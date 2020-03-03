AlphaEdge

AlphaEdge – RSI Pullback EA (Trend-Adaptive & Risk-Controlled)

AlphaEdge is a rule-based Expert Advisor designed to trade controlled pullbacks within established trends, not random reversals.

The strategy is built on a 2-period RSI pullback model, optimized to enter trades only when price temporarily retraces within bullish or bearish market structure.

No martingale.
No grid.
No overtrading.

How AlphaEdge Trades

  • Identifies the dominant trend

  • Waits for short-term RSI exhaustion

  • Enters pullbacks aligned with market direction

  • Uses predefined stop loss and take profit

This approach focuses on consistency and risk control, rather than aggressive exposure.

Risk & Execution

  • Fixed and optimized SL/TP logic

  • Adjustable position sizing

  • Fast execution, suitable for volatile markets

  • Designed to keep drawdowns controlled

AlphaEdge can be used flexibly:

  • Smaller accounts: higher relative risk for growth

  • Larger accounts: lower risk for smoother equity

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol tested: GBPUSD

  • Timeframe: D1

  • Minimum leverage: 1:100

  • Broker: Any reliable broker (ECN recommended)

Important Notes

  • This EA trades selectively and will not generate daily signals

  • Backtests are provided for transparency, not future guarantees

  • Always test on demo before live trading

Recommended products
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
BTCUltra Scalp Pro
Peter Labas
Experts
A BTC Ultra Scalp Pro egy teljesen automatizált Expert Advisor, amelyet kifejezetten a Bitcoin (BTCUSD) piac magas volatilitására terveztek . A kockázatos martingál vagy grid rendszerekkel ellentétben ez az EA logikai alapú trendkövető stratégiát használ, amelyet fejlett volatilitásszűrők védenek. A rendszer mozgóátlagok, SuperTrend és Momentum indikátorok kombinációjával azonosítja a nagy valószínűségű kitörési és trendfolytatási helyzeteket. Fontos, hogy egy ADX szűrőt alkalmaz , hogy elkerülj
Gold Scalper Beta
Gabriel Katao Silwamba
Experts
The Katsil Scalper is an innovative approach in the financial market that has been developed through years of meticulous research and development. This strategy encapsulates the very essence of the iconic Katsil brand, which is renowned for its blend of sophistication, excellence, and meticulous attention to detail. With the help of cutting-edge technology, the Katsil Scalper is designed to provide a competitive edge to those seeking to achieve leadership in the financial market. The method is
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
Experts
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than a year of live testing under real market conditions. 1. Strategy Overview Gold Catalyst EA MT5 employs a systematic approach that blends: Trend Analysis: Detects profitable setups by monitorin
Edge EA Pro MT5
Aleksandr Zheltikov
4.67 (3)
Experts
Edge is a fully automated trading system that finds trading opportunities and places trades by combining technical indicators, price action analysis, wave analysis and all-day market pattern analysis using Fibonacci areas. Based on historical market data, the system's thinly layered multilayer neural network is trained to identify patterns and relationships that can be used to predict future price movements. The neural network processes various inputs, including price data, technical indicators
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Rosaline
Simone Peruggio
5 (4)
Experts
Rosaline is an EA that operates with a refinement of a simple strategy based on RSI + bollinger bands + ATR mainly on Gold, EU and OJ. The EA is designed with manually settable 'equity protect' that goes to protect capital from drawdowns. What does this mean?  If you are thinking of using it to pass a challenge you can do so because thanks to this 'feature' you are covered by the classic daily DD rule. Example: on a 100k account you can set a hedge at -4%. If EA reaches that floating loss it
USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert
Gaziz Zhumash
Experts
Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits. Key Strategy Highlights: Technical Indicator
Atomic Advanced EA
Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
Experts
Atomic Multi-Strategy EA: Your Ultimate Trading Toolkit Welcome to Atomic, the most versatile and powerful trading automaton for MetaTrader 5. I designed this Expert Advisor not just as a single tool, but as a complete trading framework. It's a multi-strategy, multi-symbol powerhouse built on a foundation of sophisticated trade and risk management. Whether you're a trend-follower, a scalper, or a grid trader, Atomic provides the features and flexibility to build, test, and deploy virtually any
GME trend
Caochunyun Cao
Experts
Symbol：only EURUSD; TF:1 min; account type：stand or  ecn; Spread:max 35 point; Worktime:any and all auto; Min capital：200$; mm=true(defaut); risk=5-20; Models:short trend, base ai-rnn ; 500 to 10000 ony 20-40 days; This new ea,best models and test..one day open 40-100 order.keep one order 5-30min. and all day auto work which as miner, best choose Next 10 pay—>1000$;
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
MOVING 5 best expert advisor For all symbols
Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
Experts
