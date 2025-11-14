AxiomFX

5

AxiomFX: Rules, Not Reactions

A few copies left at 199$ - last chances to buy it below 200$;

Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA [LINK]

AxiomFX is a sophisticated, multi-symbol Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the USD market and its major pairs. Operating on the M15 timeframe, this trading robot utilizes a core strategy built upon proprietary special candle patterns and harmonic price patterns derived directly from USD pair dynamics.

Key Features:

  • Traded Symbols: USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, and NZDUSD.

  • Timeframe: M15 (15-minute chart).

  • Specialized Logic: Trading decisions are rooted in patterns and structures unique to the USD currency market.

  • Customization: The EA is equipped with a wide range of adjustable settings, offering traders the flexibility to fine-tune its performance to match their individual risk tolerance and trading style.

AxiomFX offers an optimized approach to trading the most liquid pairs, leveraging market structure and specialized pattern recognition for automated execution.

________________________________________

Recommended Setup:

  1. Attach EA to the USDJPY M15 chart only.
  2. Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
  3. Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
  4. Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.

These are the links you need to refer for more information:

Reviews 4
Isaac Adjei
361
Isaac Adjei 2025.11.26 16:01 
 

I like what I am seeing, weekly profit is looking consistent. I want to say its a dream EA, but knock on wood. I am happy with the EA.

Mohsen Moshiri
267
Mohsen Moshiri 2025.11.18 14:36 
 

This expert advisor delivered a very strong one‑year backtest, taking an initial balance of around $1,000 to roughly $1.4 million with a dynamic, realistic equity curve (including both wins and losses), a profit factor of about 1.8, and no use of martingale while still applying an assertive but structured risk‑management approach. A key advantage is that it runs on a single chart while internally managing multiple pairs, allowing for smoother, more practical handling in real use and intelligent compounding as the account grows, which results in increasingly accelerated yet controlled growth over time. I’ve now moved on to live testing on a real account, and if the EA maintains this level of consistency and growth, I will update this review with fresh results after about one month of live performance.

Biohacker1
240
Biohacker1 2025.11.16 02:30 
 

Seyed is reputable and honest developer. His other EA's In-sample back-test performance statistics roughly match the out of sample back-test performance stats, implying little to no overfitting and that their robust. In other words, the account growth in the back-test is due to how good the strategy is and getting those same results in a live account seems likely. Most of his demo signals are currently in-profit. One EA's signal isn't doing as well right now, however the EA would have been in-profit during that same period if the ATR trailing stop was enabled, and I'm expecting that account to probably recover soon. For more context, removing the trailing stop makes the Risk to reward ratio 1:1, so even if the edge diminishes over time as long as the win rate stays above 50%, the strategy will have a profit factor above 1. Each option has advantages and disadvantages. Point is, that his other EA's seem extremely robust, got great track-record so far, and I'm expecting this EA to perform well.

