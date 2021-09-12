Gráficos en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 80): Clase de objeto "Fotograma de animación geométrica"

Contenido

Seguimos trabajando con las clases para dibujar formularios en el lienzo. Ya hemos creado varias clases de fotogramas de animación que nos permiten dibujar un fotograma de animación en un área determinada del lienzo conservando el fondo sobre el que se superpone la imagen, para que luego podamos restaurar el fondo al eliminar o cambiar la imagen. A partir de estos fotogramas creados previamente, podremos componer secuencias de animación para realizar cambios rápidos de fotogramas en el futuro. No obstante, un solo fotograma en sí mismo también nos permite crear animaciones dentro de su espacio.

Hoy optimizaremos ligeramente los códigos de estas mismas clases que creamos antes, respetando la idea de que si existen secciones repetitivas de código, su lógica completa podrá (y deberá) organizarse en una función/método aparte para luego poder usar su llamada. Esto hará que el código resulte más legible, y también reducirá su volumen.

Además de esta optimización, crearemos una clase de objeto de fotograma de animación geométrica. ¿Qué significa esto?

Ya disponemos de métodos suficientes para construir varios polígonos, pero aún así, si necesitamos dibujar un polígono regular, resultará mucho más fácil usar la geometría que calcular manualmente las coordenadas de sus vértices (luego podremos añadir otras formas geométricas cuyas coordenadas de los vértices se pueden calcular mediante fórmulas, en lugar de configurarlas manualmente).



De la wikipedia:



Un polígono regular es un polígono convexo en el que todos los lados y todos los ángulos entre los lados adyacentes son iguales (por ejemplo):

Octágono regular.

Cualquier polígono regular se puede inscribir dentro de una circunferencia. Esta circunferencia se denomina circunscrita, es decir, la circunferencia que describe el polígono, mientras que todos los vértices del polígono se encuentran en la línea de la misma.

Circunferencia circunscrita.



Existe además el concepto de circunferencia inscrita, es decir, una circunferencia inscrita en un polígono donde todos los bordes del mismo se encuentran en la línea de la circunferencia.



Circunferencia inscrita.



No vamos a analizar estos polígonos, salvo el cuadrado, que inscribirá una circunferencia en la que, a su vez, dibujaremos el polígono regular.



Por consiguiente, tendremos un rectángulo (más precisamente, un cuadrado), en el que se inscribe una circunferencia, y un polígono regular que se inscribe en esta circunferencia. El cuadrado será un fotograma de animación: las coordenadas de su esquina superior izquierda y el tamaño (longitud) de sus lados. En la circunferencia, cuyo diámetro será igual a la longitud del lado del cuadrado del fotograma de animación, inscribiremos un polígono cuyos vértices se encontrarán en la línea de la circunferencia.

Es decir, para crear un polígono regular, no tendremos que crear por nosotros mismos las matrices de sus coordenadas: bastará con especificar el número deseado de vértices, las coordenadas del ángulo superior izquierdo y la longitud de los lados del cuadrado.







Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, añadimos el índice del nuevo mensaje:

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_ARRAYS_NOT_MATCH,

y el texto del mensaje que se corresponde con el índice nuevamente añadido:

{ "Ошибка! Пустой массив" , "Error! Empty array" }, { "Ошибка! Массив-копия ресурса не совпадает с оригиналом" , "Error! Array-copy of the resource does not match the original" } ,





Como la alineación (ángulo de anclaje) de los fotogramas de animación ahora está vinculada no solo a los fotogramas de texto de las animaciones, sino también a todos los demás (rectangulares, geométricos -que crearemos hoy- y todos los nuevos que seguirán), hemos decidido modificar levemente el nombre de la enumeración y sus constantes, para que estas no estén vinculadas al texto, es decir, a los fotogramas.

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, en la enumeración de los ángulos de anclaje, sustituimos las entradas de texto "TEXT" por el texto "FRAME":

enum ENUM_ FRAME _ANCHOR { FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = 0 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = 1 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = 2 , FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = 4 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER = 5 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = 6 , FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = 8 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = 9 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = 10 , };

A continuación, añadimos a la enumeración de los fotogramas de animación el nuevo tipo, es decir, el fotograma de animaciones de figuras geométricas:

enum ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE { ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY, };

y en la lista de los tipos de figuras dibujadas, añadimos el área coloreada que olvidamos crear en los artículos anteriores:

enum ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE { FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL, FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ARC, FIGURE_TYPE_PIE, FIGURE_TYPE_FILL, };