No need for strategies or thinking, just hire him for $300 or purchase him. I see that this expert is good in Forex in 2026! Tips: Note: These settings apply to the arrows; you can change the settings. Watch the video more than once, as you will encounter new information each time. You won't understand or benefit from it if you don't watch the entire video due to the overwhelming amount of information. Real-life experience with this expert: Earn from $3,000 to $227,272 per month and $2,500,000
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Arbitrage Triad Pro
Gabriel Lopes Rocha De Moraes
Experts
Arbitrage Triad Pro – Advanced Triple Arbitrage Intelligence for the Forex Market Arbitrage Triad Pro is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that leverages an intelligent triple arbitrage system to quickly identify and capitalize on profit opportunities across multiple currency pairs—fully automated and precise. Designed for traders seeking accuracy, consistency, and efficiency , the EA combines advanced statistical analysis, real-time price monitoring , and instant order execution to maximize profit
BreakOutScalperEA
Ivan Kochubeev
Experts
BreakOutScalperEA  is a very effective b reakout scalper . The Expert Advisor is long-term, and shows good results over a long period. Entry points are determined based on the ZigZag indicator, filtering out lower-quality points. Deals support is provided by trailing stop, depending on the situation, based on the built-in filters, it can be activated immediately after entering the transaction or wait for a some profit. Recommended pair: EURUSD; The results from real trading here - LiveSignal. Se
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Golden Strike Pro x30 for Prop Firm
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
GOLDEN STRIKE PRO X30 FOR PROP FIRMS - XAUUSD M15 PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM WITH EXTRAORDINARY RESULTS PROVEN PERFORMANCE - $528,436.25 PROFIT ON $200K FUNDED ACCOUNT! Transform your XAUUSD trading with this elite algorithmic system that has consistently delivered exceptional returns with minimal risk. OUTSTANDING STATISTICS THAT SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES: TOTAL PROFIT : $528,436.25 on $200K funded account MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN : Only 6.87% - Ultra-low risk! PROFIT FACTOR : 2.77 - Near
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
GoldenFingerMTG by MidasAlgo
Lim Khai Yee
Experts
GoldenFinger MTG  by MidasAlgo ‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍ Download the demo of GoldenFinger MTG EA today, then grab this new release special offer before it expires after 10 purchases to RENT it for just 1 month at only $30/month(N.P.$88.88) – the LOWEST price you can get from MidasAlgo products! This exclusive deal allows investors to test its robust performance on both DEMO and LIVE accounts before making any further purchase!  REALIST
Oscillator Trigger EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
Oscillator Trigger EA  is a expert advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who seek stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks.This expert advisor works effectively on different timeframes and on all trading instru
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
Experts
That day changed everything. It started like any other — a latte, a European café, the scent of fresh pastries. Then I saw him: elegant, in a hurry, stepping into a sleek car. As he moved, something fell — a flash drive. It wasn’t ordinary. Heavy. Engraved: “R.D.” The car vanished. I picked it up, pressed a doorbell at the building he’d exited. Silence. I slipped it into my bag, sensing this was only the beginning. Hours later, at the airport, I remembered. On the plane, I opened it. One folder
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Experts
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Bober Ready
Arnold Bobrinskii
3 (1)
Experts
Are you looking for a powerful and user-friendly trading solution? Look no further than Bober Ready trading robot based on ready made strategies. Using optimized and forward tested strategies , this trading robot is designed to analyze market data and make intelligent trading decisions in real-time. Bober Ready robot is accessible to traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started, this tool can help you make smarter trades with very simple settings. So why wait? Inv
Loophole
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
Experts
Live signal Find out more here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/prizmal/seller Keep an eye out for the latest news, updates, and developments by subscribing to the official  PrizmaL Channel! This trading robot is tailored for the NZDCAD currency pair and operates based on an averaging strategy that utilizes RSI and CCI as its primary indicators. Each trade is managed with dynamic take-profit and stop-loss levels to enhance risk control and profitability. The strategy was optimized using six
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Experts
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision trading for XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. The system combines four complementary strategies in a single EA to handle varying market regimes. It is self-contained for MT5 and requires no external DLLs or third-party installers. Key features Four strategies in one EA: coordinated strategies that complement each other to address trend, range, and volatil
