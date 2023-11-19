Trade Manager Interface MT4

4.71

The Trade Manager Interface is a free utility designed to simplify manual trading in MetaTrader.

Please leave a review, if you like the trade manager.

It allows traders to visualize trades directly on the chart, calculate position size automatically, and manage orders with advanced features such as partial take profits, automatic breakeven, and trailing stops.
This tool focuses on risk control and execution precision, making trade management faster and more efficient.

For the advanced trade management features to function correctly, please keep the Expert Advisor running after opening a trade.

MT5 Version Available       Manual

Watch the explanatory video for a complete walkthrough.

Key Features

  • Two operation modes: Trade and Close

  • Full visual trade setup on the chart (entry, stop loss, take profit)

  • Risk- or volume-based position sizing

  • Stop loss and take profit display in points, percentage, or price levels

  • Automatic Breakeven and Trailing Stop functions

  • Fixed Risk/Reward Ratio lock option

  • Up to three Partial Take Profits with customizable distances and volumes

  • Adjustable lines by dragging directly on the chart

How It Works

  1. Open the Trade Manager panel on your chart.

  2. Select the trading direction: Long (Buy) or Short (Sell).

  3. Specify the Entry Price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Volume parameters.

    • Volume can be defined by lots, percentage of balance, or fixed monetary value (meaning margin used).

  4. Optionally activate Auto Breakeven, Trailing Stop, or Partial Take Profits for automated management.

  5. Click Open Trade to execute a market or pending order automatically based on the entered parameters.

The interface also provides the “Display Lines” option, allowing you to visualize and modify trade levels directly on the chart.
When a level is moved, the panel instantly updates to show the new point and percentage values relative to the entry price. It's important to note, that each trade will be executed based on the parameters in the DIALOG, and not based on the visualization.

Close Mode

This mode allows users to close trades and delete orders based on their type with the click of buttons. 

Some buttons in the close mode include:

  • Close ALL
  • Close Open
  • Close Profit
  • Close Loss
  • Delete Pending

Could not hurt to check out:

Best Free MT4 Supply and Demand indicator

Advanced Trade & Strategy Manager: ManHedger


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Отзывы 20
coldfire800
14
coldfire800 2026.03.19 12:38 
 

Great tool. Makes setting stop loss and take profits so much easier to manage.

Emmanuel Briche
18
Emmanuel Briche 2026.01.11 11:37 
 

Merci beaucoup Peter pour ce bel outil très efficace et très utile ! Cela simplifie énormément le trading au quotidien !

Wynter
21
Wynter 2025.11.23 21:09 
 

I was looking for a Trade Manager that could handle Bitcoin and Ethereum. If I couldn't find one then my goal of trading at the weekend would fail. Luckily, my first choice could handle the Crypto charts with no problems. I use Renko charts and need to be able to enter quickly with pre-set SL and TP that can be adjusted during the trade. I can do that now. The graphical interface is akin to Trading View's and shows the potential Profit, Loss, and Risk to Reward Ratio. There are other settings for Risk and Profit-taking and automatically moving to Break-even that I will tinker with at some point. I use a VPS that I restart every weekend. This caused the Trade Manager to be only partially visible. I explained the problem and Peter gave me the solution. In future, I'll remove it before the restart. I can't believe it's free! :D Thanks, Peter!