En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, cambiamos el nombre de la matriz que guarda la copia del recurso gráfico por otro más "elocuente" (simplemente porque el propio autor se ha confundido un poco con los nombres de las matrices, al intentar determinar cuál de ellas se ha pensado precisamente para guardar la copia del formulario incialmente creado), y eliminamos de la sección protegida de la clase el método que guarda el recurso gráfico en una matriz:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); bool ResourceCopy( const string source); private :

Sustituimos en la lista de la clase (o mejor en todos los archivos de la biblioteca a la vez) las entradas de las líneas "TEXT_ANCHOR" por las líneas "FRAME_ANCHOR". Para encontrar todas las entradas en todos los archivos de la biblioteca, bastará con presionar la combinación de teclas Shift+Ctrl+H e introducir los siguientes criterios de búsqueda y reemplazo en la ventana que se abrirá:





Naturalmente, debemos especificar la ruta en el campo "Folder:" teniendo en cuenta la ubicación de nuestro editor.



En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos los métodos para guardar un recurso gráfico en una matriz y restaurar un recurso desde una matriz, y también escribimos los métodos para actualizar el lienzo y el método que retorna el tamaño de la matriz de copia de los recursos gráficos:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} string GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CGCnvElement *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); bool ResourceStamp( const string source); virtual bool Reset( void ); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); CCanvas *GetCanvasObj( void ) { return & this .m_canvas; } void SetFrequency( const ulong value ) { this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( value ); } void CanvasUpdate( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); } uint DuplicateResArraySize( void ) { return ::ArraySize( this .m_duplicate_res); } bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); bool ImageCopy( const string source, uint &array[]); uint ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value); color ChangeColorLightness( const color colour, const double change_value); uint ChangeColorSaturation( const uint clr, const double change_value); color ChangeColorSaturation( const color colour, const double change_value); protected :

El antiguo método ResourceCopy() ahora se llama ResourceStamp():

bool CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp( const string source) { return this .ImageCopy(DFUN, this .m_duplicate_res); }

Método que restaura un recurso gráfico desde la matriz:

bool CGCnvElement::Reset( void ) { int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_duplicate_res); if (size== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } if ( this .m_canvas.Width()* this .m_canvas.Height()!=size) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_ARRAYS_NOT_MATCH); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y= 0 ;y< this .m_canvas.Height();y++) { for ( int x= 0 ;x< this .m_canvas.Width();x++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y, this .m_duplicate_res[n]); n++; } } this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

La lógica del método se describe en los comentarios al código. Resumiendo: comprobamos el tamaño de la matriz de copia, y si no coincide con el original, informamos sobre el error en el log y salimos del método. A continuación, copiamos píxel a píxel en el lienzo todos los datos de la matriz de copia.

Como hemos modificado el nombre de la matriz de copia de recursos y el método que guarda el recurso gráfico en esta matriz, necesitaremos realizar correcciones en el archivo de la clase de objeto de sombra \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh.



Las correcciones se refieren solo al método GaussianBlur():

bool CShadowObj::GaussianBlur( const uint radius) { int n_nodes=( int )radius* 2 + 1 ; if ( !CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp(DFUN) ) return false ; if (( int )radius>= this .Width()/ 2 || ( int )radius>= this .Height()/ 2 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE)); return false ; } int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_duplicate_res ); uchar a_h_data[],r_h_data[],g_h_data[],b_h_data[]; uchar a_v_data[],r_v_data[],g_v_data[],b_v_data[]; if (:: ArrayResize (a_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if ( ArrayResize (b_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (a_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (b_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_v_data\"" ); return false ; } double weights[]; if (! this .GetQuadratureWeights( 1 ,n_nodes,weights)) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { a_h_data[i]=GETRGBA( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); r_h_data[i]=GETRGBR( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); g_h_data[i]=GETRGBG( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); b_h_data[i]=GETRGBB( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); } uint XY; double a_temp= 0.0 ,r_temp= 0.0 ,g_temp= 0.0 ,b_temp= 0.0 ; int coef= 0 ; int j=( int )radius; for ( int Y= 0 ;Y< this .Height();Y++) { for ( uint X=radius;X< this .Width()-radius;X++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint x= 0 ;x<radius;x++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; } for ( int x= int ( this .Width()-radius);x< this .Width();x++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; } } int dxdy= 0 ; for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width();X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height()-radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { dxdy=i*( int ) this .Width(); a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint y= 0 ;y<radius;y++) { XY=y* this .Width()+X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; } for ( int y= int ( this .Height()-radius);y< this .Height();y++) { XY=y* this .Width()+X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; } } for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) this .m_duplicate_res[i] =ARGB(a_v_data[i],r_v_data[i],g_v_data[i],b_v_data[i]); for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width();X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height()-radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; this .m_canvas.PixelSet(X,Y, this .m_duplicate_res[XY] ); } } return true ; }





Vamos a mejorar la clase de objeto de fotograma de animación en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\Frame.mqh.



