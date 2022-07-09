Cycle Identifier PRO

4

The Cycle Identifier indicator for MT4 generates filtered price action signals to assist traders to identify when the conditions are right to open buy and sell positions.

The Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator is a great choice of custom indicator for both short-term and long-term traders. The Cycle Identifier MT4 generates filtered price action signals to assist traders to identify when the conditions are right to open buy and sell positions.

How it works

The Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator displays on a separate indicator chart below the main chart where it draws an oscillating gray line. This gray line is characterized by upward and downward spikes that are accompanied by green and red bars respectively to show the market trend and trend momentum.

In the background, the indicator uses a combination of the Smooth Moving Averages (SMA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Price Action Filter indicators. This enables the indicator to identify the market trend, analyze its strength (momentum) and also filter out false signals.

Short-term traders using the Cycle Identifier indicator should use the lower timeframes while long-term traders should use the higher timeframes.

For example, those using the scalping strategy should use the indicator on the M1 timeframe while those doing intraday trading can use the M5 or M15 timeframes. Swing traders can also use the Cycle Identifier and use the H1, H4, or D1 timeframes.

Interpreting Cycle Identifier Indicator signals

Signals generated by the Cycle Identifier Indicator are easy to follow.

Promotion:

If you look at the below H1 Metatrader 4 chart, you shall notice the Cycle Identifier Indicator MT4 indicator is displayed on an indicator chart below the main chart. You can see the gray line that oscillates about the 0.00 line.

If you look closely, you shall notice that some bars are plotted whenever there is a spike on the gray line. Lime and dark green bars are plotted when there is a spike below the 0.00 line while red and maroon bars are plotted when there is a spike above the 0.00 line. You shall also realize that the thickness of these bars differs; there is a time when the bars are thin and other times when the bars are thick and very conspicuous.

These red and maroon bars signal a bearish trend while the lime and dark green bars signal a bearish trend. However, the trend movements signaled by the maroon and dark green bars are too small to warrant placing trades. The thick red and lime bars are the ones that signal the significant trend movements that warrant placing trades.

  • A thick red bar signals a strong bearish trend where a trader should open a sell trade
  • A thick lime bar signals a bullish trend where a trader should open a buy trade

If you have an open buy position, it is always advisable to close it whenever a red or maroon bar appears. Similarly, if you have an open sell position, it is always advisable to close it whenever a lime or dark green bar appears.

Conclusion

Using the Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator to trade enables traders to identify when the right conditions for placing buy and sell orders are met.

The indicator is simple to use and can be used by both forex trading beginners and professionals.

Reviews 6
indigos
94
indigos 2022.07.25 14:10 
 

perfect support Mr Kusibi ... I activated the indicator 1 hour ago ... had an additional question to the author ... reply came in just minutes ... my impression is that this indicator works really great ... in the future, I buy also other products from the author ... all the best Martin

Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2022.07.13 03:17 
 

Good indicator. Fast responsive author

lisi 7887
1816
lisi 7887 2022.07.12 14:29 
 

An excellent indicator and a responsive seller.

