lista de propiedades de tipo entero tendrá el aspecto siguiente:

enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 21 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Reducimos el número total de propiedades de tipo entero en 2: en lugar de 23, escribimos 21.



Por consiguiente, también eliminamos las dos constantes ya innecesarias de la enumeración de posibles criterios de clasificación de los elementos gráficos en el lienzo:

SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_OPACITY, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COLOR_BG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE,

La lista completa tendrá ahora el siguiente aspecto:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };

Todos nuestros objetos gráficos se crean a partir del objeto de elemento gráfico. Y, a su vez, este es el heredero del objeto básico de todos los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca (que a su vez se hereda de la clase básica de la biblioteca estándar CObject). Todas las propiedades de cada clase padre se transmiten "por herencia" a sus descendientes. Por consiguiente, si necesitamos alguna propiedad común a todos los objetos gráficos, deberemos ubicarla en los objetos básicos de todo el árbol de herencia. En nuestro caso, el objeto de este tipo para los objetos gráficos de la biblioteca será el objeto de clase CGBaseObj.

Necesitamos controlar la visibilidad de los objetos gráficos en el gráfico. Para conseguirlo, no necesitamos eliminar, ocultar o apartar de ninguna manera el objeto gráfico fuera de la vista; bastará con especificar las banderas necesarias para el objeto gráfico en su propiedad OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES, y el objeto se ocultará del gráfico o se mostrará en el mismo. Además, se mostrará por encima de todos los demás. Así, podremos no solo controlar la visibilidad del objeto en el gráfico, sino también colocar el objeto requerido por encima de todos los demás: este será el objeto actual con el que trabajará el usuario del programa.

De todo el conjunto de banderas del objeto, necesitaremos las siguientes: OBJ_NO_PERIODS - para ocultar el objeto, y OBJ_ALL_PERIODS - para mostrar el objeto en el gráfico. Para mover un objeto al primer plano, solo necesitaremos ocultar y luego mostrar el objeto secuencialmente. Y el objeto se moverá al primer plano.

Vamos a añadir las nuevas propiedades y métodos al archivo del objeto básico \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh.

En la sección protegida de la clase, declaramos la variable necesaria para guardar la visibilidad del objeto:

class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; bool m_visible; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public :

En la sección pública de la clase, escribimos el método para establecer la bandera de visibilidad del objeto, así como la configuración simultánea de la propiedad en sí para el objeto y el método para retornar la visibilidad del objeto en el gráfico:



public : string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } void SetVisible( const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : 0 ); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) this .m_visible=flag; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; }

El método que establece la visibilidad del objeto primero comprueba el valor de la bandera y, dependiendo del valor transmitido (true o false), envía una solicitud para asignar el valor al objeto: o bien OBJ_ALL_PERIODS para mostrar el objeto en el gráfico, o bien 0 para ocultarlo. Si la solicitud se coloca correctamente en la cola de eventos del gráfico, en la variable m_visible se escribe el valor de la bandera transmitido al método; dicho valor se puede encontrar usando el método IsVisible(), que retorna el valor de esta variable.



En la lista de inicialización del constructor de la clase, inicializamos una nueva variable con el valor false:

CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ), m_type( 0 ), m_visible( false ) , m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ) { }





Mejoramos la clase de objeto de elemento gráfico en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh.



En la sección protegida de la clase, declaramos la variable de bandera en la que se indicará la presencia/ausencia de la sombra proyectada por el objeto, así como la variable para guardar el color de fondo del gráfico, que necesitaremos posteriormente al dibujar las sombras:



class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); private :

Como ya hemos eliminado dos constantes de la enumeración de propiedades enteras del objeto, ahora deberemos guardarlas en las variables de la clase.

Vamos a declararlas en la sección privada:

long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; color m_color_bg; uchar m_opacity;

Ahora escribiremos las propiedades "color de fondo del elemento" y "opacidad del elemento" en estas variables.

Para conformar el aspecto externo de los objetos gráficos, necesitaremos un método que nos permita cambiar la claridad del color.

Este es uno de los componentes del modelo de color HSL:

HSL, HLS o HSI (del inglés, hue, saturation, lightness (intensity)) — es un modelo de color en el que las coordenadas de color son el tono, la saturación y la claridad. Debemos notar que HSV y HSL son dos modelos de color distintos (lightness indica la claridad, que se distingue del brillo).