En la sección protegida de la clase, declaramos el método para registrar los valores de las coordenadas y el desplazamiento del rectángulo como los pasados, para su posterior uso, y luego escribimos el método virtual para guardar y restaurar el fondo debajo de la imagen:

class CFrame : public CPixelCopier { protected : ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE m_frame_figure_type; ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR m_anchor_last; double m_x_last; double m_y_last; int m_shift_x_prev; int m_shift_y_prev; void SetLastParams( const double quad_x, const double quad_y, const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ) { return false ; } public :

Todos estos métodos son el resultado de la optimización del código de los métodos para dibujar figuras en las clases que escribimos en los artículos anteriores.

El método virtual aquí simplemente retorna false, y debe implementarse en las clases herederas (si su implementación en todas las clases heredadas es la misma, haremos que este método no sea virtual, solo en esta clase). Veremos el método SetLastParams() un poco más tarde.



En la sección pública de la clase, escribimos el método para poner a cero la matriz de píxeles:

public : void ResetArray( void ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array, 0 ); } ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR LastAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_anchor_last; } double LastX( void ) const { return this .m_x_last; } double LastY( void ) const { return this .m_y_last; } int LastShiftX( void ) const { return this .m_shift_x_prev; } int LastShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y_prev; } ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE FrameFigureType( void ) const { return this .m_frame_figure_type; } CFrame(); protected :

El método simplemente establece en cero el tamaño de la matriz de píxeles. Esto es necesario para procesar correctamente el cambio de tamaño del rectángulo dibujado, ya que, en el método que guarda el fondo para su posterior restauración, primero se comprueba el tamaño de esta matriz, y si es igual a cero, luego se guarda el fondo; de lo contrario, se considerará que el fondo ha sido previamente guardado con los valores correctos de las coordenadas y los tamaños del área guardada. En consecuencia, si cambiamos la figura que se está dibujando, la matriz deberá restablecerse a cero; de lo contrario, el fondo debajo de la nueva figura no se guardará, y luego se restaurará un fondo completamente diferente desde un área completamente distinta (el guardado antes del cambio del tamaño, las coordenadas y la apariencia de la figura que se está dibujando).

En la sección protegida de la clase, declaramos el constructor para la clase de fotograma de animación para las figuras geométricas, que crearemos y probaremos hoy:

protected : CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int len, CGCnvElement *element); };

Por analogía con las otras clases heredadas creadas anteriormente, transmitiremos al constructor de la clase el identificador del objeto, las coordenadas X e Y de la esquina superior izquierda del fotograma, la longitud de los lados del fotograma cuadrado y el puntero al elemento gráfico a partir del cual se crea el nuevo objeto.



Implementación del constructor del objeto de fotograma de animación geométrica:

CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int len,CGCnvElement *element) : CPixelCopier(id,x,y,len,len,element) { this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY; this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; }

En la lista de inicialización, transmitimos todos los parámetros necesarios al constructor de la clase padre, y en el cuerpo de la clase, escribimos el tipo de figura como ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY, que añadiremos hoy a la lista de tipos de fotogramas de animación. El resto de los parámetros se inicializan de forma similar a los constructores previamente analizados de las clases de animación rectangular y de texto.

Método que registra las coordenadas y el desplazamiento del rectángulo dibujado como los anteriores:

void CFrame::SetLastParams( const double quad_x, const double quad_y, const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP) { this .m_anchor_last=anchor; this .m_x_last=quad_x; this .m_y_last=quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; }

A este método se ha transferido un fragmento de código que se repite constantemente desde los métodos para dibujar las formas con guardado y restauración del fondo del formulario que hemos analizado en artículos anteriores.

Vamos a mejorar las clases herederas de la clase CFrame.

Abrimos el archivo de la clase de animación rectangular \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\FrameQuad.mqh y hacemos los cambios necesarios.



