EA Pivot SMA

  • Experts
  • Antoine Diego Horak
    Antoine Diego Horak

    Antoine Diego Horak

    Hi everyone, Welcome to my profile. We're all here for the same reason: To make money. I'm first and foremost a developer, automation makes work easier. I love to see MT4 apply to the letter the strategies I give it. For the more open-minded among you, I can help them to automate and/or develop
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

  • Strategy quick description :
    - Forex trading on H1 time unit
    - The daily pivot point (DPP) defines the trend
    - Buy or Sell when SMA15 cut with DPP regarding SMMA5 and RSI10 and the last candle values
    - Close positions when SMA15 cut-reversed DDP
    - Do not take position before the 02:00 AM

    - Multiple positions are allowed, default = 5 positions
    - Risk management, default Exposure = 1% for each order
    - Use of a Stop Loss
    - Positions can stay opened several days

    - Do not take position if there is not enough money
    - Close all pending orders of the current symbol and remove the EA if the balance is Null or Negative

    • Trend definition : 
      This strategy uses the daily pivot point (DDP) to define the trend.
      DDP is calculated with one level of support and resistance.

      Trend is Bullish  when DPP and support are respectively upper than last ones.
      Trend is Bearish when DPP and resistance are respectively lower than last ones.
      Trend is Null in other cases.

    • Conditions to Buy :
      The Trend is Bullish 
      The SMA 15 cut up the DPP 
      The SMMA 5 is lower than the DPP resistance
      The last closed candle has open and close prices higher than the SMMA 5
      The RSI value is lower than 70%

    • Conditions to close Buy positions :
      The SMA 15 cut down the Resistence, or DPP, or Support possibly few days later.

    • Conditions to Sell :
      The Trend is Bearish
      The SMA 15 cut down the DPP 
      The SMMA 5 is higher than the DPP support
      The last closed candle has open and close prices lower than the SMMA 5
      The RSI value is higher than 30%

    • Conditions to close Sell positions :
      The SMA 15 cut up the Resistence, or DPP, or Support possibly few days later.


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    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Trend Catcher Exp
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
    Golden Moon Scalper
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    2.8 (5)
    Experts
    Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
    AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
    Achmad Fathoni
    5 (2)
    Experts
    AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Neuralis Cortoid Gold
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
    NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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