Al dibujar las primitivas gráficas, necesitaremos aclarar las partes del dibujo iluminadas de forma condicional y oscurecer las partes ensombrecidas de forma condicional. En este caso, además, no deberemos tocar el color de la imagen. Para ello, aplicaremos un método que transforma el modelo de color ARGB en HSL, y también cambiaremos el brillo de los píxeles de la parte necesaria de la imagen.



Declaramos este método en la sección privada de la clase:

bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); uint ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value); protected :

Como el objeto de elemento gráfico supondrá el objeto principal para crear otros objetos gráficos más complejos que serán sus herederos, entonces, teniendo en cuenta el concepto de construcción de los objetos de la biblioteca (según el cual la clase padre tiene un constructor protegido en el que se indican los parámetros del objeto heredado creado), necesitaremos crear un constructor paramétrico protegido para el objeto del elemento. A este se transmitirán los parámetros sobre el tipo de objeto heredero que se creará usando como base el elemento gráfico (hoy será un objeto de formulario).

Declaramos el nuevo constructor paramétrico protegido en la sección protegida de la clase:

protected : CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); public :

A este transmitiremos solo los parámetros básicos para crear el objeto. Estableceremos el resto de parámetros en el objeto después de que este se cree con éxito. Realizaremos esto en la clase de colección de objetos gráficos de la biblioteca, que aún no hemos comenzado a crear, pero que comenzaremos en el futuro.

En el constructor predeterminado (no paramétrico), en su lista de inicialización, escribimos la inicialización de la bandera sobre la existencia de sombra y color de fondo del gráfico:



public : CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvElement() : m_shadow( false ) , m_chart_color_bg(( color ):: ChartGetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )) {;}





En el bloque de acceso simplificado a los parámetros del objeto, añadimos los nuevos métodos para establecer las propiedades del objeto:

bool SetCoordX( const int coord_x); bool SetCoordY( const int coord_y); bool SetWidth( const int width); bool SetHeight( const int height); void SetRightEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); } void SetBottomEdge( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); } void SetActiveAreaLeftShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaRightShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaTopShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaBottomShift( const int value ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM,fabs( value )); } void SetActiveAreaShift( const int left_shift, const int bottom_shift, const int right_shift, const int top_shift); void SetColorBackground( const color colour) { this .m_color_bg=colour; } void SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ); void SetMovable( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,flag); } void SetActive( const bool flag) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,flag); } void SetID( const int id) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,id); } void SetNumber( const int number) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,number); } void SetShadow( const bool flag);

Los métodos encargados de retornar el color de fondo y la opacidad ahora devuelven los valores escritos en las nuevas variables declaradas:



color ColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_color_bg; } uchar Opacity( void ) const { return this .m_opacity; } int RightEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordX()+ this .m_canvas.Width(); } int BottomEdge( void ) const { return this .CoordY()+ this .m_canvas.Height(); }

Al final de la lista, añadimos el método para retornar la bandera de dibujado de la sombra proyectada por el objeto, el método para retornar el color de fondo del gráfico,

y el método que desplaza el objeto al primer plano (por encima de todos los demás objetos gráficos en el gráfico):



int ID( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); } int Number( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); } bool IsShadow( void ) const { return this .m_shadow; } color ChartColorBackground( void ) const { return this .m_chart_color_bg; } void BringToTop( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false ); CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true ) ; }

Como podemos ver, para colocar un objeto por encima de todos los demás, bastará con ocultarlo y mostrarlo de nuevo inmediatamente con ayuda de los métodos de la clase padre que hemos analizado anteriormente.

Quitamos del constructor paramétrico las líneas que estabecen las propiedades ahora remotas:



this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY,opacity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG,colour); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable);

Ahora, tanto estas propiedades como las nuevas se escribirán en las nuevas variables:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=colour; this .m_opacity=opacity; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

El nuevo constructor paramétrico protegido prácticamente no se distingue del que hemos visto antes:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=NULL_COLOR; this .m_opacity= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, this .m_color_bg, this .m_opacity, false )) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, false ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

A este se transmiten menos valores, el color de fondo del elemento se establece como blanco transparente; asimismo, se indica la transparencia total del elemento.