En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos dos variables para almacenar los desplazamientos de las coordenadas del rectángulo dibujado y declaramos un método virtual para guardar y restaurar el fondo debajo de la imagen:

class CFrameQuad : public CFrame { private : double m_quad_x; double m_quad_y; uint m_quad_width; uint m_quad_height; int m_shift_x; int m_shift_y; virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ); public :

En la sección pública de la clase, completamos la implementación del constructor paramétrico; ahora inicializaremos en su cuerpo todas las variables de clase (antes estas no se inicializaban, lo cual no es correcto):

public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 0 ; this .m_quad_height= 0 ; this .m_shift_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; }

Vamos a ver cómo eran nnuestros métodos de dibujado con guardado/restauración del fondo usando como ejemplo el método de dibujado de un punto:

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Ahora, podemos sustituir los fragmentos de código resaltados a color por los nuevos métodos que hemos escrito hoy. Este es el aspecto que tendrá ahora el método:

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

Como podemos ver, sustituyendo los fragmentos de código indicados por la llamada de los nuevos métodos hemos reducido significativamente el código, y también lo hemos hecho más legible. Hemos realizado cambios idénticos en todos los métodos de dibujado de figuras con guardado y restauración del fondo. Como hay muchos métodos y ya hemos realizado los mismos cambios en todos ellos, no analizaremos su lista completa; podemos familiarizarnos con ellas en los archivos adjuntos al artículo.

Vamos a echar un vistazo a los métodos para dibujar elipses. Como el lector recordará, en el último artículo no dibujamos elipses, ya que existe una división potencial por cero en CCanvas. Esto sucede si transmitimos al método las mismas coordenadas x1 y x2 o y1 e y2 del rectángulo en el que se dibuja la elipse. Por consiguiente, en este caso, necesitamos corregir los valores de las mismas coordenadas si estos son iguales:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double xn1=:: fmin (x1,x2); double xn2=:: fmax (x1,x2); double yn1=:: fmin (y1,y2); double yn2=:: fmax (y1,y2); if (xn2==xn1) xn2=xn1+ 0.1 ; if (yn2==yn1) yn2=yn1+ 0.1 ; this .m_quad_x=xn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=yn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil ((xn2-xn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil ((yn2-yn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseAA(xn1,yn1,xn2,yn2,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double xn1=:: fmin (x1,x2); double xn2=:: fmax (x1,x2); double yn1=:: fmin (y1,y2); double yn2=:: fmax (y1,y2); if (xn2==xn1) xn2=xn1+ 0.1 ; if (yn2==yn1) yn2=yn1+ 0.1 ; this .m_quad_x=xn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=yn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil ((xn2-xn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil ((yn2-yn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseWu(( int )xn1,( int )yn1,( int )xn2,( int )yn2,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

Método que guarda y restaura el fondo debajo del dibujo:

bool CFrameQuad::SaveRestoreBG( void ) { this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } return CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+ this .m_shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+ this .m_shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height); }

Simplemente hemos trasladado al método el bloque de código que se repite constantemente en los métodos para dibujar figuras con guardado y restauración del fondo.



En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\FrameText.mqh, los cambios serán mínimos: solo tenemos que sustituir en dos lugares del código las líneas "ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR" por "ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR":

class CFrameText : public CFrame { private : public : bool TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ); CFrameText() {;} CFrameText( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , "" ,element) {} }; bool CFrameText::TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ) {





Clase de objeto de fotograma de animación geométrica

En cuanto a su lógica, la clase de objeto de fotograma de animación geométrica no diferirá mucho de sus dos predecesoras: la clase de los objetos de fotograma de animación de texto y rectangular. Solo necesitamos crear un método que calcule las coordenadas de los vértices del polígono en la circunferencia, dependiendo del número de vértices en el polígono:

Fórmulas para calcular las coordenadas cartesianas de un polígono regular:



Supongamos que xc e yc son las coordenadas del centro, y que R es el radio de una circunferencia circunscrita alrededor de un polígono regular; si ϕ0 es la coordenada angular del primer vértice relativo al centro; entonces, las coordenadas cartesianas de los vértices de un pológono n regular serán determinadas por las fórmulas:







donde i adopta los valores de 0 a n−1

En la carpeta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\, creamos el nuevo archivo FrameGeometry.mqh de la clase CFrameGeometry.

Debemos incluir en el archivo el archivo de la clase de objeto de fotograma de animación, y ya de este se heredará la clase:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameGeometry : public CFrame { }

Vamos a analizar la definición del cuerpo de la clase como un todo donde todas las variables de la clase y el método virtual para guardar y restaurar el fondo debajo del dibujo se declaran en la sección privada (hemos analizado anteriormente el método en el contexto de la clase de objeto de animación rectangular: se trata simplemente de transferir los bloques de código repetidos en los métodos para dibujar las figuras de los artículos anteriores). También en la sección privada, declaramos el método para calcular las coordenadas de un polígono regular.

