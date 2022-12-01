Third Candle Scalper

The 3rd Candle Forex Scalper indicator for MT4 is a true scalping indicator that works great for any time frame and pair.

Key Points:



A blue arrow represents a buy trade opportunity.

A red arrow represent a sell trade opportunity.

The indicator is very reliable, lightweight, and will not slow down your trading platform.

How to trade with it?



Open a buy position whenever the blue colored scalper arrow pops up on the chart.

Open a sell position whenever the red colored scalper arrow pops up on the chart.

Exit the trade when an opposite trading signal occurs on the chart.

Feel free to use your own favorite trading method to open and close trades with the 3rd Candle Forex Scalper indicator .

Indicator Specifications



Trading Platform: Developed for Metatrader 4 (MT4)

Currency pairs: Works for any pair

Time frames: Works for any time frame

Input Parameters: Shift arrow, filter bull bear candle, color settings & style

Indicator type: Scalping

Repaint? Does not repaint the colored buy and sell scalping arrows.

How to edit the indicator’s inputs and parameters?



Right click with your mouse button in the chart with the indicator attached onto it.

From the drop down menu, click on indicators list.

Select the indicator from the list and press edit.

Now you can edit the indicator.

Finally, press the OK button to save the updated configuration.