Eliminamos las líneas del objeto ahora innecesarias del método para crear la estructura del objeto:

this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.opacity=( uchar ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_OPACITY); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg=( color ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COLOR_BG); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE);

y añadimos más abajo el almacenamiento de estos parámetros desde las variables nuevas:

bool CGCnvElement::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.id=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID); this .m_struct_obj.type=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE); this .m_struct_obj.number=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.chart_id= this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID); this .m_struct_obj.subwindow=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM); this .m_struct_obj.coord_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); this .m_struct_obj.width=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH); this .m_struct_obj.height=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.movable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE); this .m_struct_obj.active=( bool ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT); this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom=( int ) this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM); this .m_struct_obj.color_bg= this .m_color_bg; this .m_struct_obj.opacity= this .m_opacity; :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ), this .m_struct_obj.name_obj); :: StringToCharArray ( this .GetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES), this .m_struct_obj.name_res); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SAVE_OBJ_STRUCT_TO_UARRAY),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

Lo mismo hacemos en el método de creación de un objeto desde la estructura:

void CGCnvElement::StructToObject( void ) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID, this .m_struct_obj.id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, this .m_struct_obj.type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.number); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, this .m_struct_obj.chart_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, this .m_struct_obj.subwindow); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, this .m_struct_obj.width); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.height); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.edge_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.edge_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_left); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_top); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.act_shift_bottom); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, this .m_struct_obj.movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, this .m_struct_obj.active); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_right); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .m_struct_obj.coord_act_bottom); this .m_color_bg= this .m_struct_obj.color_bg; this .m_opacity= this .m_struct_obj.opacity; this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_obj)); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES,:: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name_res)); }

En el método que crea un objeto de elemento gráfico, ahora borraremos completamente el fondo del objeto, rellenándolo de blanco transparente:

bool CGCnvElement::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmapLabel(chart_id,wnd_num,name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(NULL_COLOR); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } return false ; }

En el método que establece la opacidad de un elemento, ahora, en lugar de escribir en la propiedad remota del objeto, añadiremos la opacidad en la variable:

void CGCnvElement::SetOpacity( const uchar value , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.TransparentLevelSet( value ); this .m_opacity= value ; this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); }

Nuevo método que cambia la claridad del color en la magnitud indicada:

uint CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value) { if (change_value== 0.0 ) return clr; double a=GETRGBA(clr); double r=GETRGBR(clr); double g=GETRGBG(clr); double b=GETRGBB(clr); double h= 0 ,s= 0 ,l= 0 ; CColors::RGBtoHSL(r,g,b,h,s, l ); double nl=l+change_value; if (nl> 1.0 ) nl= 1.0 ; if (nl< 0.0 ) nl= 0.0 ; CColors::HSLtoRGB(h,s,nl,r,g,b); return ARGB(a,r,g,b); }

Aquí:

Comprobamos el valor transmitido al método (el valor que usamos para cambiar la luminosidad), y si se transmite cero, no será necesario cambiar nada: retornaremos el color sin cambios .

A continuación, obtenemos por separado cada uno de los componentes de color ARGB transmitidos ​al método y convertimos los componentes RGB al modelo de color HSL.

Después de la transformación, los valores de cada uno de los componentes del modelo HSL se escribirán en las variables correspondientes (necesitamos el 1-er componente).

Añadimos el valor transmitido al método (los valores de change_value pueden estar entre -1.0 y 1.0) y lo ajustamos cuando se superen los intervalos de valores permitidos .

Luego convertimos el modelo HSL de nuevo a RGB y retornamos el modelo ARGB obtenido de los nuevos componentes de color formados a partir de la conversión de HSL a RGB.







Temas de color y tipos de formulario

La biblioteca ofrecerá soporte a la creación de varios objetos: elementos gráficos, formas basadas en ellos, ventanas, etc. Cada formulario, cada ventana, cada imagen (marcos, separadores, listas desplegables, etc.) pueden tener estilos de visualización completamente distintos. Pero resultaría extraño tener en un mismo programa distintos objetos que contengan diferentes estilos de dibujado, colores y tipos de diseño.

Para facilitar la escritura de objetos idénticos en aspecto y diseño, y que además pertenezcan al mismo programa, introduciremos estilos de dibujado, tipos de objetos y esquemas de color. Esto permitirá al usuario final elegir el estilo necesario y el tema de color en los ajustes del programa, mientras que ​​el programador no tendrá que hacerse demasiadas preguntas a este respecto: los temas y estilos seleccionados reconstruirán inmediatamente todos los objetos según un mismo criterio. Bastará con realizar los cambios y adiciones necesarios al archivo de configuración gráfica, que enumerará todos los colores y parámetros necesarios de los objetos y primitivas.

Ya hemos pasado por una práctica similar, al crear la clase de mensajes de la biblioteca: tenemos una lista de índices de mensajes y una matriz de textos que se corresponden con los índices de mensajes. En casi todos los artículos nuevos, lo primero que hacemos es ingresar los nuevos datos allí.