En la sección pública de la clase se encuentran los constructores (predeterminados y paramétricos) y los métodos necesarios para dibujar polígonos regulares: simples, coloreados y con suavizado:

class CFrameGeometry : public CFrame { private : double m_square_x; double m_square_y; uint m_square_length; int m_shift_x; int m_shift_y; int m_array_x[]; int m_array_y[]; virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ); void CoordsNgon( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle); public : CFrameGeometry() {;} CFrameGeometry( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_x, 0 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_y, 0 ); this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_square_x= 0 ; this .m_square_y= 0 ; this .m_square_length= 0 ; this .m_shift_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; } ~CFrameGeometry() { :: ArrayFree ( this .m_array_x); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_array_y); } bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); };

Vamos a echar un vistazo a algunos métodos de la clase.

Método que dibuja un rectangulo regular:

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygon( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

Como podemos ver, lo único en lo que se diferencia este método de otros similares es en el dibujado de los polígonos de las clases anteriores (la clase de fotograma de animación rectangular), es decir, aquí no se transmiten las matrices de las coordenadas de los vértices del polígono preparadas de antemano, sino el número de vértices del polígono y las coordenadas de la esquina superior izquierda del fotograma cuadrado en el que se dibujará el polígono, y ya en el propio método, se llama al método que calcula las coordenadas de los vértices del polígono según el número de sus vértices, las coordenadas, el radio de la circunferencia y el ángulo de rotación, en el que se rellenan las matrices de las coordenadas de los vértices X e Y. Después, simplemente dibujamos el polígono que se corresponde con el método, usando para ello la clase CCanvas.



Para comparar, veamos el mismo método que dibuja un polígono coloreado:

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element. DrawPolygonFill ( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

La única diferencia respecto al primer método es la llamada del método de dibujado del polígono coloreado.



El resto de los métodos son casi idénticos a los dos anteriores, con la excepción de algunas peculiaridades de cálculo de las coordenadas del rectángulo delineado para dibujar un polígono con un grosor de línea determinado; ahí debemos tener en cuenta al calcular las coordenadas y las dimensiones del rectángulo de contorno el valor del grosor de la línea dibujada.

Aquí tenemos los otros métodos para dibujar polígonos regulares:

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonFill( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonAA( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonWu( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonSmooth( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; this .m_square_x=coord_x-correct; this .m_square_y=coord_y-correct; this .m_square_length=len+correct* 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonThick( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }





Método virtual que guarda y restaura el fondo debajo del dibujo:

bool CFrameGeometry::SaveRestoreBG( void ) { this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_square_length, this .m_square_length,FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } return CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_square_x+ this .m_shift_x), int ( this .m_square_y+ this .m_shift_y), this .m_square_length, this .m_square_length); }

Este es un bloque de código repetido transferido desde los métodos de dibujado de figuras del último artículo.

Método para calcular las coordenadas de un polígono regular inscrito en una circunferencia:

void CFrameGeometry::CoordsNgon( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle) { int n=(N< 3 ? 3 : N); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_x,n); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_y,n); double R=( double )len/ 2.0 ; double xc=coord_x+R; double yc=coord_y+R; double grad=angle* M_PI / 180.0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { double a= 2.0 * M_PI *i/n+grad; double xi=xc+R*:: cos (a); double yi=yc+R*:: sin (a); this .m_array_x[i]= int (:: floor (xi)); this .m_array_y[i]= int (:: floor (yi)); } }

La lógica del método se describe con detalle en los comentarios al código. Fórmulas de cálculo de las coordenadas cartesianas de un polígono.





El lector podrá estudiar el método por su cuenta; no creemos que le plantee dudas. En cualquier caso, podrá escribir cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.

La clase de objeto de fotograma de animación geométrica ahora está completa.

Ahora, necesitaremos darle acceso desde un programa externo, y también la capacidad de crear rápidamente objetos de esta clase.



Todos los objetos de fotograma de animación recién creados se guardan en sus propias listas en la clase CAnimations.

Vamos a introducir las mejoras necesarias en el archivo de clase \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\Animations.mqh.



