AxiomFX
- Experts
- Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 20 November 2025
- Activations: 11
AxiomFX: Rules, Not Reactions
AxiomFX is a sophisticated, multi-symbol Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the USD market and its major pairs. Operating on the M15 timeframe, this trading robot utilizes a core strategy built upon proprietary special candle patterns and harmonic price patterns derived directly from USD pair dynamics.
Key Features:
Traded Symbols: USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, and NZDUSD.
Timeframe: M15 (15-minute chart).
Specialized Logic: Trading decisions are rooted in patterns and structures unique to the USD currency market.
Customization: The EA is equipped with a wide range of adjustable settings, offering traders the flexibility to fine-tune its performance to match their individual risk tolerance and trading style.
AxiomFX offers an optimized approach to trading the most liquid pairs, leveraging market structure and specialized pattern recognition for automated execution.
Recommended Setup:
- Attach EA to the USDJPY M15 chart only.
- Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
- Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
I like what I am seeing, weekly profit is looking consistent. I want to say its a dream EA, but knock on wood. I am happy with the EA.