Entonces, el archivo de ajustes gráficos se organizará de la misma manera: tendremos una enumeración con los temas de color y los estilos de objetos, y las matrices correspondientes, en las que introduciremos gradualmente los nuevos parámetros y sus valores para cada propiedad recién añadida, o para cada tema y colores recién creados.



En la carpeta raíz de la biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\, creamos el nuevo archivo de inclusión GraphINI.mqh e introducimos el número de temas de color en él:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES ( 2 )

Como ejemplo de uso de este archivo de configuración, dos temas de color serán más que suficientes. Aumentaremos su número posteriormente.



A continuación, introducimos los índices de los temas de color y los índices de los parámetros de un tema; cada tema tendrá el mismo número de parámetros:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES ( 2 ) enum ENUM_COLOR_THEMES { COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME_COLORS { COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW, }; #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS ( 4 )

Según los nombres de las constantes de estas enumeraciones, resultará conveniente recurrir a cada tema de color específico y su parámetro requerido.



Más abajo, escribimos una matriz bidimensional que contendrá los temas de color en la primera dimensión y los índices de los parámetros de color para representar varias propiedades de los objetos en la segunda dimensión:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES ( 2 ) enum ENUM_COLOR_THEMES { COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME_COLORS { COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER, COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW, }; #define TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS ( 4 ) color array_color_themes[TOTAL_COLOR_THEMES][TOTAL_COLOR_THEME_COLORS] = { { C'134,160,181' , C'134,160,181' , clrDimGray , C'46,85,117' , }, { C'181,196,196' , C'181,196,196' , clrGray , C'130,147,153' , }, };

En esta matriz iremos añadiendo gradualmente nuevos colores para cada parámetro recién agregado del objeto gráfico, cuyo color debe depender del esquema de color seleccionado.



A continuación, introducimos las enumeraciones de los tipos de suavizado al dibujar las primitivas, los estilos de marco, los tipos y estilos de formulario, y luego las propias enumeraciones de los índices con las propiedades de los estilos de formulario y sus parámetros, al igual que para los temas de color:

enum ENUM_SMOOTHING_TYPE { SMOOTHING_TYPE_NONE, SMOOTHING_TYPE_AA, SMOOTHING_TYPE_WU, SMOOTHING_TYPE_THICK, SMOOTHING_TYPE_DUAL, }; enum ENUM_FRAME_STYLE { FRAME_STYLE_SIMPLE, FRAME_STYLE_FLAT, FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, FRAME_STYLE_STAMP, }; enum ENUM_FORM_TYPE { FORM_TYPE_SQUARE, }; enum ENUM_FORM_STYLE { FORM_STYLE_FLAT, FORM_STYLE_BEVEL, }; #define TOTAL_FORM_STYLES enum ENUM_FORM_STYLE_PARAMS { FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_LEFT, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_RIGHT, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_TOP, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_BOTTOM, FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY, }; #define TOTAL_FORM_STYLE_PARAMS ( 5 ) int array_form_style[ TOTAL_FORM_STYLES ][ TOTAL_FORM_STYLE_PARAMS ]= { { 3 , 3 , 3 , 3 , 80 , }, { 4 , 4 , 4 , 4 , 100 , }, };

En esta segunda matriz, cuya lógica de construcción resulta idéntica a la matriz de temas de color, también añadiremos gradualmente nuevos parámetros para construir elementos, formas, ventanas y otros objetos cuyos parámetros deben depender del estilo de construcción elegido para la apariencia de los objetos.



Para permitirnos elegir el estilo deseado de construcción de objetos y el tema de color en nuestros programas, introduciremos nuevas enumeraciones para los parámetros de entrada de los programas en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\InpData.mqh. Al principio, añadimos el archivo GraphINI.mqh recién creado:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #include "GraphINI.mqh"

Y después, en el bloque de código para la compilación en inglés y ruso, añadimos las nuevas enumeraciones de los parámetros de entrada para seleccionar el tema de color:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #include "GraphINI.mqh" #define COMPILE_EN #ifdef COMPILE_EN enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO { INPUT_NO = 0 , INPUT_YES = 1 }; enum ENUM_INPUT_COLOR_THEME { INPUT_COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, INPUT_COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; #else enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE { TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_LIST, TIMEFRAMES_MODE_ALL }; enum ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO { INPUT_NO = 0 , INPUT_YES = 1 }; enum ENUM_COLOR_THEME { COLOR_THEME_BLUE_STEEL, COLOR_THEME_LIGHT_CYAN_GRAY, }; #endif

Esto nos permitirá elegir el esquema de color deseado al iniciar el programa. En el futuro, añadiremos aquí y la selección de los estilos para dibujar los objetos y sus tipos de construcción.