Conectamos el archivo de la clase de objeto de fotograma de animación geométrica recién creada al archivo de la clase, y luego declaramos en la sección privada de la clase la lista que almacenará todos los objetos recién creados de esta clase:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "FrameText.mqh" #include "FrameQuad.mqh" #include "FrameGeometry.mqh" class CAnimations : public CObject { private : CGCnvElement *m_element; CArrayObj m_list_frames_text; CArrayObj m_list_frames_quad; CArrayObj m_list_frames_geom; bool IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CFrame *GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new); public :

En la sección pública de la clase, declaramos el método para crear un nuevo objeto de fotograma de animación geométrica y

escribimos el método que retorna el puntero a la lista de estos objetos:



public : CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element); CAnimations(){;} CFrame *CreateNewFrameText( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameGeometry( const int id); CFrame *GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_text; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_quad; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesGeometry( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_geom; }

A continuación, declaramos los métodos para dibujar polígonos regulares:



bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); };





Todas las entradas de la línea "ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR" en el listado de la clase deberán sustituirse por la línea "ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR".



En el método que retorna un objeto de fotograma de animación según su tipo e identificador, añadimos el procesamiento del nuevo tipo de objeto de fotograma de animación:

CFrame *CAnimations::GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { CFrame *frame= NULL ; int total= ( frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT ? this .m_list_frames_text.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD ? this .m_list_frames_quad.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY ? this .m_list_frames_geom.Total() : 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame= this .m_list_frames_text.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame= this .m_list_frames_quad.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY : frame= this .m_list_frames_geom.At(i); break ; default : break ; } if (frame== NULL ) continue ; if (frame.ID()==id) return frame; } return NULL ; }

Método que crea un nuevo objeto de fotograma de animación geométrica:

CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameGeometry( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameGeometry(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_geom.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

La lógica del método se describe al completo en los comentarios al código.

En el método que retorna o crea un nuevo objeto de fotograma de animación, añadimos el procesamiento del nuevo tipo de fotograma de animación:

CFrame *CAnimations::GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new) { CFrameQuad *frame_q= NULL ; CFrameText *frame_t= NULL ; CFrameGeometry *frame_g= NULL ; switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame_t= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id); if (frame_t!= NULL ) return frame_t; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameText(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame_q= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id); if (frame_q!= NULL ) return frame_q; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameQuad(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY : frame_g= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,id); if (frame_g!= NULL ) return frame_g; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameGeometry(id); default : return NULL ; } }

Aquí, de la misma manera, la lógica al completo se describe en los comentarios al código.



Al final del listado de la clase, añadimos la implementación de los métodos de dibujado de polígonos regulares:

bool CAnimations::DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonFillOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonAAOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonWuOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY, create_new ); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonThickOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); }

La lógica de todos estos métodos es absolutamente idéntica, así que analizaremos el ejemplo del último método.

Como podemos ver, todo aquí es simple: en primer lugar, o bien obtenemos de la lista el objeto de fotograma de animación geométrica ya creado, o bien lo creamos si no está en la lista, y después, en el caso de que la bandera de creación de un nuevo objeto esté establecida, y si el objeto no se ha podido obtener o crear, retornamos false.

De lo contrario, retornamos el resultado de la llamada al método homónimo de la clase de objeto de fotograma de animación geométrica obtenido de la lista o recién creado.







Ahora, vamos a modificar la clase del objeto de formulario en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh.

Todas las entradas de la línea "ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR" en la lista de clases deben reemplazarse por "ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR".



En la sección privada de la clase, declaramos los métodos para poner a cero los tamaños de las matrices de píxeles de las tres clases de fotogramas de animación:

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void );

Necesitamos esto para que funcionen correctamente los métodos de guardado y restauración del fondo del formulario donde se dibujan las figuras (que hemos analizado anteriormente).

En la sección pública de la clase, escribimos un método para fijar el aspecto del formulario y declaramos un método virtual que restaura el recurso gráfico de una matriz:



void DrawFieldStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void Done( void ) { CGCnvElement::CanvasUpdate( false ); CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp(DFUN); } virtual bool Reset( void );

¿Y para qué necesitamos el método que fija el aspecto del formulario?

Por ejemplo: supongamos que hemos creado un formulario y hemos dibujado todos los elementos inmutables necesarios en él. Ahora necesitamos copiar la apariencia creada del formulario en la matriz de copia del recurso gráfico, de forma que, si fuera necesario, podamos devolver la forma original del formulario. Y es que, al fin y al cabo, todo lo que dibujamos en el formulario, todos estos cambios, se muestran con precisión en el recurso gráfico: para que tengamos la posibilidad de no redibujar el formulario completo, solo necesitamos almacenar una copia del formulario creado originalmente en una matriz especial desde donde siempre podremos restaurar la apariencia original, cosa que en realidad hace el método Reset().



