Rambo Bitcoin Bot

5

Rambo Bitcoin Bot – M15 Timeframe, optimized for Exness and compatible with other brokers that offer competitive spreads and stable trading conditions.


This algorithm operates on BTC/USD in the M15 timeframe, focusing on structured and selective entries rather than high-frequency or aggressive compounding. It maintains controlled exposure and aims for steady long-term growth. The equity curve shows a stable upward trajectory with an approximate slope between 28° and 35°, indicating progressive and consistent performance without abrupt spikes or heavy floating drawdowns.


Statistical summary from backtesting:


Initial deposit: 20 USD


Net profit: approximately 311 USD


Profit Factor: 3.16


Recovery Factor: 15.79


Average Win Rate: around 90%


Maximum Drawdown (depending on broker): 6% to 11%


Total trades: 163


Equity curve shows controlled fluctuation and sustained growth over time


Interpretation of curve slope:

A slope of approximately 30° reflects consistent and controlled capital appreciation. This approach prioritizes stability and repeatability instead of chasing fast, high-risk gains. The slope tends to remain steady under normal market conditions, making the system suitable for capital scaling while maintaining risk discipline.


Recommended capital and lot size structure:

The base configuration uses 0.01 lot for accounts between 20 and 50 USD.


General rule:

If capital increases, the lot size can scale proportionally.

If capital is lower, the lot size should be reduced proportionally.


Practical examples:


60 USD account: recommended lot size 0.02


150 USD account: recommended lot size 0.03 to 0.05


300 to 500 USD account: recommended lot size 0.05 to 0.10


1,000 USD or more: lot size 0.10 and above, adjusted according to personal risk tolerance


Broker compatibility:

The algorithm works best under:


Low spread BTCUSD accounts


ECN, Raw Spread or Pro account types


Reasonable commissions


Stable execution (preferably using VPS to avoid disconnections and latency)


Conclusion:

Rambo Bitcoin Bot is designed for traders seeking long-term growth with risk under control. The goal is consistent performance, not aggressive compounding or unrealistic gains. A disciplined approach with periodic withdrawal of profits is recommended. The strength of the system lies in its smooth equity curve, manageable drawdowns, and stable decision logic.

Reviews 2
Danthe77
48
Danthe77 2025.05.31 11:00 
 

Great EA. Very profitable. I am amazed. :)

Wendi Zheng
2390
Wendi Zheng 2025.04.09 05:34 
 

EA's strategy is great and has already achieved profitability. Riaan is very patient, and we have been in constant communication.😁