Recommended products
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY |
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Valtoro Aurum
Miroslav Kralik
Experts
Valtoro Aurum EA MT5 Signals: !!MYFXBOOK COMING SOON!! !!CHRISTMAS SALE PRICE, AVAILABLE UNTIL 26.12.2025!! XAUUSD - Gold Only: Oficial signal in live conditions Where there are community signals that are not included in the MQL5 product description, we do not guarantee their relevance. Join to the MQL group Chat, where u can see under the hood and find answers for your questios https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01ec8523106adc01 Discounted price!!!  The price will increase by $100 with e
RandomChoice
Aleksei Lesnikov
5 (1)
Experts
Expert capable of generating profit by opening positions randomly. Shows good results in long-term trading – on timeframes from H12. Features Fully automatic mode is available. Positions are opened randomly. Martingale is applied – if the previous position closed with a loss, the current one is opened with a volume that compensates for that loss. Parameters Mode – Expert's operating mode: Automatic – automated (recommended); Manual – manual. In automatic mode, the Expert does not require any p
FREE
Lironmaster Ultimate Gold
Syaeful Handy Arifin
Experts
warning ! 1. Disclaimer! Profit is not guaranteed 2. Select account and broker with the smallest spread only.     example :  - RAW SPREAD ACCOUNT from ICMARKETS 3. You BUY this EA, mean you UNDERSTAND the risk This EA is calculate the high and low price  in Timeframe 1 Hour and set 1 Buy Order and 1 Sell Order. just simple like that When it hit, open position will trigger and after that if the price is on way profit the trail stop will activated. simple, no drama, no read news, no read indicato
Golden Scalper M15
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
Nome do Produto: Golden Scalper M15 Descrição: O Golden Scalper M15 é um robô de negociação automatizado desenvolvido para operar no par XAU/USD, utilizando gráficos de 15 minutos (M15). Ele aplica uma combinação de indicadores técnicos para identificar oportunidades de entrada e saída, oferecendo uma abordagem equilibrada entre risco e retorno, com foco na eficiência das operações. Características de Operação: • Por Moedas: XAU/USD • Período: M15 • Indicadores Utilizados: RSI, DeMarker, RVI
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.7 (33)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Regression Channel Pro MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on a linear regression channel. The   EA   trades from the channel borders and   has the function of reducing the drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders.       The chart displays information about profit and draws the regression channel itself. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56494 OPTIONS: PERIOD - the number of bars for calculation; COEFFICIENT - coefficient for calculating channel boundaries; DEGREE - channel construction type;
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Fuzzy Predictor EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Fuzzy Predictor EA is based on fuzzy logic strategy based on candlestick analysis , according to number of consecutives long or short candles, percent of long or short candles on a fixed candlestick sample, percent of shadow on this sample or upper and lower shadows on reversal candlesticks for reversal analysis. When the EA analysis all this parameters, it decides, based on its fuzzy strategy, which trade will be better: trend or reversal. Takeprofit and Stoploss is based on candlesticks sample
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict future market movements of the GBPUSD and USDJPY symbol. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them. Furthermore, L
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
Experts
Gold Donkey MT5 Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor with powerful order and recovery management. Optimized by default for trading gold (XAUUSD), it is adaptable for other financial instruments. Key trading parameters can be flexibly adjusted on the onscreen panel to adapt to current market situations. Two basic strategies are available, characterized by different trading activities. The "Night" strategy trades exclusively long orders during periods of low market activity betwee
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Skeleton BTC
Miguel Felipe Orozco Velandia
Experts
This automated trading robot for MT5 has been developed with a conservative and realistic approach, focusing on risk management and capital preservation. Its operational structure is designed to maintain controlled drawdown, making it suitable for traders seeking a disciplined and long-term strategy. It implements a selective scalping strategy on the BTCUSD pair, operating on the M1 timeframe. Unlike other systems that open frequent trades without filters, this bot acts only when specific condit
Friday Pro MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit Comments section to download the latest SET files  Live Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344620
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
NoDoubt Money In System MT5
NKATEKO VUKOSI LEROY MASANGO
Experts
NOTE:  The EA open and close trades automatically. It only open one position at a time and close it at high profit or less loss. A next position will be opened whenever the EA Strategy requirements are met. Watch our video to see how it works.   DEFAULT INPUTS: ARE CHANGEABLE Variable Value  Warning  Use [PIPS] not [POINTS]  Trade Size  0.05  Maximum Spread  3.0  Adjusted in OnInit  3  Maximum Stop Loss  20  Maximum Take Profit  0  Audible alerts  True  Maximum Open Trades  1  Hedging  True B
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Keep Sleeping MT5
Dmitry Homenkov
1.67 (3)
Experts
Keep sleeping while your EA does his job!   Keep Sleeping EA   - is an expert advisor which trades at night. It uses calm but more predictable night time for achieving stable profits. It is recommended to use the EA on a number of instruments simultaneously. This will allow to raise profit and make profit curve smoother. EA's setup giude -  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/746449 What you need to know before buy      The EA trades at night (usually from 22:00 to 3:00 GMT+2(+3))      Small prof
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Experts
"Universal US100 HFT" is a high-frequency scalping bot designed to trade the NASDAQ 100 index (US100). The robot focuses on short-term trades, capitalizing on minor market fluctuations to generate profits. It does not employ risky strategies such as grid or martingale, making it safer and more resilient to market volatility. Key Features: High-Frequency Scalping:   The bot is designed for rapid trades with minimal holding time, allowing it to profit even from small market movements. Flexible Set
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Scalper Magic
Claudio Tomas Ellero Fatigatti
Experts
Welcome to Scalper Magic! Scalper Magic is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for scalping the EUR/USD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. This EA is optimized to operate efficiently and effectively in short intervals, maximizing profit opportunities from every small market movement. Key Features: Optimized for Scalping: Designed to capitalize on small price fluctuations in EUR/USD, leveraging scalping opportunities on the H1 timeframe. Proven Strategy: Utilizes a combination o
Gwebs Atm EA
SWIFTYRENTALS (Pty) Ltd
Experts
Ghost Entry System allows for sniper entries at trend inception.  Automatic trade management - Opens and closes trades automatically with 1 CANDLE STOP LOSS Feature.   Embrace a relaxed way of managing your trading account with Trailing , Break Even and Stop Loss integration .  Swing Settings in Screenshot Provided.  IF YOU HAVE ANY ISSUES PLEASE CONTACT US IN THE COMMENTS SECTION.
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Spike Catcher Counter
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
EA Name : Spike Catcher Counter Timeframe: 1-minute Minimum Balance Each Asset : 200$ Indicators/Parameters: Volume: The number of trades executed during each 1-minute price bar. Envelopes: A technical indicator consisting of upper and lower bands around a moving average to identify potential overbought and oversold levels. Parabolic SAR: A trend-following indicator that provides potential entry and exit points by plotting dots above or below the price. RSI (Relative Strength Index): A momentum
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Experts
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $499 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests IMPORTANT:  -> you must add the URL "http : // worldtimeapi . org"  (remove
More from author
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2.59 (22)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 299$ - Current price is with 40% discount; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for se
MilanoBTC
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.2 (5)
Experts
Milano BTC: Precision Bitcoin Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 199$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Milano BTC is a powerful and disciplined Expert Advisor (EA) crafted exclusively for trading Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Built on years of proven technical analysis methods, Milano BTC avoids untested AI gimmicks, focusing instead on transparent, time-honored strategies that deliver consistency in volatile cryp
Argento
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2.25 (4)
Experts
Introducing   Argento   – Precision Trading for   Silver Currency Pairs Send a private message to me after purchase; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Argento is a powerful, multi-currency Expert Advisor (EA) built exclusively for trading silver (XAG) currency pairs such as   XAGUSD, XAGEUR, and XAGAUD in H1 timeframe . Developed with pure technical analysis at its core, Argento avoids unreliable and overhyped AI or neural network gimmicks. Instead, it delivers
Filter:
Marco Scherer
1668
Marco Scherer 2025.12.08 07:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2234
Reply from developer Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.12.08 08:03
Thank you for the precise and honest review of AxiomFX. So much appreciated.
Isaac Adjei
361
Isaac Adjei 2025.11.26 16:01 
 

