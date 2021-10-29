BING DayTrading Pro Expert Advisor

Check out my LIVE channel to see this EA in profitable action! Check My Profile. Or Check out a video of this EA in the screenshot section at the bottom of this page.



Recover your MOST PRECIOUS assets: TIME and PEACE of MIND. Set-and-Forget, Plug-and-Play, autonomous, multifunction, DayTrading EA.

BING DayTrading Pro is a fully autonomous, intervention-free, day trading EA. Designed to take Low-Risk, High Win rate, Low DD trades, with advanced trade management, during the trading day. No rollovers nor weekend trades(except #crypto).

We have a profitable, REAL-money account verifiable through MyFxbook running this EA, 24/7. Check My Profile.

Truly plug-and-play. Designed primarily for VPS setups(you can still use it on your PC) with NO complicated, confusing configurations. Fully optimized, with NO need for endless configuring.

No need to set up SL, TP levels. These are automatically set up according to the instrument and market conditions.

Dynamic Position Sizing. EA sets each trade's position size automatically according to account equity, and risk level. Increases size in an orderly fashion to maintain growth consistency. No need to keep increasing or decreasing sizes manually.

No need to set up trading schedules. The algorithm knows when to trade, and when NOT to.

'Profit Defense System'. Trading is not only about winning trades, it is also about minimizing losses, and maximizing profitable trades. Our proprietary 'PDS' will reduce risk when your trade goes wrong and will squeeze every profitable cent off your good trades.

'Trap Detection System'. The Market is always finding new ways to trap you in bad trades. All your indicators and strategy may be pointing in a certain direction, just to be a victim once again to a bad trade. This is the edge(and best-kept secret) of our algorithm, as it monitors movements tick-by-tick, being able to detect these traps and avoid most of them. It's practically IMPOSSIBLE for the naked eye to notice these movements, and indicators will never show the true story, even in backtesting. You can deceive a human mind quite easily, but you can never cheat math.

NO MARTINGALE, NO SCALPING, NO HEDGING, NO ARBITRAGE, NO GRIDS, NO AVERAGING, NO HFT.

Trading is like the weather, too many factors are in play to be able to predict it 100% correctly. This is why many algorithms out in the market fail and end up falling, sooner or later, for one of these schemes, as it provides an illusion of profitability. This is all beautiful and eye-catching for a while, but in the long run, luck runs out, and these systems end up losing and blowing up your account. Our EA has been created with sound, logical, robust math that simply works. No casino-like strategies will ever be used in our algorithm.

No insane amount of trades. The algorithm grows your account in an orderly, low-risk, consistent fashion.

No intervention is required. The algorithm controls everything: when to open trades, when to close, times to execute, SL, TP levels, breakevens, trailing stops, levels, sizing, etc. Once you set up your profile, there is barely ANY reason whatsoever why to keep on checking on your trades.

All types of alerts are included, email, mobile push, pop-ups, and sounds.

Compatible with ALL instruments, including Bitcoin and crypto!

Advanced PROP FIRM CHALLENGES trade management options:

Option to close ALL trades at a goal level(if you complete the challenge successfully no trading will take place).

Option to close ALL trades at a loss level(to avoid going beyond challenge drawdown limits).

Monitoring of daily PnL, the closing of ALL trades at a PnL level(to avoid going beyond daily drawdown limits).

(Different prop firms have different rules, adjust as necessary).

*These options are designed for Prop Firm challenges, (FTMO, The5ers, Earn2Trade, Funding Talent, etc.).

This algorithm is the REAL 'Set-and-forget' system. Take back control of your most precious assets: TIME and Peace of Mind.

When you purchase this EA, you will also get PERSONALIZED support. I will provide you with high-quality history files and an optimized profile for your MT4, for the perfect functioning of your EA. And friendly, expedited support, always.