Clase de objeto "formulario"

Un objeto de formulario es una versión más avanzada de un objeto de elemento gráfico. El formulario nos permitirá dibujar marcos "con volumen" y otras primitivas, adjuntando para ello otros elementos. Naturalmente, podemos dibujar en el elemento lo que queramos "manualmente", pero el formulario nos permitirá automatizar este proceso.

En la carpeta E:\MetaQuotes\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\, crearemos un nuevo archivo Form.mqh de la clase CForm. La clase debe heredarse del objeto del elemento gráfico de la forma correspondiente, y también debemos incluir el archivo del objeto de elemento:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement { }

En la sección privada de la clase, declararemos los objetos necesarios para la trabajar, las variables y los métodos auxiliares de la clase:



class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CGCnvElement *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; color m_color_shadow; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject ( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); public :

La sección pública de la clase contiene los métodos estándar para los objetos de la biblioteca, así como varios constructores: tanto por defecto como otros que permiten crear un objeto de formulario en el gráfico especificado y la subventana especificada, en la subventana especificada del gráfico actual y en el gráfico actual en la ventana principal:

public : CForm ( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm ( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm ( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm() { this .Initialize(); } ~CForm(); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }

A continuación, declaramos los métodos para trabajar con el objeto de formulario:

virtual void SetColorTheme( const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity); virtual void SetFormStyle( const ENUM_FORM_STYLE style, const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ); bool CreateNewElement( const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadow( const uchar opacity); void DrawShadow( const uchar opacity); void DrawFormFrame( const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style); void DrawFrameSimple( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFrameFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFrameBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFrameStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFieldFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFieldBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void DrawFieldStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void SetColorFrame( const color colour) { this .m_color_frame=colour; } color ColorFrame( void ) const { return this .m_color_frame; } void SetColorShadow( const color colour) { this .m_color_shadow=colour; } color ColorShadow( void ) const { return this .m_color_shadow; } };

Vamos a analizar con más detalle los métodos declarados.

Constructor con indicación del identificador del gráfico y la subventana:

CForm::CForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,chart_id,subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .Initialize(); }

Transmitimos al constructor el identificador del gráfico, el número de la subventana en la que se debe crear el objeto de formulario, su nombre, las coordenadas de la esquina superior izquierda del formulario y sus dimensiones. En la lista de inicialización, llamamos al constructor de la clase del objeto de elemento, indicando el tipo de objeto "Formulario". En el cuerpo de la clase, llamamos al método de inicialización.

Constructor en el gráfico actual con indicación de la subventana:

CForm::CForm( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,:: ChartID (),subwindow,name,x,y,w,h) { this .Initialize(); }

Transmitimos al constructor el número de la subventana en la que deseamos crear el objeto de formulario (el gráfico es el actual), el nombre del objeto de formulario, las coordenadas de la esquina superior izquierda del formulario y sus dimensiones. En la lista de inicialización, llamamos al constructor de la clase del objeto de elemento, indicando el tipo de objeto "Formulario" y el identificador del gráfico actual. En el cuerpo de la clase, llamamos al método de inicialización.



Constructor en el gráfico actual en la ventana principal del gráfico:

CForm::CForm( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CGCnvElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,:: ChartID (), 0 ,name,x,y,w,h) { this .Initialize(); }

Transmitimos al constructor el nombre del objeto de formulario, las coordenadas de la esquina superior izquierda del formulario y sus dimensiones. En la lista de inicialización, llamamos al constructor de la clase del objeto de elemento, indicando el tipo de objeto "Formulario", el identificador del gráfico actual y el número de la ventana principal (0). En el cuerpo de la clase, llamamos al método de inicialización.



En el destructor de la clase, verificamos la validez del puntero al objeto de sombra y borramos el objeto, si existe:

CForm::~CForm() { if (m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) delete m_shadow_obj; }

Método de inicialización de variables:

void CForm::Initialize( void ) { this .m_list_elements.Clear(); this .m_list_elements.Sort(); this .m_shadow_obj= NULL ; this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_frame_width_right= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_left= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_top= 2 ; this .m_frame_width_bottom= 2 ; }

Aquí, borramos la lista de elementos adjuntos al formulario, le asignamos la bandera de lista clasificada e indicamos los valores por defecto para el puntero al objeto de sombra (NULL), el indicador para dibujar la sombra (false) y el tamaño del marco del formulario (2 píxeles en cada lado).



