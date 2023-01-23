Renko system lit

4

This indicator can be considered as a trading system.

It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode.

The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages.


Features

  • renko mode
  • median renko
  • custom median renko
  • 3 moving averages
  • wicks
  • datetime indicator for each block
  • custom notifications to pc and to phone when a new bars is created and/or a cross between moving averages shows up
  • raise event for using with an EA when a new bars is created and/or a cross between moving averages shows up


How to use

This is the lite version of Renko System

The only limitations of this version are some parameters can not set (read only). In this way the user can start to appreciate the Renko visualization and how this indicator can be very powerful and simple at the same time.

Renko charts are based on bricks with a fixed value that filters out smaller price movements
First thing to do is deciding the brick height. It depends of the duration we want to stay in the market, the volatilty of the market. A good choice could be using the ATR indicator to check the average value of candles in the TF we want to operate.

Time frame should be low( depending of brick height) to have a good representation of historical bars, otherwise the user should adapt the timeframe related to brick height set. MT5 builds bars using OHLC (open, high,low,close)

Strongly raccomanded to switch TF before starting (for example if you are in 30M switch to 15M and then 30M again) to allow refreshing data at the beginning otherwise a wrong graph can be showed. The issue can happens if we have MT5 open and we put in standby or hybernation the computer. When awake again the graph will not be updated correctly.


INPUT parameters

DisplayMode: RenkoAdv, True Renko, Median Renko

The difference is :

-With RenkoAdv, every brick has drawn after a number of points set in BoxSize parameters. 

-With TrueRenko on inversion of trend, the price must be distant the double of BoxSize before drawing the bricks. When the double is reached, 2 bricks are drawn. It is less noisy of RenkoAdv mode but it has more delay when changing trend occurs.

-With Median Renko we have a smoother price movement.
-Other mode have been created for allowing the customization of the delay.

Brick size (in Points): the thickness of the renko bar in points

Calculation Type: how to calculate a new renko bar. We can decide to update the graph only at the beginning of a new bar, it is a time dependency.

AVGx Average length: length for the x moving average

AVGx Average type: simple or exponential for the x moving average

Alert on new bar: computer or phone notification is available

Alert on Avg cross: computer or phone notification is available

Show wicks: it will show wicks on the graphic

Optional comment: on push notification and events, the optional comment is sent too.

Sync graph with midnight: Renko is not dependent by the time, so if you close the metatrader and open it again in few hours, the graph could be a little different by today. With this feature the graph will start to be drawn by the first candle starting at midnight.


Common problem

  • For receiving phone notification you need to have installed MT5 on your phone and follow the procedure to enable push notification. If you have problems feel free to contact me.
  • if nothing is displayed, try the following:
    • -turn off the Sync feature
    • -check also the brick size, it could be too much big or too much small
    • -in the mt5 tools, option, charts, set 100000 for max bars in chart.


Using with an EA

if you want to use this indicator with your EA just contact me.

PS: please rate this indicator and leave a comment.


Reviews 3
Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.06.17 18:15 
 

Very good and easy to setup indicator. Thanks

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.06 17:05 
 

👍

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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Indicators
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This indicator is based on Volumes standard indicator, calculates the average of Volumes based on the last N bars set by users, and if the value of the volume is bigger then a set % respect the average a different color will be used. The indicator is shown in a separate indicator window. This version has now a limitation in setting the % about the threshold. If you are interested to set threshold consider to buy the PRO version ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35925 ) If you want to use
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Marco Montemari
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THIS product has been discontinued and replaced by Renko System: Demo version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92895 Full version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92772 This Renko Advanced indicator can be considered as a trading system. The indicator offers a different view to see the currency pair: it is a full  timeless indicator and it can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is
Renko System
Marco Montemari
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This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Market Timezone Converter
Marco Montemari
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Timezone Custom Symbols automatically creates custom MetaTrader 5 symbols based on different market timezones. The EA reads the original broker data and generates new custom symbols using: • UTC Time • London Time • New York Time This allows traders to analyze charts using real market session time instead of the broker server time. Why is this important? Most brokers use different server timezones. Because of this, H1, H4 and Daily candles can look different from one broker to another. This chan
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Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.06.17 18:15 
 

Very good and easy to setup indicator. Thanks

Marco Montemari
12894
Reply from developer Marco Montemari 2026.06.20 12:01
Thanks a lot for the good feeback
Dennis Thurnherr
253
Dennis Thurnherr 2025.06.28 09:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.06 17:05 
 

👍

Marco Montemari
12894
Reply from developer Marco Montemari 2024.12.21 09:29
Thanks
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