Aegis Bitcoin Trend
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 May 2026
- Activations: 10
Aegis Bitcoin Trend
BTCJPY Specialization
This EA is specially optimized for BTCJPY and is not designed as a generic multi-currency EA.
The strategy has been developed specifically for the volatility and movement characteristics of the BTCJPY market.
Instead of excessive optimization, the focus was placed on:
- Stability
- Reproducibility
- Adaptation to real market conditions
- Long-term operation
Real Tick Forward Test – 1 Year
This EA has been tested using:
- Real Tick data
- 1 year forward testing
- BTCJPY M1 environment
The published results are based on forward test data using Real Tick simulation, not only OHLC optimization.
24-Hour BTCJPY Market Adaptation
Unlike strategies that rely on limited trading sessions, this EA is designed to operate across the full 24-hour BTCJPY market environment.
BTCJPY is a highly volatile market that moves continuously throughout the day.
This EA is designed to adapt to overall market movement and volatility rather than depending on a single trading session.
Recommended Starting Lot
Please start with 0.01 lots for initial testing and risk management.
BTCJPY is a highly volatile market.
Starting with a smaller lot size is recommended to better understand the EA behavior and risk profile.
Lot Optimization Results
Optimization tests from 0.01 to 0.20 lots were conducted.
Please refer to the lot optimization results according to your capital size and risk tolerance.
The EA maintains a relatively stable Profit Factor structure across different lot sizes.
Key Features
- BTCJPY specialized strategy
- Real Tick forward tested
- Trend-following logic
- Optimized for BTC volatility
- Stable parameter structure
- Designed for long-term operation
Important Notice
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Trading BTCJPY involves significant risk due to high volatility.
Please use proper risk management and test carefully before increasing lot sizes.
|Launch Promotion
| This EA starts with a special introductory price.
As the number of downloads increases, the price will gradually increase.