Método privado que crea un nuevo objeto gráfico:

CGCnvElement *CForm::CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int obj_num, const string obj_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { int pos=:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )); string pref=:: StringSubstr (NameObj(),pos+ 1 ); string name=pref+ "_" +obj_name; CGCnvElement *element= new CGCnvElement(type, this .ID(),obj_num, this . ChartID (), this .SubWindow(),name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); if (element== NULL ) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), ": " ,name); return element; }

Transmitimos al método todos los parámetros necesarios para crear un nuevo objeto: el tipo, el número en la lista de objetos adjuntos, el nombre, las coordenadas y las dimensiones, el color, la opacidad y las banderas de movilidad y actividad del objeto.

En el cuerpo de la clase, extraemos la terminación del nombre del objeto (el nombre consta del nombre del programa y el nombre del objeto al crear el mismo). Necesitamos extraer el nombre del objeto al crearse este y añadir el nombre transmitido al método.

Así, por ejemplo, de este nombre "Nombre_del_programa_Formulario01", extraemos la sublínea "Formulario01" y añadimos a esta línea el nombre transmitido al método. Si creamos un objeto de sombra y transmitimos el nombre "Sombra", entonces el nombre del objeto será "Formulario01_ Sombra", y el nombre final del objeto creado será así: "Nombre_del_programa_Formulario01_Sombra".

A continuación, creamos un nuevo objeto indicando su tipo y los parámetros del gráfico sobre el que crearemos el objeto de formulario actual, el nombre creado para él y el resto de parámetros transmitidos ​​al método. Retorna al método el puntero al objeto creado, o NULL en caso de fallo.



Método que crea un nuevo elemento adjunto:

bool CForm::CreateNewElement( const int element_num, const string element_name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity) { CGCnvElement *obj= this .CreateNewGObject(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,element_num,element_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,movable,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; this .m_list_elements.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ); int index= this .m_list_elements.Search(obj); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST), ": " ,obj.NameObj()); delete obj; return false ; } if (! this .m_list_elements.Add(obj)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), ": " ,obj.NameObj()); delete obj; return false ; } return true ; }

El método crea un nuevo objeto de elemento gráfico usando el método anterior y lo añade a la lista de objetos adjuntos al objeto de formulario. Si no hemos podido crear un nuevo objeto, o bien no hemos podido añadirlo a la lista de objetos adjuntos, se mostrará un mensaje de error y se retornará false. Tras crear con éxito un nuevo elemento y añadirlo a la lista, se retornará true.



Método que crea el objeto de sombra:

void CForm::CreateShadow( const uchar opacity) { if (! this .m_shadow) return ; int x= this .CoordX()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int y= this .CoordY()-OUTER_AREA_SIZE; int w= this .Width()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; int h= this .Height()+OUTER_AREA_SIZE* 2 ; this .m_shadow_obj= this .CreateNewGObject(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,- 1 , "Shadow" ,x,y,w,h, this .m_chart_color_bg,opacity,Movable(), false ); if ( this .m_shadow_obj== NULL ) return ; this .BringToTop(); }

Comentamos la lógica del método en su listado. En resumen: como el objeto de elemento sobre el que deseamos dibujar la sombra debe ser más grande que el objeto de formulario para el que se ha creado (necesitamos espacio libre por arriba, por abajo, a la izquierda y a la derecha para dibujar la sombra), el tamaño del nuevo objeto se calculará según los valores de la macrosustitución OUTER_AREA_SIZE.

Después de crear correctamente el objeto, este se elevará automáticamente por encima del objeto de formulario en el que se ha creado. Por consiguiente, deberemos desplazar forzosamente el objeto de formulario al primer plano, lo cual haremos al final del método.

Método para dibujar la sombra:

void CForm::DrawShadow( const uchar opacity) { if (! this .m_shadow) return ; int x=OUTER_AREA_SIZE+ 1 ; int y=OUTER_AREA_SIZE+ 1 ; m_shadow_obj.DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+Width(),y+Height(), this .ColorShadow(),opacity); m_shadow_obj.Update(); return ; }

Comentamos la lógica del método en su código. Este método supone actualmente solo una plantilla para crear un método completo para dibujar las sombras de los objetos. Actualmente, el método solo dibuja un rectángulo sencillo desplazado hacia la parte inferior derecha "por debajo" del objeto actual en el objeto de elemento creado para dibujar sombras.

