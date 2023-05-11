AutoStopLossPerChart

Please note that this product is designed to help you set an automatic stop loss on each manually opened trade, specifically on the chart to which it is attached. In regards to pending orders, the stop loss will only be placed once the pending order is activated. To set your desired stop loss in points, you can use the InpStopLossPoints parameter.





Please be aware that this product has been tested for currency pairs only, like the GBPUSD. While it may work on other symbols, this has not been tested and it is up to you to determine whether it works for your purposes. We recommend that you test the product on a demo account rather than a real one, as no claims or rights are given for this product.





The decision to use this product is entirely up to you, and therefore we cannot provide any guarantees or warranties. We would like to credit Orchard Forex for their work on this MT4 Expert, to which we included the added functionality of working based on the chart to which it is applied rather than all trades opened.