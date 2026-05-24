Aegis Bitcoin Trend

Aegis Bitcoin Trend

BTCJPY Specialization

This EA is specially optimized for BTCJPY and is not designed as a generic multi-currency EA.

The strategy has been developed specifically for the volatility and movement characteristics of the BTCJPY market.

Instead of excessive optimization, the focus was placed on:

  • Stability
  • Reproducibility
  • Adaptation to real market conditions
  • Long-term operation

Real Tick Forward Test – 1 Year

This EA has been tested using:

  • Real Tick data
  • 1 year forward testing
  • BTCJPY M1 environment

The published results are based on forward test data using Real Tick simulation, not only OHLC optimization.

24-Hour BTCJPY Market Adaptation

Unlike strategies that rely on limited trading sessions, this EA is designed to operate across the full 24-hour BTCJPY market environment.

BTCJPY is a highly volatile market that moves continuously throughout the day.

This EA is designed to adapt to overall market movement and volatility rather than depending on a single trading session.

Recommended Starting Lot

Please start with 0.01 lots for initial testing and risk management.

BTCJPY is a highly volatile market.
Starting with a smaller lot size is recommended to better understand the EA behavior and risk profile.

Lot Optimization Results

Optimization tests from 0.01 to 0.20 lots were conducted.

Please refer to the lot optimization results according to your capital size and risk tolerance.

The EA maintains a relatively stable Profit Factor structure across different lot sizes.

Key Features

  • BTCJPY specialized strategy
  • Real Tick forward tested
  • Trend-following logic
  • Optimized for BTC volatility
  • Stable parameter structure
  • Designed for long-term operation

Important Notice

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Trading BTCJPY involves significant risk due to high volatility.

Please use proper risk management and test carefully before increasing lot sizes.


Launch Promotion
 This EA starts with a special introductory price.
As the number of downloads increases, the price will gradually increase.

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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
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Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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