Método que establece el esquema de color:



void CForm::SetColorTheme( const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity) { this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .SetColorBackground(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_BG]); this .SetColorFrame(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME]); this .SetColorShadow(array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_SHADOW]); }

El método se usa para establecer el tema de color indicado en el objeto. Transmitimos al método el tema necesario y el valor de opacidad del objeto de formulario. A continuación, establecemos el valor de opacidad del formulario, el color de fondo del formulario, el color del marco del formulario y el color de la sombra del formulario partiendo de los valores registrados en la matriz de temas de color que creamos anteriormente.



Método para configurar el estilo del formulario:

void CForm::SetFormStyle( const ENUM_FORM_STYLE style, const ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme, const uchar opacity, const bool shadow= false , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_shadow=shadow; this .m_frame_width_top=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_TOP]; this .m_frame_width_bottom=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_BOTTOM]; this .m_frame_width_left=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_LEFT]; this .m_frame_width_right=array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_WIDTH_RIGHT]; this .SetColorTheme(theme,opacity); this .CreateShadow(( uchar )array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY]); this .DrawShadow(( uchar )array_form_style[style][FORM_STYLE_FRAME_SHADOW_OPACITY]); this .Erase( this .ColorBackground(), this .Opacity()); switch (style) { case FORM_STYLE_BEVEL : this .DrawFormFrame( this .m_frame_width_top, this .m_frame_width_bottom, this .m_frame_width_left, this .m_frame_width_right, this .ColorFrame(), this .Opacity(),FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL); this .DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,Width()- 1 ,Height()- 1 ,array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER], this .Opacity()); break ; default : this .DrawFormFrame( this .m_frame_width_top, this .m_frame_width_bottom, this .m_frame_width_left, this .m_frame_width_right, this .ColorFrame(), this .Opacity(),FRAME_STYLE_FLAT); this .DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,Width()- 1 ,Height()- 1 ,array_color_themes[theme][COLOR_THEME_COLOR_FORM_FRAME_OUTER], this .Opacity()); break ; } }

Comentamos la lógica del método en su listado.

En esencia, este método supone un ejemplo de cómo crear un objeto de formulario con los parámetros necesarios.

Método para dibujar el marco del formulario:



void CForm::DrawFormFrame( const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const ENUM_FRAME_STYLE style) { switch (style) { case FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL : DrawFrameBevel( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_STAMP : DrawFrameStamp( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; case FRAME_STYLE_FLAT : DrawFrameFlat( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; default : DrawFrameSimple( 0 , 0 ,Width(),Height(),wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); break ; } }

Dependiendo del estilo del marco, dibujamos el marco correspondiente del formulario.

Método que dibuja un marco simple:



void CForm::DrawFrameSimple( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { int x1=x, y1=y; int x2=x1+width- 1 ; int y2=y1+height- 1 ; CGCnvElement::DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,colour,opacity); if (wd_left> 1 || wd_right> 1 || wd_top> 1 || wd_bottom> 1 ) CGCnvElement::DrawRectangle(x1+wd_left- 1 ,y1+wd_top- 1 ,x2-wd_right+ 1 ,y2-wd_bottom+ 1 ,colour,opacity); if (wd_left> 2 && wd_right> 2 && wd_top> 2 && wd_bottom> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); else if (wd_left> 2 && wd_top> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); else if (wd_right> 2 && wd_bottom> 2 ) this .Fill(x2- 1 ,y2- 1 ,colour,opacity); else if (wd_left< 3 && wd_right< 3 ) { if (wd_top> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); if (wd_bottom> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y2- 1 ,colour,opacity); } else if (wd_top< 3 && wd_bottom< 3 ) { if (wd_left> 2 ) this .Fill(x1+ 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); if (wd_right> 2 ) this .Fill(x2- 1 ,y1+ 1 ,colour,opacity); } }

Comentamos la lógica del método en el código. Resumiendo: dibuja dos rectángulos, uno dentro del otro. Si existen vacíos entre los rectángulos dibujados en los lugares que forman los lados del futuro marco (los lados de los rectángulos no se tocan), los rellenaremos con el mismo color en el que están dibujados los rectángulos.