I like what I am seeing, weekly profit is looking consistent. I want to say its a dream EA, but knock on wood. I am happy with the EA.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2234
Reply from developer Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.11.26 17:29
Thank you Isaac, so happy to see that you are making profit.
Mohsen Moshiri
267
Mohsen Moshiri 2025.11.18 14:36 
 

This expert advisor delivered a very strong one‑year backtest, taking an initial balance of around $1,000 to roughly $1.4 million with a dynamic, realistic equity curve (including both wins and losses), a profit factor of about 1.8, and no use of martingale while still applying an assertive but structured risk‑management approach. A key advantage is that it runs on a single chart while internally managing multiple pairs, allowing for smoother, more practical handling in real use and intelligent compounding as the account grows, which results in increasingly accelerated yet controlled growth over time. I’ve now moved on to live testing on a real account, and if the EA maintains this level of consistency and growth, I will update this review with fresh results after about one month of live performance.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2234
Reply from developer Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.11.18 14:59
thank you dear Mohsen, appreciate your precise and detailed feedback
Biohacker1
240
Biohacker1 2025.11.16 02:30 
 

Seyed is reputable and honest developer. His other EA's In-sample back-test performance statistics roughly match the out of sample back-test performance stats, implying little to no overfitting and that their robust. In other words, the account growth in the back-test is due to how good the strategy is and getting those same results in a live account seems likely. Most of his demo signals are currently in-profit. One EA's signal isn't doing as well right now, however the EA would have been in-profit during that same period if the ATR trailing stop was enabled, and I'm expecting that account to probably recover soon. For more context, removing the trailing stop makes the Risk to reward ratio 1:1, so even if the edge diminishes over time as long as the win rate stays above 50%, the strategy will have a profit factor above 1. Each option has advantages and disadvantages. Point is, that his other EA's seem extremely robust, got great track-record so far, and I'm expecting this EA to perform well.

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
2234
Reply from developer Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha 2025.11.16 19:10
Thank you my Friend, it is a great privilege having customers like you. wish you all the best in your trades.
Reply to review