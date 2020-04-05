GoldMax EA

  • Experts
  • Fernando De Paljla Silva
    Fernando De Paljla Silva

    Fernando De Paljla Silva

    I am a technology lover and have worked in the IT and software development industry since I graduated in computer science, but for the last 9 years I have been working on the development of Expert Advisors for Forex and the Stock Exchange as well as freelancing in the same area.
  • Version: 1.7
  • Activations: 10

GoldMax EA Forex Robot – Lifetime & Profitable XAUUSD Gold Trading

Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD

Open your eyes to the new era of trading: the Gold market on autopilot. Have you ever imagined having a high-tech tool working for you 24 hours a day, analyzing the most liquid and profitable asset in the world ($XAUUSD$), without you having to spend hours glued to a computer screen or suffering from emotional burnout?

The GoldMax EA was developed specifically to solve this problem. It does not trade based on guesswork or luck; it utilizes a purely mathematical and surgical Scalping strategy on the M15 Timeframe, designed specifically to extract consistent profits from Gold's price fluctuations while prioritizing maximum capital preservation.

Why is GoldMax EA different from anything you've ever seen?

Most robots fail because they try to apply generic strategies to any market. The GoldMax EA is a specialist system.

  • Total Focus on XAUUSD (Gold): Configured and optimized exclusively for the unique behavior and volatility of Gold on the M15 chart.

  • Unwavering Discipline: It 100% eliminates the emotional factor. The robot calculates entries, manages risk, and executes fast exits in a matter of seconds — acting like a cold, professional trader.

  • Smart Risk Management: Developed with a primary focus on protecting your balance. It avoids dangerous drawdowns and safeguards your funds even during the market's biggest storms and high-volatility events.

  • Fully Automated: Set it up once and let technology work for you while you sleep, work, or enjoy your free time.

What will you receive when you purchase the complete system?

You are not just buying a file; you are getting a complete ecosystem ready to trade professionally:

  1. GoldMax EA Robot with Lifetime License: No monthly fees or hidden charges.

  2. Optimized Preset: Ready to load directly onto your $XAUUSD$ M15 chart.

  3. Step-by-Step Installation Guide: Ideal for both absolute beginners and advanced traders.

  4. Initial Technical Support: Directly through the MQL5 message center to ensure everything runs perfectly on your platform.

⚠️ ATTENTION: Secure your copy before the next update. The Forex market moves fast, and we value the exclusivity and stability of our tools. Therefore, licenses at this promotional launch price with lifetime access are strictly limited.

Your turning point in the financial market begins with smart decisions. Stop improvising with manual setups that fail, and start trading with the ultimate performance of GoldMax EA.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

  • Do I need prior experience?

    No. The robot comes pre-configured with our best strategy. Just follow the simple installation tutorial.

  • Does the robot expire?

    No. The license is lifetime and for permanent use on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.

  • What is the recommended account balance?

    It adapts to different account sizes, and safe risk management recommendations are detailed in the installation material.

Ask any questions you may have in the Q&A section below! We are ready to help you take the next step toward consistency.

Risk Disclaimer

All investments in variable income involve risk of capital loss. Past results do not guarantee future returns. Always use proper risk management tailored to your investor profile.

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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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