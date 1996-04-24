Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium for Boom and Crash MT5

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🎯 Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition

The Ultimate Spike-Catching & Liquidity System for Boom & Crash

Take your synthetic indices trading to a elite level. Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition is a high-precision MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to master Boom 1000/500/900/600 and Crash 1000/500/900/600.

Instead of chasing lagging indicators, Nspikes Sniper R2 combines liquidity zone detection, Trading session filters, and an intelligent 3-step recovery entry system into one sleek, powerful chart setup.

🔥 Why Nspikes Sniper R2?

  • Auto Instrument Detection: Instantly recognizes whether you're trading Boom or Crash and automatically aligns the appropriate Buy/Sell signal logic.

  • 🎯 M1 & M5 Optimized Signals: Built strictly for the M1 and M5 timeframes to capture explosive spikes right at the turning point.

  • 5 Premium Session Filters: Filters out low-volume market noise and only triggers setups during peak trading windows.

  • 🏦 Smart Liquidity Zones: Automatically draws active, mitigated, and historical supply & demand zones directly on your chart based on real market structure.

  • 🛡️ 3-Step Recovery Engine: Never panic on pullbacks. Features a systematic Initial Entry → Recovery 1 → Final Recovery 2 system paired with visual Stop-Loss guidance.

  • 🖥️ Modern On-Chart HUD: Clean, highly scannable dashboard showing current market mode, zone health, and signal status at a single glance.

  • 🔔 Instant Multi-Alerts: Stay locked in with MT5 Pop-ups, Mobile Push Notifications, and Audio Alerts the exact second a setup forms.

🛠️ Complete Feature Breakdown

Feature Description
Supported Timeframes M1 & M5 (Optimized for low-latency entry)
Supported Assets Boom 1000/ 500 / 900 /600 & Crash 1000 / 500 / 900 /600
Entry Logic Non-repainting signal execution upon candle close*
Risk Tools Built-in Recovery Distance, Visual SL Line, & Profit Targets
Alert Options MT5 Pop-up, Mobile Push, & Sound Notifications

⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs

Fine-tune every aspect of your trading strategy:

  • Direction Mode & Signal Toggles (Enable/Disable Arrow Signals)

  • Zone Styling (Custom Colors for Active, Mitigated, & Historical Zones)

  • Session Controls (Custom Timing Inputs for Premium Sessions)

  • Risk & Recovery Rules (Recovery Distance, Stop Loss, Profit Targets, Visual SL)

  • HUD & Alert System (Toggle Dashboard, Popups, Push, and Sounds)

💰 Recommended Starting Equity

  • Minimum Capital: To comfortably run the 3-step grid entry support system and practice proper money management, it is highly recommended to trade with a starting account balance of $100 or more.

🛡️ Non-Repainting Signals & Risk Management

  • 100% Non-Repainting: Every entry arrow and Stop Loss (SL) sign generated on the chart is completely non-repainting. Once a signal appears and the candle closes, it locks permanently onto the chart for transparent performance.

  • Adjustable Stop Loss: Protect your capital with an adjustable SL distance directly from the input settings. This allows you to fine-tune your money management and risk-to-reward ratio to fit your personal trading account size.

⚖️ Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading synthetic indices carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of this indicator (including backtested win-rates) is not indicative of future results. Algorithmic tools are designed to assist your trading decisions but do not guarantee profits. Always practice proper money management and test this Beta indicator thoroughly on a demo account before risking live capital.


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VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
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