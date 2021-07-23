ALT

ALT is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed for the EURUSD pair. It trades on the M15 timeframe (not tested on other timeframes or pairs). The trading volume used to open a position is defined by the Expert Advisor, it does not depend on the result of the previous trades.


Features

  • The EA uses automated settings, no need to additionally tune it, except for the stop loss setting.
  • Resistant to a temporary loss of connection or a short-term computer shutdown. After starting the computer, the Expert Advisor will continue trading.
  • Always works only with its own orders, you can trade manually in parallel.


Trading Conditions

  • The required leverage value is 1:500.
  • The recommended minimum initial deposit is 1,000 (USD, EUR, RUB).

Parameters

  • RiskDeposit - % of current deposit, it being lost the Stop Loss will trigger. "RiskDeposit" is set to 50% by default. The screenshot shows a chart with this value.
The ALT EA has been tested on the entire available period. The maximum drawdown in testing was 16.51 %, the absolute drawdown was 0.07%. All other information can be found on the screenshot or test the EA yourself.

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Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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ALT Income  - Автоматизированный    советник. Написан для пары EURUSD. .  Торгует  на тайм фрейме M5.  Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече 1:500 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxRiskSELL   от 1 до 15;   Прибыль от одной сделки - TakeProfitSell от 50 до 100.0; Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече  1:40 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxR
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