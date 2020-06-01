EA Pulse Reversal

If a candle with a small body and a big shadow is formed, a reversal candle "hammer or shooting star"





The EA detects turning points and starts working!





S / L sets for the shadow + you can specify another number of points





T / P is equal to the size of a long shadow + you can increase it





Additionally set a trailing stop





delete order by time





Transfer to breakeven.





Also in the parameters you can set the settings yourself, such as the shadow, the body, so that the adviser can only consider the situations you need and take good deals.





Thus, the adviser identifies pivot points, places pending orders and begins to accompany them.





It works on any time frames and on any instrument.