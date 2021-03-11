Advanced Martingale EA Eng

Advanced Martingale EA

Expert advisor Advanced Martingale EA starts to work 24/7 immediately, constantly bringing profit. It can be applied at any symbol and any timeframe. As you can guess from its name, expert advisor uses Martingale system. Expert advisor takes into account commissions and swaps, when take profit is calculated. Also, it recalculates everyday take profit of opened orders, taking into account new values of swaps. Description of parameters is provided below.

"Orders Opening Mode" – it sets, how expert advisor will work. There are 4 work modes:

1) "Parallel Long & Short" – buy and sell orders will be opened;

2) "Sequential Long & Short" – either buy or sell orders will be opened;

3) "Only Long" – only buy orders will be opened;

4) "Only Short" – only sell orders will be opened.

"Order Opens At New Candle" - if true, then expert advisor will be waiting for new candle opening before order opening; if false, then order will be opened immediately.

"Order Start Lot" – it is used, when “Autolot…” parameter is 0.

"Martingale Mode" - modes of Martingale:

1) "By Multiplier" - next order lot is increased by multiplier;

2) "By Orders Count" - count of next orders increases by 1 after first start orders (for example, EA opens 1 order, then 2, 3, 4 and so on).

"Martingale Multiplier"

– lot multiplier for each additional order.

"Start Orders Count" - count of start orders fot Maringale Mode "By Orders Count".

"Take Profit" – take profit value in points.

"Step For Additional Order" – amount of pips for additional order opening, when price moves in another direction.

"Maximum Count Of Orders In Net" – it sets maximum count of opened orders in net. If it is 0, then such count is unlimited.

"Breakeven Start" – start of breakeven in points (if equals to 0, then it is not used).

"Breakeven Amount" – amount of breakeven in points.

"Magic Number" – unique identifier for expert advisor orders.

I will attach sets for expert advisor in “Comments” section. Name of set will have format "AMEA [number] [symbol] [timeframe] [initial balance]".

I wish large profits with little help from my expert advisor!