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Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT4", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT5" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Gex Order Book Gamma Exposure Levels MT4
Andrew Tsujiguchi
Утилиты
Уровни гамма-экспозиции (GEX) из данных опционов CBOE в реальном времени. ES, NQ, RTY, Gold. Обновление каждые 2 минуты. Full description: GammaOrderBook — Советник «всё в одном», загружает и отображает данные GEX в реальном времени прямо на графике. Отдельный индикатор не нужен. Что отображается • GEX Bars — Уровни гаммы Call/Put в виде горизонтальных баров, разделённые по источнику ETF/Index • Zero Gamma Line — Критический уровень смены направления хеджирования • Panorama V4 — Мультитаймфр
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую пробную версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT4 — это не просто локальный копировщик сделок; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения (risk management and execution framework), созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Ко
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Kali FX Trade Manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Kalifx Trade Manager is a smart on-chart trading and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 4. It replaces manual order tickets and spreadsheet risk math with a compact, draggable panel that lets you place, size, and manage trades directly from the chart — including automatic breakeven, trailing stops, and a 3-level partial close (multi-TP) system with draggable on-chart lines. Built for discretionary traders who want the speed of a one-click panel with the discipline of automated risk rules runn
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Утилиты
Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Утилиты
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Tick Volume Chart
Boris Sedov
4 (2)
Утилиты
Tick Volume Chart — график тиковых объемов для MetaTrader 4. Инструмент создает графики, на которых каждая свеча имеет фиксированный тиковый объем. Распределение данных происходит не по времени, а по тиковому объему. Каждый бар содержит заданный (фиксированный) тиковый объем. Тиковый объем можно регулировать изменяя значение параметра Volume . На полученный график можно прикреплять индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Получается полностью рабочий график, на котором можно работать точно так же, как и
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Утилиты
Автоматическая фиксация прибыли по достижении целевого профита EquityTargetCloser   — это утилитарный советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически закрывает все рыночные позиции и удаляет отложенные ордера, как только   эквити (Equity) превысит текущий баланс на заданную сумму прибыли . После закрытия всех позиций цель автоматически повышается: новый порог = новый баланс + заданная прибыль. Советник не открывает сделки, а только управляет существующими позициями, помогая надёжно фиксировать
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing для MetaTrader 4 — автоматическое закрытие по общей прибыли или убытку Надёжная торговая утилита для MetaTrader 4, которая автоматически закрывает позиции, когда общая прибыль или общий убыток достигает заданного уровня. Советник контролирует открытые сделки, считает плавающий результат, может использовать трейлинг прибыли и помогает закрывать позиции быстрее, чем ручная реакция трейдера. MetaTrader 4 до сих пор активно используют ручные трейдеры, скальперы
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Утилиты
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Утилиты
Усреднитель для MetaTrader 4 — профессиональная система сопровождения сделок и управления средней ценой Профессиональный советник для тех, кто хочет не просто усреднять позиции, а грамотно управлять серией сделок, просадкой и общей точкой выхода. Этот инструмент помогает сопровождать уже открытые позиции, улучшать среднюю цену входа и выстраивать понятную логику выхода всей серии в безубыток или прибыль. Усреднитель для MT4 создан не как автономная торговая система, а как специализированный мод
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Утилиты
Trade Copier Professional — Локальное решение для копирования сделок   Trade Copier Professional — это надёжная локальная система копирования сделок для MetaTrader 4/5. Она позволяет трейдерам мгновенно дублировать позиции на нескольких счетах на одном компьютере, оснащена встроенными средствами безопасности и профессиональной панелью управления.   Обзор   Советник работает в режимах Master и Slave из одного файла, с лёгким переключением. Сделки могут копироваться между терминалами MT4 и MT5 бе
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — расширенная торговая панель и рабочее пространство на графике для MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это профессиональная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками для MetaTrader 4 . Она помогает трейдерам быстрее открывать, сопровождать, защищать, закрывать и анализировать сделки из одного интерфейса на графике. Продукт создан для активных ручных трейдеров, которым нужно больше, чем простой набор кнопок. PRO SE объединяет исполнение в один клик, отложен
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
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4.71 (31)
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The Trade Manager Interface is a free utility designed to simplify manual trading in MetaTrader. MT4 Version Available          Manual       +Free Strategy     Gold Breakout Engine Please leave a review, if you like the trade manager. It allows traders to visualize trades directly on the chart, calculate position size automatically, and manage orders with advanced features such as partial take profits, automatic breakeven, and trailing stops. For more advanced features check out: ManHedger This
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5 (6)
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4.5 (2)
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5 (2)
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Peter Mueller
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Фильтр:
Karunakaran Subbiah
34
Karunakaran Subbiah 2026.07.14 03:17 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2026.07.14 08:59
You are welcome, I'm glad you like it
ClintF
14
ClintF 2026.06.10 05:59 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2026.07.14 09:00
you are welcome, thanks for leaving a review!
coldfire800
14
coldfire800 2026.03.19 12:38 
 

Great tool. Makes setting stop loss and take profits so much easier to manage.

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2026.03.19 12:45
Then it's doing its job. thank you for the review!
Brotesque
14
Brotesque 2026.01.23 12:20 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2026.01.23 15:08
Thank you very much for your kind review it means a lot to me!
Emmanuel Briche
18
Emmanuel Briche 2026.01.11 11:37 
 

Merci beaucoup Peter pour ce bel outil très efficace et très utile ! Cela simplifie énormément le trading au quotidien !

