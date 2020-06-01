EA Pulse Reversal

1
If a candle with a small body and a big shadow is formed, a reversal candle "hammer or shooting star"

The EA detects turning points and starts working!

S / L sets for the shadow + you can specify another number of points

T / P is equal to the size of a long shadow + you can increase it

Additionally set a trailing stop

delete order by time

Transfer to breakeven.

Also in the parameters you can set the settings yourself, such as the shadow, the body, so that the adviser can only consider the situations you need and take good deals.

Thus, the adviser identifies pivot points, places pending orders and begins to accompany them.

It works on any time frames and on any instrument.
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Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Caseus
262
Caseus 2020.06.13 10:44 
 

Not working for me. Contacted seller for settings and got 4 trades this week. 1 small gain and 3 bigger losses. Not working as advertised. :(

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