Método para dibujar un marco plano:



void CForm::DrawFrameFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { this .DrawFrameSimple(x,y,width,height,wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); if (wd_top> 1 && wd_bottom> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.07 )); } } if (wd_left> 1 && wd_right> 1 ) { for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ),- 0.01 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ),- 0.02 )); } } }

Método para dibujar un marco con relieve (convexo):



void CForm::DrawFrameBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { this .DrawFrameSimple(x,y,width,height,wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); if (wd_top> 1 && wd_bottom> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y), 0.25 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.2 )); } for ( int i=wd_left;i<width-wd_right;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ),- 0.2 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom), 0.1 )); } } if (wd_left> 1 && wd_right> 1 ) { for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+i), 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+i),- 0.1 )); } for ( int i=wd_top;i<height-wd_bottom;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i),- 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width-wd_right,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width-wd_right,y+i), 0.1 )); } } }

Método para dibujar un marco con relieve (cóncavo):



void CForm::DrawFrameStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const int wd_top, const int wd_bottom, const int wd_left, const int wd_right, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { this .DrawFrameSimple(x,y,width,height,wd_top,wd_bottom,wd_left,wd_right,colour,opacity); if (wd_top> 1 && wd_bottom> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.25 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ), 0.2 )); } for ( int i=wd_left;i<width-wd_right;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+wd_top- 1 ), 0.2 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height-wd_bottom),- 0.25 )); } } if (wd_left> 1 && wd_right> 1 ) { for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+i),- 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+i), 0.2 )); } for ( int i=wd_top;i<height-wd_bottom;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+wd_left- 1 ,y+i), 0.2 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width-wd_right,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width-wd_right,y+i),- 0.2 )); } } }

Métodos que dibujan los campos (simple y con relieve):



void CForm::DrawFieldFlat( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { CGCnvElement::DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+width- 1 ,y+height- 1 ,colour,opacity); for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.05 )); } for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); } } void CForm::DrawFieldBevel( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { CGCnvElement::DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+width- 1 ,y+height- 1 ,colour,opacity); for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y), 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ),- 0.1 )); } for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ), 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); } } void CForm::DrawFieldStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity) { CGCnvElement::DrawRectangleFill(x,y,x+width- 1 ,y+height- 1 ,colour,opacity); for ( int i= 0 ;i<width;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y),- 0.1 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+i,y+height- 1 ,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+i,y+height- 1 ), 0.1 )); } for ( int i= 1 ;i<height- 1 ;i++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x,y+ 1 ),- 0.05 )); this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x+width- 1 ,y+i,CGCnvElement::ChangeColorLightness( this .GetPixel(x+width- 1 ,y+ 1 ), 0.05 )); } }

La lógica de los métodos anteriormente mencionados es prácticamente idéntica, y la hemos comentado en el código de los métodos. Esperamos que no surjan dudas sobre ellos. En cualquier caso, el lector podrá plantear cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.

Con esto, podemos dar por finalizada la creación del objeto de formulario.







Simulación

Hoy no habrá pruebas "espectaculares" :) Simplemente crearemos dos formularios diferentes con estilos de construcción y temas de color distintos. Una vez creados los formularios, les añadiremos los campos. El formulario superior tendrá un campo cóncavo dimensional, mientras que el segundo formulario tendrá un campo cóncavo dimensional semitransparente.

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part76\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart76.mq5.



Añadimos al asesor el archivo del objeto de formulario de la biblioteca y renombramos la lista de objetos de elemento como la lista de objetos de formulario:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 2 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; CArrayObj list_forms;

En el manejador OnInit(), creamos dos formularios y dibujamos campos cóncavos en ellos:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); list_forms.Clear(); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 , 40 +(i* 80 ), 100 , 70 ); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); uchar opacity=(i== 0 ? 255 : 250 ); ENUM_FORM_STYLE style=(ENUM_FORM_STYLE)i; ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme=(ENUM_COLOR_THEMES)i; form.SetFormStyle(style,theme,opacity, true ); if (i== 0 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 3 , 10 ,form.Width()- 6 ,form.Height()- 13 ,form.ColorBackground(),form.Opacity()); form.Update( true ); } if (i== 1 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 10 , 10 ,form.Width()- 20 ,form.Height()- 20 , clrWheat , 200 ); form.Update( true ); } if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

A continuación, eliminamos del manejador OnChartEvent() el procesamiento completo de los clics del ratón sobre los objetos:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { } }

Compilamos el asesor y lo iniciamos en el gráfico:





Como podemos ver, con solo indicar el estilo necesario y el tema de color, hemos creado dos formularios diferentes, con colores de componentes y estilo de dibujado distintos.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, continuaremos desarrollando el objeto de formulario y completando su funcionalidad.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y el archivo del asesor de prueba para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

Volver al contenido

*Artículos de esta serie:

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 73): Objeto de formulario del elemento gráfico

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 74): Elemento gráfico básico sobre la clase CCanvas

Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 75): Métodos de trabajo con primitivas y texto en el elemento gráfico básico