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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
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Gann Hi Lo
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
The Gann High Low Activator Metatrader 5 forex indicator was explained in the 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine by Robert Krausz. The technical indicator represents a Simple Moving Average (SMA) of the prior N periods’ low or highs. The curves of the highs and the lows are adequately tracked using the Gann High Low Activator indicator. Nevertheless, the close of the bar is what determines which of them that gets plotted. The indicator pops up on the chart as a dual colored line (or
OverlayChart PRO
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
What is the Overlay Chart Indicator? The Overlay Chart indicator is exactly as its name suggests. It is a custom technical indicator which overlays another price chart over the current price chart window. It allows traders to overlay another currency pair over one pair which allows them to compare price movements and the characteristics of price action. It then plots a grid to indicate the price of the overlaid currency pair for better reference. It also plots the open, high, low, and close pric
Three MA Buy and Sell Signals PRO
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
The Three MA Buy and Sell Signals PRO indicator for Metatrader 4 is 3 MA’s trading system that delivers buy & sell signals whenever the trend turns in the opposite direction. This system indicator consists of 3 moving averages using 3 different periods. The indicator provides the actual trade buy & sell signals in the form of arrows. After you downloaded and installed the indicator on the MT4 trading platform, it should look like the image as shown below. Key Points Trend signals indicator Non-
Third Candle Scalper
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
The 3rd Candle Forex Scalper indicator for MT4 is a true scalping indicator that works great for any time frame and pair. Key Points: A blue arrow represents a buy trade opportunity. A red arrow represent a sell trade opportunity. The indicator is very reliable, lightweight, and will not slow down your trading platform. How to trade with it? Open a buy position whenever the blue colored scalper arrow pops up on the chart. Open a sell position whenever the red colored scalper arrow pops up on t
Obie Scalper
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
The Obie Scalper indicator for Metatrader 4 is an easy to use Forex scalping indicator that delivers quick profits on the lower time frames. The indicator analyses the chart for quick scalping opportunities that may arise during the various trading sessions. The best results were achieved during the most volatile trading sessions (London & American). Naturally, the Obie Scalper indicator works on any time frame and currency pair of your preference. How to trade with it (example)? Open a buy sc
Obie 1M Scalper
Obaida Kusibi
Experts
The Obie 1M Scalper Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an automated forex trading software that takes advantage of 13 moving averages. Essentially, its use of multiple moving averages in formulating a logic that scans the market for buy/sell trade signals ensures that such alerts are increasingly accurate. Just as the name suggests, it is a scalping algorithm that works finest on the 1-minute time frame on major forex pairs like the GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, etc. as well as stocks listed on N
Pure Management
Obaida Kusibi
Experts
The Pure Management Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an algorithmic trader that is designed to take just 10 pips of profits during the day’s session. The EA deploys an algorithm that prioritizes the high probability of consecutive wins in a bid to find better results, thereby improving the expected payoff. The Pure Management expert advisor takes advantage of a money management technique that is based on a statistical data from history, along with the increasing of lots after losing a trade. The
ObieAlerts
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
green up = buy red down = sell with alerts! that's how easy it is. --this indicator follows trend --based on moving averages and rsi and macd and pivot points --good for scalping and intraday trading and daytrading --works for swing --recommended time frame is 15m or 5m  contact me after purchase to receive a trading strategy with the indicator with another bonus indicator!
Signals w TP SL
Obaida Kusibi
Experts
Next-Gen EMA/RSI + ATR Strategy with True Margin-Safe Execution Overview Signals w TP SL is a turnkey MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that combines classic EMA/RSI crossovers with dynamic ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit targets––plus an industry-first margin-safe lot sizing engine. Designed for any symbol and timeframe, this EA automatically adjusts position sizes to your account balance, never over-leverages, and only opens trades you can actually afford. Whether you trade EURUSD,H1 or XAUUS
Signals with TP SL
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
Signals with TP SL Indicator — a powerful trading tool that combines EMA crossover , RSI filter , and ATR-based TP/SL levels to help you spot high-probability market entries. This indicator is built to visually support the Signals with TP SL Expert Advisor , but can also be used manually as a standalone confirmation tool for intraday and swing trading. Features: Buy/Sell arrows based on EMA crossover + RSI condition Real-time dynamic SL and TP levels calculated using ATR Plots arrows directly
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
Obie Scalper Alerts
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
Selling at 30$ for one week! The Obie Scalper Alerts indicator for MT5 is an excellent buy/sell rapid signals tool for scalpers and day traders alike. The signals are very easy to understand and they appear in the main chart window as blue and red colored dots. Buy & sell signal: A blue dot is a buy signal. A red dot is a sell signal. Feel free to experiment with the indicator’s different settings and input values. The indicator works equally well on all currency pairs (majors, minors and exot
Trend Signals Alerts
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
Trend-following and non-repainting forex trading gauge. Its signals are calculated and provided in a totally automatic way and are based on moving averages intersections. It’s a newbie-friendly tool as these signals are presented in the form of simple buy/sell arrows. Nonetheless, signal reliability is really solid. You can use it in conjunction with any forex trading strategy. The Trend Signals Alerts Indicator fits all kinds of timeframes and currency pairs. It is displayed directly on the m
ObieTrader
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
ObieTrader is a short term signals indicator. It is used for intraday trading. ObieTrader identifies the short term trend using Williams percent R indicator and average true range. When a short term trend is confirmed by the indicator, it plots semaphores on the bar to show the trend. Bars with red dots indicate downtrend and bars with blue dots indicate uptrend. When a trend is identified, open positions in the direction of the trend. When red circles appear open short position. When blue cir
Precision Signal Pro
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
Are you struggling with unreliable signals that flood your charts and cost you money? Want a powerful, easy-to-use indicator that combines three of the most trusted technical tools into one clear, no-repaint signal generator? This is it! Why Choose This Indicator? Triple Confirmation Strategy Combines EMA crossover, RSI momentum, and MACD histogram for reliable, high-probability signals. Reduce false entries and increase confidence! No Repainting Signals only on closed bars, so what you
Trend Pulse EA
Obaida Kusibi
Experts
TrendPulse EA — Your Smart Trend-Following Expert Advisor TrendPulse EA is a powerful and reliable trading robot designed to capture strong market trends with precision. Using a proven combination of fast and slow EMAs along with RSI filters, this EA identifies high-probability entry points and manages your risk with customizable stop loss, take profit, and trailing stops. Key Features: Dynamic EMA crossover strategy with RSI confirmation Smart money management with adjustable risk percentage Co
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Happyhippo123
501
Happyhippo123 2022.08.22 08:03 
 

Sadly i was sent a version that repaints which makes the indicator far from useful. Seller said he would recode a version that doesnt repaint, however that was over a week ago and no replies to my messages since.

indigos
94
indigos 2022.07.25 14:10 
 

perfect support Mr Kusibi ... I activated the indicator 1 hour ago ... had an additional question to the author ... reply came in just minutes ... my impression is that this indicator works really great ... in the future, I buy also other products from the author ... all the best Martin

Obaida Kusibi
2027
Reply from developer Obaida Kusibi 2022.07.25 15:05
thank you so much for your feedback
I hope you have good trades regards
PJ CHAWLA
2254
PJ CHAWLA 2022.07.23 07:38 
 

I HAVE RENTED AND LOADED INDICATOR BUT DONT SEE ANY ARROWS.pLEASE ADVISE.

Obaida Kusibi
2027
Reply from developer Obaida Kusibi 2022.07.23 16:35
done, check your inbox
I sent you a file that's compatible with all
sputo
600
sputo 2022.07.14 14:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Obaida Kusibi
2027
Reply from developer Obaida Kusibi 2022.07.14 15:29
hi how are you
please check your messages, i sent you how to work it
Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2022.07.13 03:17 
 

Good indicator. Fast responsive author

Obaida Kusibi
2027
Reply from developer Obaida Kusibi 2022.07.14 16:24
best of luck <
lisi 7887
1816
lisi 7887 2022.07.12 14:29 
 

An excellent indicator and a responsive seller.

Obaida Kusibi
2027
Reply from developer Obaida Kusibi 2022.07.12 14:34
thank you
best of luck
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