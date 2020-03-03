AlphaEdge
- Experts
- Carl Alexander Lundin
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 15
AlphaEdge – RSI Pullback EA (Trend-Adaptive & Risk-Controlled)
AlphaEdge is a rule-based Expert Advisor designed to trade controlled pullbacks within established trends, not random reversals.
The strategy is built on a 2-period RSI pullback model, optimized to enter trades only when price temporarily retraces within bullish or bearish market structure.
No martingale.
No grid.
No overtrading.
How AlphaEdge Trades
-
Identifies the dominant trend
-
Waits for short-term RSI exhaustion
-
Enters pullbacks aligned with market direction
-
Uses predefined stop loss and take profit
This approach focuses on consistency and risk control, rather than aggressive exposure.
Risk & Execution
-
Fixed and optimized SL/TP logic
-
Adjustable position sizing
-
Fast execution, suitable for volatile markets
-
Designed to keep drawdowns controlled
AlphaEdge can be used flexibly:
-
Smaller accounts: higher relative risk for growth
-
Larger accounts: lower risk for smoother equity
Recommended Setup
-
Symbol tested: GBPUSD
-
Timeframe: D1
-
Minimum leverage: 1:100
-
Broker: Any reliable broker (ECN recommended)
Important Notes
-
This EA trades selectively and will not generate daily signals
-
Backtests are provided for transparency, not future guarantees
-
Always test on demo before live trading