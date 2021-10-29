BING DayTrading Pro Expert Advisor


Check out my LIVE channel to see this EA in profitable action! Check My Profile. Or Check out a video of this EA in the screenshot section at the bottom of this page.

Recover your MOST PRECIOUS assets: TIME and PEACE of MIND. Set-and-Forget, Plug-and-Play, autonomous, multifunction, DayTrading EA. 

 

BING DayTrading Pro is a fully autonomous, intervention-free, day trading EA. Designed to take Low-Risk, High Win rate, Low DD trades, with advanced trade management, during the trading day. No rollovers nor weekend trades(except #crypto).

  • We have a profitable, REAL-money account verifiable through MyFxbook running this EA, 24/7. Check My Profile.

  • Truly plug-and-play. Designed primarily for VPS setups(you can still use it on your PC) with NO complicated, confusing configurations. Fully optimized, with NO need for endless configuring.

  • No need to set up SL, TP levels. These are automatically set up according to the instrument and market conditions.

  • Dynamic Position Sizing. EA sets each trade's position size automatically according to account equity, and risk level. Increases size in an orderly fashion to maintain growth consistency. No need to keep increasing or decreasing sizes manually.

  • No need to set up trading schedules. The algorithm knows when to trade, and when NOT to.

  • 'Profit Defense System'. Trading is not only about winning trades, it is also about minimizing losses, and maximizing profitable trades. Our proprietary 'PDS' will reduce risk when your trade goes wrong and will squeeze every profitable cent off your good trades.

  • 'Trap Detection System'. The Market is always finding new ways to trap you in bad trades. All your indicators and strategy may be pointing in a certain direction, just to be a victim once again to a bad trade. This is the edge(and best-kept secret) of our algorithm, as it monitors movements tick-by-tick, being able to detect these traps and avoid most of them. It's practically IMPOSSIBLE for the naked eye to notice these movements, and indicators will never show the true story, even in backtesting. You can deceive a human mind quite easily, but you can never cheat math.

NO MARTINGALE, NO SCALPING, NO HEDGING, NO ARBITRAGE, NO GRIDS, NO AVERAGING, NO HFT.

Trading is like the weather, too many factors are in play to be able to predict it 100% correctly. This is why many algorithms out in the market fail and end up falling, sooner or later, for one of these schemes, as it provides an illusion of profitability. This is all beautiful and eye-catching for a while, but in the long run, luck runs out, and these systems end up losing and blowing up your account. Our EA has been created with sound, logical, robust math that simply works. No casino-like strategies will ever be used in our algorithm.

  • No insane amount of trades. The algorithm grows your account in an orderly, low-risk, consistent fashion.

  • No intervention is required. The algorithm controls everything: when to open trades, when to close, times to execute, SL, TP levels, breakevens, trailing stops, levels, sizing, etc. Once you set up your profile, there is barely ANY reason whatsoever why to keep on checking on your trades.

  • All types of alerts are included, email, mobile push, pop-ups, and sounds.

  • Compatible with ALL instruments, including Bitcoin and crypto!

Advanced PROP FIRM CHALLENGES trade management options:

  • Option to close ALL trades at a goal level(if you complete the challenge successfully no trading will take place).

  • Option to close ALL trades at a loss level(to avoid going beyond challenge drawdown limits).

  • Monitoring of daily PnL, the closing of ALL trades at a PnL level(to avoid going beyond daily drawdown limits).

(Different prop firms have different rules, adjust as necessary).



*These options are designed for Prop Firm challenges, (FTMO, The5ers, Earn2Trade, Funding Talent, etc.).

This algorithm is the REAL 'Set-and-forget' system. Take back control of your most precious assets: TIME and Peace of Mind.

When you purchase this EA, you will also get PERSONALIZED support. I will provide you with high-quality history files and an optimized profile for your MT4, for the perfect functioning of your EA. And friendly, expedited support, always.


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Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
Big Banks Can Lose
Rikky Patia
Experts
A comprehensive EA that with real results. Big Banks Can Lose IS NOT JUST YOUR AVERAGE EA Has Proven To Be a Profitable Assistant in the live account, It's basically a PRO Trader At your Disposal Here's What Makes this EA Stands Out From The Rest of the product here: 1. An accurate money management: You can count the bits manually, Spend 10 minutes in a single pair, Just to realize that the opportunity has passed, or is not even worth to trade 2. This is not a mere scalper, where your marg
Thor Scalper
Will Ng
Experts
Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits. Recommendation : You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trad
Darker MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA uses a unique non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved
NewHorizon MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA uses a complex non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved when working with trading instruments with default
Alchemist Trader
Otgonbold Davaadorj
Experts
Alchemist_trader 7.1 expert advisor is an optimal combination of Hedge , Neural networks and Level trading strategies and is based on a special algorithm that calculates the risk, reads the price candlestick chart and sets the direction.Running this EA continuously throughout the year can increase the balance by 50-300% depending on market conditions.The main goal of this EA is to create savings in the long run.Works on all combinations involving the US dollar. For example: Forex, Index, Gold, S
EagleEye
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Experts
EagleEye is an automated trading system that uses a indicator and price action to open and close trades. Trades every day at a full time. Every trade has Stop Loss from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for steady and stable growth over the long run. The EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods. Timeframe H1, currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD
Blue Diamond
Mahdi Nejatianghasemieh
Experts
Blue Diamond is a fully automatic Expert Advisor created by Dream Deals Co for Intraday trading on EURUSD. Follow us on Telegram:   https://t.me/DreamDealsCompany To receive a FREE Live Demo version of EA, contact us via: dreamdeals.forex@gmail.com   AVE Profitability of Blue Diamond is between 10% to 20% per month with a reliably low DD% (less than 20%). Furthermore, if no withdrawal is made from the account, annual profitability can enormously increase.  Blue Diamond is about press/ news re
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
Experts
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA  - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
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