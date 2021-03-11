Advanced Martingale EA Eng

5

Advanced Martingale EA

 

Expert advisor Advanced Martingale EA starts to work 24/7 immediately, constantly bringing profit. It can be applied at any symbol and any timeframe. As you can guess from its name, expert advisor uses Martingale system. Expert advisor takes into account commissions and swaps, when take profit is calculated. Also, it recalculates everyday take profit of opened orders, taking into account new values of swaps. Description of parameters is provided below.

"Orders Opening Mode" – it sets, how expert advisor will work. There are 4 work modes:

1) "Parallel Long & Short" – buy and sell orders will be opened;

2) "Sequential Long & Short" – either buy or sell orders will be opened;

3) "Only Long" – only buy orders will be opened;

4) "Only Short" – only sell orders will be opened.

"Order Opens At New Candle" - if true, then expert advisor will be waiting for new candle opening before order opening; if false, then order will be opened immediately.

"Order Start Lot" – it is used, when “Autolot…” parameter is 0. 

"Martingale Mode" - modes of Martingale:

1) "By Multiplier" - next order lot is increased by multiplier;

2) "By Orders Count" - count of next orders increases by 1 after first start orders (for example, EA opens 1 order, then 2, 3, 4 and so on).

"Martingale Multiplier" – lot multiplier for each additional order.

"Start Orders Count" - count of start orders fot Maringale Mode  "By Orders Count".

"Take Profit" – take profit value in points.

"Step For Additional Order" – amount of pips for additional order opening, when price moves in another direction.

"Maximum Count Of Orders In Net" – it sets maximum count of opened orders in net. If it is 0, then such count is unlimited.

"Breakeven Start" – start of breakeven in points (if equals to 0, then it is not used).

"Breakeven Amount" – amount of breakeven in points.

"Magic Number" – unique identifier for expert advisor orders.

I will attach sets for expert advisor in “Comments” section. Name of set will have format "AMEA [number] [symbol] [timeframe] [initial balance]".

I wish large profits with little help from my expert advisor!

 


Reviews 1
Abdullah Saleh Abdullah Alnuaimi
686
Abdullah Saleh Abdullah Alnuaimi 2023.03.23 23:33 
 

Great EA from a great developer!

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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Indicator finds swing highs and lows, which are located between x bars to the left and y bars to the right. It plots such high and lows in form of continuous lines. Here is description of inputs. High Left Length  - count of bars to the left for finding of swing high High Right Length   - count of bars to the right for finding of swing high Low Left Length   - count of bars to the left for finding of swing low Low Right Length   - count of bars to the right for finding of swing low
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Abdullah Saleh Abdullah Alnuaimi
686
Abdullah Saleh Abdullah Alnuaimi 2023.03.23 23:33 
 

Great EA from a great developer!

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