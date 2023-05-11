AutoStopLossPerChart

Please note that this product is designed to help you set an automatic stop loss on each manually opened trade, specifically on the chart to which it is attached. In regards to pending orders, the stop loss will only be placed once the pending order is activated. To set your desired stop loss in points, you can use the InpStopLossPoints parameter. 

Please be aware that this product has been tested for currency pairs only, like the GBPUSD. While it may work on other symbols, this has not been tested and it is up to you to determine whether it works for your purposes. We recommend that you test the product on a demo account rather than a real one, as no claims or rights are given for this product. 

The decision to use this product is entirely up to you, and therefore we cannot provide any guarantees or warranties. We would like to credit Orchard Forex for their work on this MT4 Expert, to which we included the added functionality of working based on the chart to which it is applied rather than all trades opened. 
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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