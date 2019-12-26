Pair Spread Indicator

Pair Spread Indicator

The indicator shows the difference in price between the two instruments.:

  • Graph in the form of a histogram of the difference in price between the two instruments in a separate window. Ideal for related tools for example:  BRN -- WTI,  GOLD -- 50* Silver, DJ -- 14*S&P500, etc;
  • Calculation method: closing price (open, high, low) N-bars back;
  • Moving average on the histogram;
  • Averaging options for the moving average: simple, exponential, smoothed, etc;
  • The negative coefficient of one of the tools will change the chart by the sum of prices: tool_1 + tool_2;
  • Indication of specified levels on the spread chart. 

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Pair Spread Indicator with recovery of missed bars
Vladislav Ostashenkov
Indicators
Pair Spread Indicator with recovery of missed bars. This indicator will automatically restore missed bars in the history at average prices of neighboring bars.  A histogram chart shows the price difference between the two instruments in a separate window. Ideal for related instruments, for example: BRN - WTI, GOLD - 50 * Silver, DJ - 14 * S & P500, etc .; Calculation method: the difference in closing prices (opening / maximum / minimum) between two current bars and sequentially N-bars back; Hist
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