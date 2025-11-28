PropMaster MT4

Overview

PropMaster - Straddle Strategy Expert Advisor

PropMaster is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for PropFirm challenge evaluations. It implements a straddle strategy that places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at a calculated distance from current price, capturing momentum moves in either direction.

Key Features

Auto-Detection System

The EA automatically detects the instrument type and adjusts all trading parameters accordingly. Whether you trade indices, forex pairs, metals, or oil - PropMaster configures itself for optimal performance.

Hidden Stop Loss Protection

Instead of placing visible stop loss orders that can be targeted, PropMaster uses an equity-based drawdown protection system. When your account drawdown reaches the specified percentage, all positions are closed automatically.

Intelligent Trailing Stop

Once a position reaches the activation threshold, the trailing stop engages to lock in profits. The trailing distance and step size are automatically calibrated based on the instrument volatility.

Automatic Opposite Order Deletion

When one pending order is triggered, the EA automatically deletes the opposite pending order to prevent unnecessary exposure.

Daily Reset System

All pending orders are cleared at the start of each new trading day. The EA places fresh orders during the specified time window, ensuring alignment with your preferred trading session.

Real-Time Dashboard

A clean on-chart dashboard displays current status, daily profit/loss, open trade profit, drawdown percentage, and order counts. The dashboard is automatically disabled during backtesting to prevent log file issues.

Supported Instruments

US30 / DJ30 / Dow Jones

NAS100 / USTEC / US100

SPX500 / US500

DAX / GER40 / DE30

XAUUSD / Gold

XAGUSD / Silver

Oil / WTI / Brent

All major forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

All minor and cross currency pairs

How It Works

At the specified start time, PropMaster calculates the gap distance based on instrument type A Buy Stop order is placed above current Ask price A Sell Stop order is placed below current Bid price When price triggers one order, the opposite pending order is deleted Trailing stop activates once profit reaches the activation threshold Position is managed until trailing stop is hit or drawdown protection triggers

Input Parameters

Time Settings

Start Hour, Minute, Second - When to place pending orders

End Hour, Minute, Second - Window close time for order placement

Trade Settings

Lot Size - Trading volume (maximum 5.0 lots)

Auto-Detect - Enable automatic instrument detection

Manual Gap Points - Override automatic gap calculation

Risk Management

Max Drawdown Percent - Hidden stop loss trigger level

Use Trailing Stop - Enable or disable trailing

Manual Trail Points - Override automatic trail distance

Manual Trail Step - Override automatic trail step

Dashboard

Show Dashboard - Toggle dashboard visibility

Dashboard Color - Text color customization

Dashboard Background - Background color customization

Dashboard Position - X and Y coordinates

General

Magic Number - Unique identifier for EA trades

Delete Opposite Pending - Auto-delete opposite order on fill

Recommended Settings for PropFirm Challenges

For a 100K PropFirm account with 5% max daily drawdown and 10% max total drawdown:

Lot Size: 0.5 to 1.0 (depending on instrument)

Max Drawdown Percent: 1.5 to 2.0

Use Trailing Stop: Enabled

Auto-Detect: Enabled

Important Notes

This EA is designed for PropFirm challenges where capturing a single strong move can achieve the profit target The straddle strategy works best during high-volatility sessions such as US market open or major news events Set the time window to match your preferred trading session (default is set for US session) Always test on a demo account before using on funded accounts The EA includes automatic margin checking and will skip trading if insufficient funds are available During backtesting, the dashboard is disabled and logging is minimized to prevent large log files

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account Type: Netting and Hedging supported

Minimum Deposit: Depends on instrument and lot size

Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

Timeframe: Any (EA uses time-based entry, not chart-based)

Developer

Developed by Sapplanta

For support, feature requests, or custom modifications, please contact through the MQL5 website.

Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist trading decisions and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk management and never trade with funds you cannot afford to lose.