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – quantitative adaptive grid that evolves with the market NEXUS is a 100% automated system that builds rule combinations in real time, validates them out-of-sample , and only trades when it detects a statistical edge in a valid market context. Quick specifications System type: adaptive grid with OOS (out-of-sample) validation and environment filters (news, volatility, session/day and optional volume value areas). Instruments: major and cross Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EUR
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Version 11.0 - Where Institutional Intelligence Meets Specialized Trading Since pioneering genuine AI integration in algorithmic trading, we have refined this approach through multiple market cycles, economic regimes, and technological evolutions. What began as our conviction that adaptive machine learning represents the natural progression of quantitative trading has become an industry direction. Version 11.0 marks our most sophisticated implementation yet. This is not AI as m
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Experts
The KT Gold Nexus EA is a professionally built trading system designed for Gold spot market(XAUUSD). Developed using extensive high-precision historical data, it has undergone rigorous stress testing and robustness checks across various market regimes and cycles. Leveraging advanced algorithmic techniques, including machine learning-driven optimizations, the EA is designed for long-term viability. It operates exclusively in the long direction. Trading is a journey that requires patience, as ever
Fibo 61 8 and martingale
Komila Safarova
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on Fibonacci retracements, Relative Strength Index and Exponential Moving Average. Contact me to receive the set file, download it from the comment section the Gold (XAUUSD) set file, click here. Avoid using a low balance — a minimum 50,000-cent account is recommended for optimal performance. Scalping is a trading strategy that aims to profit from small but frequent price movements. It relies on high market liquidity and tight spreads to reduce execution risks. There
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Experts
OrionXAU is an algorithmic trading system designed to operate on XAUUSD (Gold) and US100 / Nasdaq markets. It combines two distinct trading approaches (Scalping and Swing Trading) within a disciplined risk-controlled framework aimed at long-term stability. Primary Supported Markets • XAUUSD (Gold) • US100 / Nasdaq These markets represent the natural execution environment for OrionXAU. Dual Strategy Architecture 1. Scalping • Intraday intervention • Short market exposure • Optimized for small di
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.33 (12)
Experts
A Safe and Effective Gold Trading Solution   Only   1  copies left at current price! Next price: $999.99 Final price: $1999.99 MT4 version Hello! I am Golden Blitz, the second EA in the Diamond Forex Group family, specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD). With exceptional features and a safety-first approach, I promise to deliver a sustainable and effective gold trading experience for traders.   What Makes EA Golden Blitz Different? - Dynamic Stop Loss (SL): The EA uses Stop Loss (SL
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (2)
Experts
Gold Trend X  Live Signal  (trading 1.5% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio   for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timefra
More from author
SMC Range Breakout EA MT4
Carl Alexander Lundin
Experts
MetaTrader 5:  link   Range Breakout EA – Low Drawdown, H1 Strategy A low-frequency breakout EA designed for   controlled risk and clean market structure . The system trades   well-defined ranges only   and enters breakouts confirmed by Smart Money Concepts. No overtrading. No signal spam. The EA can be used in two effective ways: Smaller accounts:   slightly higher risk per trade for growth Larger accounts:   lower risk per trade for smooth equity and reduced drawdown, while maintaining a str
SMC Range Breakout EA
Carl Alexander Lundin
5 (1)
Experts
MetaTrader 4:  link   Range Breakout EA – Low Drawdown, H1 Strategy A low-frequency breakout EA designed for controlled risk and clean market structure . The system trades well-defined ranges only and enters breakouts confirmed by Smart Money Concepts. No overtrading. No signal spam. The EA can be used in two effective ways: Smaller accounts: slightly higher risk per trade for growth Larger accounts: lower risk per trade for smooth equity and reduced drawdown, while maintaining a strong edge
AI Chess player
Carl Alexander Lundin
Experts
Get 1 EA free (for 2 trading accounts) -> Contact me after purchase. Unlock Your Forex Trading Potential with AI Chess Player! Step into the forefront of Forex trading with AI Chess Player, the ultimate expert advisor designed to dominate the GBPUSD market on the M5 timeframe. This isn’t just any trading software – it’s your strategic partner, meticulously engineered to master market fluctuations with pinpoint accuracy and sophisticated finesse. Why Choose AI Chess Player? Revolutionary Approa
Scalping Trading Bot
Carl Alexander Lundin
Experts
I'll unveil a groundbreaking scalping trading bot tailor-made for small trading accounts.  I'll delve into the intricacies of its settings, guiding you on how to apply them to your charts with best practices. Every setting will be meticulously explained, accompanied by comprehensive backtest reports to provide a clear perspective on what this trading bot can achieve for you. Trading System Overview: Join me as we explore the trading system itself. Witness the simplicity of this bot, marking fra
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review