En la sección pública de la clase, escribimos los métodos para dibujar polígonos regulares:

bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw) : false ); } bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonFillOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw) : false ); } bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonAAOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonWuOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,create_new,redraw,style,end_style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonThickOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style,end_style) : false ); }

Todos los métodos son idénticos y retornan el resultado de la llamada de los métodos correspondientes de la instancia de la clase CAnimations que hemos analizado anteriormente.



Implementamos fuera del cuerpo de la clase los métodos declarados:

Estos son los tres métodos que resetean el tamaño de las matrices de los tres objetos de fotograma de animación:



void CForm::ResetArrayFrameT( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesText(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameText *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } } void CForm::ResetArrayFrameQ( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesQuad(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameQuad *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } } void CForm::ResetArrayFrameG( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesGeometry(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameGeometry *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } }

Todos los métodos son idénticos entre sí:

Si el objeto de la clase CAnimation no existe —salimos del método—, este objeto no tiene animaciones.

Obtenemos el puntero a la lista de fotogramas de animación que se corresponden con el método. En un ciclo por la lista resultante, obtenemos el puntero al siguiente objeto de fotograma de animación y ponemos su matriz de píxeles a cero.



Método que restaura el recurso de una matriz:

bool CForm::Reset( void ) { CGCnvElement::Reset(); this .ResetArrayFrameQ(); this .ResetArrayFrameT(); this .ResetArrayFrameG(); return true ; }

Primero, llamamos al método de la clase principal que restaura el recurso gráfico de la matriz de copia, y luego ponemos a cero las matrices de píxeles de todos los objetos de fotogramas de animación, de manera que después de restaurar la apariencia del formulario, podamos copiar de nuevo el fondo en las coordenadas deseadas y en el tamaño del área de fondo a guardar.



Bueno, ya estamos listos para poner a prueba el dibujado de polígonos regulares en el formulario.







Simulación

Para las pruebas, tomaremos el asesor de prueba del artículo anterior y

lo guardaremos en la carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part80\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart80.mq5.



¿Cómo vamos a realizar la prueba? Si el lector recuerda, en el último artículo dibujamos figuras en un objeto de formulario presionando las teclas del teclado. Hoy haremos lo mismo. Solo tendremos que reasignar los botones cuya pulsación activa el dibujado de los polígonos a los que hemos asignado dinámicamente las coordenadas y los tamaños. En esta ocasión, también cambiaremos dinámicamente las coordenadas del fotograma de animación en el eje X y el número de vértices del polígono dibujado (de 3 a 10).



Si presionamos la tecla " Y ", se dibujará un polígono regular sin suavizar,

", se dibujará un polígono regular sin suavizar, Si presionamos la tecla " U ", se dibujará un polígono regular coloreado sin suavizar,



", se dibujará un polígono regular coloreado sin suavizar, Si presionamos la tecla " I ", se dibujará un polígono regular suavizado por el algoritmo AntiAlliasing (AA),



", se dibujará un polígono regular suavizado por el algoritmo AntiAlliasing (AA), Si presionamos la tecla " O ", se dibujará un polígono regular suavizado por el algoritmo de Xiaolin Wu,

", se dibujará un polígono regular suavizado por el algoritmo de Xiaolin Wu, Si presionamos la tecla " P ", se dibujará un polígono regular del grosor indicado, suavizado por dos algoritmos suavizado (Smooth),

", se dibujará un polígono regular del grosor indicado, suavizado por dos algoritmos suavizado (Smooth), Si presionamos la tecla " A ", se dibujará un polígono regular del grosor indicado, con uso de suavizado con filtrado preliminar (Thick),

", se dibujará un polígono regular del grosor indicado, con uso de suavizado con filtrado preliminar (Thick), A la tecla "." le asignaremos el dibujado del área coloreada; de hecho, rellenará todo el formulario con el color especificado.



Además, con cada clic en el formulario, la coordenada X del fotograma dibujado cambiará, y el número de vértices del polígono dibujado aumentará en 1.

Todas las entradas de la sublínea "TEXT_ANCHOR" serán reemplazadas por la sublínea "FRAME_ANCHOR".



