ALT
- Experts
-
- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 23 July 2021
- Activations: 5
ALT is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed for the EURUSD pair. It trades on the M15 timeframe (not tested on other timeframes or pairs). The trading volume used to open a position is defined by the Expert Advisor, it does not depend on the result of the previous trades.
Features
- The EA uses automated settings, no need to additionally tune it, except for the stop loss setting.
- Resistant to a temporary loss of connection or a short-term computer shutdown. After starting the computer, the Expert Advisor will continue trading.
- Always works only with its own orders, you can trade manually in parallel.
Trading Conditions
- The required leverage value is 1:500.
- The recommended minimum initial deposit is 1,000 (USD, EUR, RUB).
Parameters
- RiskDeposit - % of current deposit, it being lost the Stop Loss will trigger. "RiskDeposit" is set to 50% by default. The screenshot shows a chart with this value.