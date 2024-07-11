ObieTrader is a short term signals indicator. It is used for intraday trading. ObieTrader identifies the short term trend using Williams percent R indicator and average true range. When a short term trend is confirmed by the indicator, it plots semaphores on the bar to show the trend. Bars with red dots indicate downtrend and bars with blue dots indicate uptrend.



When a trend is identified, open positions in the direction of the trend. When red circles appear open short position. When blue circles (dots) appear open long position.

It is more effective when coupled with other indicators. A moving average can be used as a trend filter. Set the moving average period to medium term or long term like 50 or 100.

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