En el manejador OnInit() del asesor, después de la creación de cada formulario, fijaremos su apariencia:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; list_forms.Clear(); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int y= 40 ; if (i> 0 ) { CForm *form_prev=list_forms.At(i- 1 ); if (form_prev== NULL ) continue ; y=form_prev.BottomEdge()+ 10 ; } CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 ,y, 100 ,(i< 2 ? 70 : 30 )); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); uchar opacity=(i== 1 ? 250 : 255 ); if (i< 2 ) { ENUM_FORM_STYLE style=(ENUM_FORM_STYLE)i; ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme=(ENUM_COLOR_THEMES)i; form.SetFormStyle(style,theme,opacity, true , false ); } if (i== 0 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 3 , 10 ,form.Width()- 6 ,form.Height()- 13 ,form.ColorBackground(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); } if (i== 1 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 10 , 10 ,form.Width()- 20 ,form.Height()- 20 , clrWheat , 200 ); form.Done(); } if (i== 2 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "V-Градиент" , "V-Gradient" ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , false ); } if (i== 3 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), false ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "H-Градиент" , "H-Gradient" ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); } if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





En el manejador OnChartEvent(), en el bloque de procesamiento de la pulsación de las teclas, añadiremos la llamada del método de restauración de la apariencia del formulario y el reseteo de las matrices de píxeles de los objetos de fotograma:



if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { figure_type=FigureType(lparam); if (figure_type!=figure_type_prev) { figure=FigureTypeDescription(figure_type); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form=list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (form.ID()== 2 ) { nx1=ny1=nx2=ny2=nx3=ny3=nx4=ny4=nx5=ny5= 0 ; form.Reset(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,figure,form.TextLastX(),form.TextLastY(),form.TextAnchor(), C'211,233,149' , 255 , false , true ); } } figure_type_prev=figure_type; } }

En la función FigureType(), añadiremos el procesamiento de la tecla "." :

ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE FigureType( const long key_code) { switch (( int )key_code) { case 49 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL; case 50 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA; case 51 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL; case 52 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK; case 53 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL; case 54 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK; case 55 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE; case 56 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA; case 57 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU; case 48 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK; case 81 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE; case 87 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA; case 69 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU; case 82 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH; case 84 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK; case 89 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON; case 85 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL; case 73 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA; case 79 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU; case 80 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH; case 65 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK; case 83 : return FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE; case 68 : return FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL; case 70 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE; case 71 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL; case 72 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA; case 74 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU; case 75 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE; case 76 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL; case 90 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA; case 88 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU; case 67 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE; case 86 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL; case 66 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA; case 78 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU; case 77 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ARC; case 188 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIE; case 190 : return FIGURE_TYPE_FILL; default : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL; } }

En la función FigureProcessing(), crearemos dinámicamente las matrices de coordenadas:

void FigureProcessing(CForm *form, const ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE figure_type) { int array_x[]; int array_y[]; switch (figure_type) {

y allí donde sea necesario transmitir a los métodos de las clases las matrices de coordinadas, estableceremos el tamaño de dichas matrices:

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;





Allí donde tengamos los códigos para procesar la pulsación de las teclas para dibujar polígonos, escribiremos un nuevo manejador; ahora, en estos lugares, llamaremos a los métodos para dibujar polígonos regulares:

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrAliceBlue ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonFillOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightCoral ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonAAOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightCyan ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonWuOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightGoldenrod ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, 3 , clrLightGreen , 255 , 0.5 , 10.0 , true , false , STYLE_SOLID ,LINE_END_BUTT); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonThickOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, 5 , clrLightSalmon , 255 , true , false , STYLE_SOLID ,LINE_END_BUTT); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ;

Aquí hemos comentado el código con bastante detalle, así que no debería plantear dudas. En cualquier caso, el lector podrá escribir cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.

Al final de la función, no debemos olvidarnos de añadir el procesamiento de la pulsación de la tecla "." para colorear el formulario:

case FIGURE_TYPE_FILL : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; form.FillOnBG( 0 ,coordX1,coordY1, clrLightSteelBlue , 255 , 10 ); break ; default : break ; } }

Compilamos el asesor y lo iniciamos en el gráfico del símbolo.



Después del inicio, presionamos las teclas a las que les hemos asignado el dibujado de polígonos regulares y al mismo tiempo que el rellenado a color del área:







Bueno, todo funciona según lo previsto. Un pequeño detalle: las cifras no son muy uniformes... En nuestra opinión, tienen mejor apariencia los polígonos con el algoritmo de suavizado de Wu. Al colorear, podemos ajustar el grado (umbral) de rellenado a color, indicando el valor deseado del parámetro threshould:

form.FillOnBG( 0 ,coordX1,coordY1, clrLightSteelBlue , 255 , 10 );





¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, seguiremos trabajando con las animaciones y el objeto de formulario.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y el archivo del asesor de prueba para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

