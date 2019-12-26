Pair Spread Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 26 December 2019
- Activations: 5
Pair Spread Indicator
The indicator shows the difference in price between the two instruments.:
- Graph in the form of a histogram of the difference in price between the two instruments in a separate window. Ideal for related tools for example: BRN -- WTI, GOLD -- 50* Silver, DJ -- 14*S&P500, etc;
- Calculation method: closing price (open, high, low) N-bars back;
- Moving average on the histogram;
- Averaging options for the moving average: simple, exponential, smoothed, etc;
- The negative coefficient of one of the tools will change the chart by the sum of prices: tool_1 + tool_2;
- Indication of specified levels on the spread chart.