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2026.01.11 12:16
Thanks a lot for the review!
_ Ming
96
_ Ming 2026.01.09 07:11 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2026.01.09 10:27
I'm glad you like it, thankd for your review
Marnixvictor1971
24
Marnixvictor1971 2025.12.29 13:00 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2026.01.09 10:27
Thank you very much!
Olena Denysenko
28
Olena Denysenko 2025.12.16 12:22 
 

i have a question brother, but first of all its a great Trade Manager. I’d like to set a fixed stop loss (for example 12 pips) and define a fixed risk amount (e.g. $500). Based on the current distance to the stop loss (sometimes 10 pips, sometimes 11 pips, etc.), the trade manager should automatically calculate the position size, so that the loss never exceeds $500. Right now, when I set a 12-pip stop loss, the stop moves dynamically with the market price, and that’s not what I want. I want the stop loss to stay fixed, while only the lot size adjusts to the market conditions. Thank you

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2025.12.16 12:23
Is the Trailing Stop turned on? If yes, that's the problem :)
Wynter
21
Wynter 2025.11.23 21:09 
 

I was looking for a Trade Manager that could handle Bitcoin and Ethereum. If I couldn't find one then my goal of trading at the weekend would fail. Luckily, my first choice could handle the Crypto charts with no problems. I use Renko charts and need to be able to enter quickly with pre-set SL and TP that can be adjusted during the trade. I can do that now. The graphical interface is akin to Trading View's and shows the potential Profit, Loss, and Risk to Reward Ratio. There are other settings for Risk and Profit-taking and automatically moving to Break-even that I will tinker with at some point. I use a VPS that I restart every weekend. This caused the Trade Manager to be only partially visible. I explained the problem and Peter gave me the solution. In future, I'll remove it before the restart. I can't believe it's free! :D Thanks, Peter!

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2025.11.23 21:10
Thank you very much for your kind review! :)
totati
90
totati 2025.11.20 19:16 
 

Very good tool! I have been using the program for almost a year, both the MT4 and MT5 versions. When I had a question and contacted the creator of the program, he helped me almost immediately. The program is perfect for me, a great help in my daily work. Similar programs are usually only available at a high price.

Jan Kieliszek
23
Jan Kieliszek 2025.11.04 08:20 
 

great product

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2025.11.04 11:28
Thank you very much for taking the time to write a review, I really appreciate it and I'm glad you liked it
jim179
154
jim179 2025.10.30 08:01 
 

This is a brilliant EA. Clean, efficient interface and manages trades effectively. Exactly what I was looking for.

illuminiphoto
14
illuminiphoto 2025.10.21 18:40 
 

This is such a great tool everyone should have in their trading arsenal! This EA provides a very simple but effective user friendly graphical interface, providing an excellent trade management tool. There are many trading options to select based on your trading style, while offering the ability to highlight your potential trade SL and TP showing the values in pips and monetary value. This is a very important tool for me to use as I can see at a glance what my potential risk/reward is per trade and I can easily move the TP and SL by adjusting the bars. An excellent tool. Try it...you will wonder how you managed without it!

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2025.10.21 18:40
Thank you very much for your review, it means a lot to me!
SharkHunterFX
15
SharkHunterFX 2024.09.06 11:45 
 

Error message showing about "could not open Buy order, Error Code: 130... How to slove?

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2024.09.06 12:22
Error code 130 means invalid stops either invalid tp or sl. Please contact me with such problems before leaving a bad review, I'm happy to help.
Energy
26
Energy 2024.09.01 08:53 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Padi1802
14
Padi1802 2024.05.07 19:45 
 

Awesome

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2024.05.07 20:41
Thanks a lot!
Anpex
399
Anpex 2024.03.24 02:38 
 

Semplice e funzionale...Aggiungerei la possibilità di rilevare segnali da indicatori in modo da attivare in automatico, buy o sell.

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2024.03.24 20:30
Thanks very much for the review
hakkanen4
24
hakkanen4 2024.02.02 05:08 
 

very nice

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2024.02.03 12:22
Thanks for your review! If you have any questions I'd be happy to help just message me in PM.
Gellet Manchenella
478
Gellet Manchenella 2024.01.15 17:05 
 

Very Good tool to have. The developer is sincere, hard-working, and enthusiastic to develop a high-quality product. He welcomed the suggestions and tried to improve. That is a great quality for a developer.

Peter Mueller
55764
Ответ разработчика Peter Mueller 2024.01.17 12:44
Thanks for your review!
meghbaddi
156
meghbaddi 2024.01.11 10:46 
 

This is the good tool for the traders who want to have good control of the trades. Thanks for creating this great tool

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