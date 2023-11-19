Trade Manager Interface MT4
- 实用工具
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Peter MuellerI’m a 22-year-old Electrical Engineer with a strong background in programming (C,C++,C#,Python) and over five years of trading experience. Trading has become my passion, and I strive to develop high-quality expert advisors and utilities to help traders optimize their strategies.
- 版本: 3.1
- 更新: 28 十月 2025
The Trade Manager Interface is a free utility designed to simplify manual trading in MetaTrader.
Please leave a review, if you like the trade manager.
It allows traders to visualize trades directly on the chart, calculate position size automatically, and manage orders with advanced features such as partial take profits, automatic breakeven, and trailing stops.
This tool focuses on risk control and execution precision, making trade management faster and more efficient.
For the advanced trade management features to function correctly, please keep the Expert Advisor running after opening a trade.
MT5 Version Available Manual
Watch the explanatory video for a complete walkthrough.
Key Features
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Two operation modes: Trade and Close
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Full visual trade setup on the chart (entry, stop loss, take profit)
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Risk- or volume-based position sizing
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Stop loss and take profit display in points, percentage, or price levels
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Automatic Breakeven and Trailing Stop functions
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Fixed Risk/Reward Ratio lock option
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Up to three Partial Take Profits with customizable distances and volumes
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Adjustable lines by dragging directly on the chart
How It Works
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Open the Trade Manager panel on your chart.
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Select the trading direction: Long (Buy) or Short (Sell).
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Specify the Entry Price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Volume parameters.
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Volume can be defined by lots, percentage of balance, or fixed monetary value (meaning margin used).
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Optionally activate Auto Breakeven, Trailing Stop, or Partial Take Profits for automated management.
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Click Open Trade to execute a market or pending order automatically based on the entered parameters.
The interface also provides the “Display Lines” option, allowing you to visualize and modify trade levels directly on the chart.
When a level is moved, the panel instantly updates to show the new point and percentage values relative to the entry price. It's important to note, that each trade will be executed based on the parameters in the DIALOG, and not based on the visualization.
Close Mode
This mode allows users to close trades and delete orders based on their type with the click of buttons.
Some buttons in the close mode include:
- Close ALL
- Close Open
- Close Profit
- Close Loss
- Delete Pending
Could not hurt to check out:
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Advanced Trade & Strategy Manager: ManHedger
#tags trading panel partial takeprofit auto be automatic breakeven close all, delete pending, close manager
Great tool. Makes setting stop loss and take profits so much easier to manage.